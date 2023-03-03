New Delhi World Book Fair closes chapter on Covid-19 and returns after two-year hiatus

New Delhi may be the political capital of India but the past few days have seen it transform into a literary hub of sorts. The New Delhi World Book Fair finally returned to the city after a two-year hiatus owing to Covid-19, much to the delight of book lovers.

Running until Sunday, the 31st edition of the fair is being held at a newly renovated convention centre at Pragati Maidan.

Touted as the second biggest book festival in India, after the Kolkata Book Fair, it has drawn a record number of visitors from around the world since it opened on February 25.

"As the entire nation celebrates India's 75th year of independence, we decided to keep Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav as its theme," said Yuvraj Malik, director of the National Book Trust, referring to the theme of India's independence last year, which translates to "elixir of energy of independence".

Scores of visitors at the New Delhi World Book Fair. Photo: The French Institute of India

Apart from book launches, author meet-and-greets, storytelling sessions, talks, panel discussions and cultural performances, the fair has a special focus on young writers and children. Among the highlights of this edition is a pavilion dedicated to promoting children's and student's literature. At Yuva Corner, 75 young writers selected through a countrywide contest and mentored by established authors present their debut works.

France is the country guest of honour this year, and 16 French authors have travelled to India for the event. Last year, India was a guest of honour at the Paris Book Fair. But going by the enthusiasm from the French side, it's clearly more than a reciprocal gesture. Illustrated by graphic artist Simon Lamouret, the French pavilion has been recreated in the style of a Parisian bookstore and cafe.

"It was a great feeling to see people browsing through French books while enjoying a cup of coffee. We felt like we were inside a French bookstore," said Emmanuel Lebrun-Damiens, director of the French Institute in India.

France is the guest of honour this year. Photo: French Pavilion

"The response has been overwhelming. We thought the walls were going to fall down because of the sheer number of people trying to get inside. The talks were also well-attended and many people are coming to buy French books in its original language."

The authors representing France have been carefully chosen to highlight the diversity of the French publishing market. Special consideration has been given to authors who have written stories taking place in India. For example, the graphic novelist Simon Lamouret lived in Bengaluru for some time while Joelle Jolivet's latest illustrated book is set in a village in Tamil Nadu.

"We have chosen these authors because we think their singular stories could interest the Indian audience such as Zeina Abirached who, in The Oriental Piano, talks about her childhood in civil war-ravaged Lebanon; Camille Laurens in Girl speaks about the story of women from her generation; and Laura Nsafou writes stories inspired by her growing up as a black woman in France," said Lebrun-Damiens.

"All these authors have written very moving stories with universal messages and appeal, and they write for very diverse audiences, from children to young adults and adults."

So far, Annie Ernaux has emerged as the indisputable star speaker at the fair, impressing audiences, fellow authors and fans with her candour and wit. Describing her first visit to India, the winner of the Nobel Prize in Literature last year said it's like a "childhood dream come true".

India and France share long traditions of literature, Lebrun-Damiens said.

"It is a major common point that we have with India. It is not the only one, but it is a major one," he said. "We also aim at supporting reading and the intellectual process of writing. President Emmanuel Macron declared in 2021 that reading is a great national cause. In other words, by promoting French books, we would also like to encourage reading and that sort of mindset that makes people able to write and read."

Meanwhile, for local Delhiites such as Harman Taneja, the fair and its continued success for the last five decades is a matter of pride. More importantly, the huge number of visitors and buyers picking up their favourite books is a heartwarming antidote to the notion that digital revolution will replace the printed word, Taneja added.

"I went on a Sunday and it was so packed that one of the booths literally had a stampede," said Taneja, who has been attending the fair since childhood.

"It was reassuring to see so many people who still believe in books."

More information is available at www.nbtindia.gov.in