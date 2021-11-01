Books by Will Smith to Louise Erdrich: eight exciting titles releasing this month

November is going to be a month of biographies.

From memoirs by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei and Will Smith to books examining the lives of US literary critic Elizabeth Hardwick, The Talented Mr Ripley author Patricia Highsmith, and Pablo Picasso, this month’s book releases are replete with biographical titles.

But there is plenty of fiction to look forward to as well.

Catalogue of a Private Life, an English translation of Libyan novelist Najwa Binshatwan’s short stories, will be released in November as well as a new novel by Pulitzer Prize winner Louise Erdrich.

Here are the eight novels to add to your reading list this month.

‘1000 Years of Joys and Sorrows: A Memoir’

‘1000 Years of Joys and Sorrows: A Memoir’ by Ai Weiwei offers a sweeping look at Chinese history

Contemporary artist Weiwei has been an open critic of China. The artist grew up in the far north-west of China owing to his father’s exile. Weiwei’s father, the poet Ai Qing, was condemned during the Anti-Rightist Movement resulting in his family being sent to a labour camp in 1958, when Weiwei was a year old. They were then exiled to northern Xinjiang, where they lived for more than 15 years.

In 1000 Years of Joys and Sorrows, Weiwei highlights this experience, giving a sweeping look back at Chinese history, while ruminating on his own artistic practice.

Published by Crown, the book will be released on Tuesday.

‘The Sentence’

‘The Sentence’ by Louise Erdrich is a funny ghost story

Erdrich’s newest novel is a side-splitting ghost story. A bookstore in Minneapolis that specialises in works by indigenous authors is haunted by the spirits of one of its most irritating patrons. “Flora dies on All Souls’ Day but she simply won’t leave the store,” the book’s blurb reads. "Tookie, who has landed a job selling books after years of incarceration that she survived by reading with murderous attention, must solve the mystery of this haunting while at the same time trying to understand all that occurs in Minneapolis during a year of grief, astonishment, isolation, and furious reckoning.”

The novel, published by Harper, will be released on Tuesday, November 9.

‘Will’

Will Smith's memoir reveals a new side of the Hollywood star

Smith has been no stranger to the public, having been well in the spotlight since his hit 1990 TV show The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. But in his new memoir Will, the actor and rapper promises to share a new side.

The book springs from Smith’s childhood in West Philadelphia, tracing a “profound journey of self-knowledge” through the worlds of music and Hollywood. A trailer for a YouTube series, Best Shape of My Life, debuting on Monday, November 8, which was largely filmed in Dubai, shows Smith reading extracts from his memoir to his family, including children Trey, Jaden and Willow Smith.

Published by Penguin Press, Will will go on sale on Tuesday, November 9.

‘Patricia Highsmith: Her Diaries and Notebooks 1941-1995’

The book is the result of sifting through 8,000 pages of Patricia Highsmith’s personal writings

Highsmith, author of psychological thrillers including Strangers on a Train and the series of novels featuring the character Tom Ripley, was famously tight-lipped about her private life. But she ritualistically kept a diary and notebook to log her day and pen out ideas for her works.

Highsmith voiced her wish to have her journals posthumously published, before she died in 1995 aged 74. Her longtime editor Anna von Planta then began the sifting through 8,000 pages of Highsmith’s personal writings, extracting her most illuminating entries into this volume.

The book is published by Liveright and will be released on Tuesday, November 16.

‘A Splendid Intelligence: The Life of Elizabeth Hardwick’

'A Splendid Intelligence' traces Elizabeth Hardwick’s life from her early years in Kentucky to her move to New York City

This is the first biography of US critic and short story writer Hardwick. The author of the 1979 semi-autobiographical novel Sleepless Nights was often outshined by her marriage to the poet Robert Lowell but was a literary force in herself. A Splendid Intelligence by Cathy Curtis traces Hardwick’s life from her early years in Kentucky to her move to New York City, where she met and became friends with cultural figures Susan Sontag, Elizabeth Bishop and Mary McCarthy.

Published by W W Norton, A Splendid Intelligence will be released on Tuesday, November 16.

‘Catalogue of a Private Life’

‘Catalogue of a Private Life’s eight stories illuminate the effects of civil war on Libyan society

Bintshatwan skyrocketed to regional attention when she became the first Libyan to win the International Prize for Arabic Fiction in 2017. The author of four novels, she is as acclaimed for her shorter works. Translated by Sawad Hussain, Catalogue of a Private Life compiles eight stories that illuminate the effects of civil war on Libyan society. The stories, originally published in Arabic in 2018, often touch on the absurd while examining the brittle lines between betrayal and loyalty, cruelty and tenderness.

Catalogue of a Private Life is being published by Dedalus Books and will be released on Wednesday, November 17.

‘A Life of Picasso IV: The Minotaur Years, 1933 - 1943’

'Life of Picasso' captures one of Picasso’s most prolific and troubled periods

The fourth and final instalment of John Richardson’s highly detailed examination of Pablo Picasso’s life will be published two years after the author’s death. The book captures one of Picasso’s most prolific and troubled periods – the years between the Spanish Civil War and the Second World War, as the Spanish painter completed some of his most recognisable works including Guernica, as well as his portraits of Dora Maar and Marie Therese Walter.

Published by Knopf, A Life of Picasso IV will be released on Tuesday, November 16.

‘Essays Two: On Proust, Translation, Foreign Languages and the City of Arles’

Essays Two is about what drew the author towards translation and the layered relations between languages

Famous for her succinct storytelling and surgically-precise prose, Lydia Davis is also acclaimed for her translations of French classics including Gustave Flaubert’s Madame Bovary and Marcel Proust’s Swann’s Way. In Essays Two, the US author writes on what drew her towards translation while reflecting on the layered relations between different languages. The book comes as a follow-up to the 2019 collection Essays, which compiles five decades worth of essays, commentaries, and lectures by Davis.

Essays Two is being published by Farrar, Straus and Giroux and will go on sale on Tuesday, November 30.