Seven films released for Eid Al Fitr 2023 to watch in cinemas

After the television blockbuster season that is Ramadan, dramatic action moves take over the big screen during Eid Al Fitr.

The holiday is traditionally a period where a flurry of high-profile films are released from the Middle East, India and Pakistan, catering primarily to a family audience.

This year is no different, with titles offering plenty of action, drama and comedy. Here is our pick of what to watch.

1. Harley

Mohamed Ramadan is firing on all fronts.

In addition to starring in the popular Ramadan television drama Gaafar El Omda and releasing new song Come Baby Come, the Egyptian actor and rapper can now be seen on the big screen.

Harley is an action spectacle — in it, Ramadan plays the title character, a fresh university graduate who lends his transportation skills to a powerful Egyptian criminal gang.

Despite the riches and a flashy new lifestyle, Harley eventually realises he got more than what he bargained for.

2. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

For his first Eid film in four years, Salman Khan returns with a big budget remake of the 2014 Tamil film Veeram.

In the action drama, Khan takes on the role of Bhaijaan, a self-defence trainer from a tight-knit family who is fond of using his fists when settling neighbourhood disputes.

His skills and wits are put to the test as he attempts to save his relatives from a rival family, including his love interest Bhagya (Pooja Hegde).

3. The Legend of Maula Jatt

Re-released globally for Eid Al Fitr, the 2022 action feature is Pakistan’s highest grossing film of all time, amassing $13.8 million worldwide on 500 screens, according to Box Office Mojo.

Starring Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, the film is a reboot of the 1970 film Maula Jatt and tells the story of a rivalry between local folk hero Maula Jatt (Fawad Khan) and arch nemesis Noori Natt (Hamza Abbasi), a leader of a brutal clan.

Star Cinemas at Al Ghurair Centre in Dubai and Grand Mall in Ajman will screen the film with 10am showings in Dubai or 9pm showings in Ajman.

It will be available to watch on the big screen until Wednesday.

4. Ibn El Hajj Ahmad

Egyptian comedic actor Chico plays Ahmad, who discovers his father, a grocery store owner, was previously a government super spy.

When a shadowy organisation also learns of this, Ahmad's quiet suburban life turns upside down as he attempts to save his father from assassins.

5. Ramsis Paris

Lebanese popstar Haifa Wehbe joins a sprawling cast in this globe-trotting action film.

The film follows a group of friends who discover a magic spell that allows them to travel the world undetected and steal priceless items from museums, including in the Louvre in Paris.

6. Money Back Guarantee

One of the most anticipated Eid Al Fitr films to come from Pakistan, former cricket champion Wasim Akram joins an ensemble cast in this flashy heist caper.

Money Back Guarantee follows a group of desperate friends planning to rob a bank to pay off their debts.

7. Ba'ed El Shar

Popular Egyptian actors Bayoumi Fouad and Ali Rabee star in this romantic comedy.

The film follows love struck Sully, who leaves his wife after falling in love with Mariam. A mysterious spell is cast on Mariam, however, rendering all of Sully's efforts to woo here hilariously ineffective.