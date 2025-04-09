Indian author Banu Mushtaq is shortlisted for the 2025 International Man Booker Prize. @banumushtaq / Instagram
Heart Lamp: Portrait of Muslim women’s lives in India shortlisted for International Booker Prize

Written by acclaimed author Banu Mushtaq and translated by Deepa Bhasthi, the short story collection is Mushtaq's first to be translated in English

Saeed Saeed
April 09, 2025