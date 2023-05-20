Six sessions to attend at the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2023

The Abu Dhabi International Book Fair is almost here.

Taking place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre from May 22 to 28, the event will welcome authors, publishers, creatives and more than 1,300 exhibitors from nearly 90 countries.

The jam-packed programme of events will explore this year’s theme of Sustainability, chosen to coincide with the UAE's declaration of 2023 as the Year of Sustainability.

Here's a look at six sessions to mark in the calendar.

Deep dive into the story of historian and novelist Ibn Khaldun

The 14th century North African scholar, Ibn Khaldun is widely regarded as a pioneer in the fields of sociology, historiography and economics.

His highly influential book the Muqaddimah, which translates to Introduction, presents Ibn Khaldun’s view of universal history and is understood by many as the first work dealing with the social sciences such as sociology and cultural history.

The session, Ibn Khaldun Between a Historian and a Novelist, will explore the life of the scholar as an influential historical figure whose work has stood the test of time. Delving deep into his legacy, the panel will explore how Ibn Khaldun’s insights are still relevant in understanding contemporary society and human behaviour.

May 22; 4pm; Bursa Stage

Meet the shortlisted writers of the International Prize for Arabic Fiction

In Championing a New World of Arabic Writing - Celebrating the Outstanding Writers and Winner of IPAF 2023, audiences will have a chance to meet the shortlisted authors of this year's International Prize for Arabic Fiction (IPAF) where they will come together and share their experiences as writers.

From their methods of working, themes in their stories and navigating the publishing industry, the panel moderated by Moroccan writer and broadcaster Yassin Adnan, will offer an insight into the creative process and challenges of Arabic fiction.

The shortlisted authors to speak are Iraqi author Azhar Jerjis, Algerian novelist Al-Sadiq Haj Ahmed, Egyptian writer Miral Al-Tahawy, Omani poet and novelist Zahran Alqasmi and Saudi Arabian writer Fatima Abdulhamid.

May 22; 8.45pm; Ayasofya Stage

Learn about the history of classic Arabic Novels

The best Arabic novels of the 20th century will go under the microscope in this session entitled One Hundred and One Novels…The Treasures of Arabic Narrative are Inexhaustible. It is produced by the same group behind the One Hundred and One Books project launched by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre.

Exploring the aesthetic, technical and cultural dimensions of pioneering Arabic novels, a panel will look at the artistry, development and modernisation of the medium within the region.

The panel will include Shukri Al Mabkhout, a professor in Arabic Language at Zayed University; Muhsin Jassim al-Musawi, a novelist, literary critic and professor at Columbia University; Khalil Al Sheikh, professor at Yarmouk University; and Mohamed Abu al Fadl Badran, a poet and literary critic.

May 23; 3pm; Bursa Stage

Meet this year's Sheikh Zayed Book Award winners

The winners of the 17th Sheikh Zayed Book Award will come together at a session to discuss their winning literary works.

The writers in attendance are Iraqi poet Ali Jaafar Alallaq, French author Mathieu Tillier, Algerian author Said Khatibi, Tunisian author Chokri Al Saadi, Tunisian writer Jalila Al Tritar and a representative from the Dar Al Ain Publishing House.

The session will also include Ali bin Tamim, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre and secretary-general of the award along with professor Khalil Al Sheikh, a member of the award’s scientific committee.

May 23; 6pm; venue TBC

Experience the magic of poetry at Louvre Abu Dhabi

Poets from around the world will gather at the Louvre Abu Dhabi for the session The Places in Our Hearts. Photo: Louvre Abu Dhabi

Poets from around the world will gather under the ethereal canopy of Louvre Abu Dhabi to perform and create a shared experience of the genre through one universal topic.

In a session entitled, The Places in Our Hearts – World Poetry from the Louvre Abu Dhabi, invited poets will share their thoughts on the places that have stayed with them throughout the years, using the power of words and performance to connect with the audience.

May 25; 3pm; Louvre Abu Dhabi

The fascinating story of the Cartier family in the Middle East

Francesca Cartier Brickell recreates one of her great grandfather Jacques Cartier's photos of a meeting with merchants. Photos: Francesca Cartier Brickell; and Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones (Danat)

Francesca Cartier Brickell is a bestselling author and direct descendant of the Cartier family.

The great-great-great-granddaughter of the founder of Cartier, which was established in 1847, she will share previously untold stories about the illustrious history of the luxury jewellery brand in a session entitled The Cartier Family.

Brickell spent more than a decade researching her book, travelling the globe collecting the human stories behind the jewels that made her family’s name synonymous with high-end jewellery.

This also includes the story of a visit to the Middle East by Jacques Cartier about 100 years ago, which inspired the aesthetic of Cartier pieces in that era.

May 24; 8.45pm; Ayasofya Stage

The Abu Dhabi International Book Fair will take place from May 22 to 28