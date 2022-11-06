WWE's Roman Reigns defeats Logan Paul in Riyadh to retain Universal Championship title

Reigning WWE Universal Championship star Roman Reigns has held on to his title by beating YouTube star Logan Paul in the Crown Jewel event in Riyadh.

The headline match, held at the 25,000-capacity Mrsool Park, formerly known as King Saud University Stadium, also featured a surprise appearance by Paul's brother, Jake, who briefly joined in on the action.

Paul, who took part in his first one-on-one match as part of SummerSlam in July, made a grand entrance, dropping down on a massive podium before heading into the ring.

The fight started tensely, as Paul began with a high-flying performance. While Reigns dominated the bout, Paul shocked fans by landing a Superman punch. Paul then flew through the air, smashing Reigns with a frog splash through a table.

The move brought out wrestling duo The Usos to check on Reigns who pummelled Paul’s entourage with superkicks. Jake Paul then came down the ring, landing punches on both The Usos.

But all that effort would not be enough as Reigns forced the count to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal title in the end.

In earlier matches, Bianca Belair won her first Last Woman Standing bout, defeating rival Bayley to retain the WWE Raw Women’s Championship in an epic match. It was the first time such a women’s fight took place in Saudi Arabia.

In another clash, Braun Strowman shocked the crowd at Marsool Park to defeat Omos. The Nigerian Giant led from the start before Strowman willed his way to victory with a gutsy performance.

The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship remains with The Usos after they overpowered The Brawling Brutes.

Crown Jewel is the 8th WWE event to have been held in Saudi Arabia after a 10-year partnership was signed between the American wrestling promotion and the kingdom's Ministry of Sport in 2018.

WWE fans in the UAE, as well as in the Mena region, can catch all the highlights from Crown Jewel on MBC’s streaming platform Shahid.