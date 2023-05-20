British writer Martin Amis dies aged 73

Acclaimed British writer Martin Amis has died aged 73 at his home in Lake Worth, Florida.

The renowned novelist and screenwriter published a series of novels and non-fiction works over his lifetime, with his best-known arguably being 1984’s Money and 1989’s London Fields.

In a statement, his publisher Vintage Books said: “We are devastated at the death of our author and friend, Martin Amis: novelist, essayist, memoirist, critic, stylist supreme.

READ MORE The life and times of Amis, an anthology

“It has been a profound privilege and pleasure to be his publisher; first as Jonathan Cape in 1973, with his explosive debut, The Rachel Papers; then as part of Penguin Random House and Vintage, up to and including his most recent book, 2020’s Inside Story.”

His novel Time’s Arrow was shortlisted for the Booker Prize while his 2003 novel Yellow Dog was also longlisted.

The official Twitter account of The Booker Prize described him as “one of the most acclaimed and discussed novelists of the past 50 years” following the news.

“We are saddened to hear that Martin Amis, one of the most acclaimed and discussed novelists of the past 50 years, has died”, they tweeted.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends.”