WWE announces name change for Saudi Arabia show in May

WWE’s Saudi Arabia show in May is undergoing a name change.

Last month, the wrestling company announced plans to bring back its King and Queen of the Ring event for a show at the Jeddah Superdome on May 27, in what would have been its first live King of the Ring since 2015.

However, the show will be called Night of Champions instead — a name the company hasn't used since 2015. Although no details of the event have been released yet, generally past Night of Champions shows have indicated that every WWE championship will be on the line.

The May 27th Premium Live Event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia will now be WWE Night of Champions! pic.twitter.com/Cxj40LzIza — WWE (@WWE) April 13, 2023

Coincidentally, Night of Champions will also mark 1,000 days of Roman Reigns being WWE Undisputed Universal champion if he does not lose his title before then. There will be one more premium live event ahead of Night of Champions in which titles could change hands as Backlash will be held on May 6 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

This will be the ninth WWE event held in Saudi Arabia after a 10-year partnership was signed between the American wrestling promotion and the country’s Ministry of Sport in 2018. In 2019, it was announced that the WWE had expanded its partnership to hold two "large-scale" shows in the country every year until 2027.

The most recent event was the Crown Jewel in November. That bout had WWE Undisputed Universal champion Reigns defeat Logan Paul in the main event.

Night of Champions history

Night of Champions was originally held from 2008 to 2015. The concept of the event is that every championship promoted on WWE's main roster is defended. In 2016, Night of Champions was replaced by the similarly themed Clash of Champions. As of the 2015 event, 10 different WWE championships have been defended at Night of Champions.