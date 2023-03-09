Satish Kaushik, Bollywood actor and director, dies aged 66

Bollywood actor, comedian writer and director Satish Kaushik has died. He was 66.

News of his death was confirmed by Kaushik’s friend and Indian actor Anupam Kher, who posted the news on social media.

“I know death is the ultimate truth of this world, but I never thought that I would write this about my best friend Satish Kaushik while I was alive,” the actor posted.

“Such a sudden full stop on 45 years of friendship! Life will never be the same without you Satish.”

Kaushik died after suffering a heart attack while in the car on the way to Gurugram, The Indian Express has reported.

Kaushik was born on April 13, 1956 in Mahendragarh, India. After studying at the National School of Drama and Film and Television Institute of India, he began his career in theatre.

The role that made him popular was his turn as Calendar the cook in Shekhar Kapur's 1987 film Mr India. He was also known for his role as Pappu Pager in Deewana Mastana, as well as films such as Jaane Bhi Do Yaro, Mandi and Woh 7 Din.

He was awarded the Filmfare Best Comedian Award twice, first in 1990 for his performance as Kashiram in the film Ram Lakhan, and then in 1997 for his performance as Muthu Swamy in the film Saajan Chale Sasural.

Kaushik transitioned into directing films in 1993 with the action-comedy film Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, which featured Anil Kapoor and Sridevi in leading roles. He had his first box office success with romance film Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain in 1999, which starred Kajol and Kapoor. Kaushik also directed the 2003 film , starring Salman Khan and Bhumika Chawla, which was one of the biggest hits of that year.

Woke up to this horrible news, he was my biggest cheerleader, a very successful actor and director #SatishKaushik ji personally was also a very kind and genuine man, I loved directing him in Emergency. He will be missed, Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/vwCp2PA64u — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 9, 2023

Many Bollywood celebrities have paid tribute to Kaushik on social media, including actress and director Kangana Ranaut, who referred to him as her “biggest cheerleader” and described him as a “very kind and genuine man".

Actor Riteish Deshmukh tweeted: “Thank you for being a kind and generous co actor, thank you for being a silent teacher,” and Abhishek Bachchan described him as “a most gentle, kind and loving person. Always happy and smiling.”

Screenwriter Raja Sen also expressed his condolences, hailing Kaushik’s work as a comedian. “What characters, what comic timing, what poignancy, what lines,” Sen wrote, “you are an inspiration. Smile on.”

