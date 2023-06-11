Six Gladiator 2 crew members injured on set in Morocco

Six crew members of Gladiator 2 are receiving treatment for “non-life-threatening” burn injuries following an accident on set in Morocco.

The incident occurred while a planned stunt sequence was being filmed, a representative for producer Paramount Pictures said on Friday.

“The safety and full medical services teams on-site were able to act quickly so that those who were impacted immediately received necessary care. They are all in stable condition and continue to receive treatment,” they said.

“The well-being of the cast and crew is of the utmost importance to us, and we have strict health and safety procedures in place on all our productions. We will continue monitoring the situation and taking all necessary precautions as we resume production.”

Filming for the sequel to the acclaimed 2000 historical drama by Ridley Scott began last week in Ouarzazate, south-central Morocco. Scott, who confirmed in 2021 that a sequel was in the works, will return as director with Irish actor Paul Mescal playing the lead. Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn and Connie Nielsen will also star.

Paul Mescal is set to play the lead in Gladiator 2. EPA

The Sun quoted a source as saying that a gas pipe on the set may have ruptured.

“It was terrifying – a huge ball of fire flew up and caught several crew members in its path. In years of filming I’ve never seen an accident so scary,” the source said.

“Everyone involved, from the lowliest runners to the star names, has been shaken up by this.”

Gladiator 2 will follow the story of Lucius, who was saved by Roman general Maximum Decimus Meridius, played by Russell Crowe, in the original.

The 2000 film grossed more than $460 million at the global box office and was nominated for 12 Academy Awards, winning five, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Crowe.

Gladiator 2 is scheduled to be released in November next year.