Al Ain Book Fair 2021 to host more than 100 publishers and exhibitors

Al Ain Book Fair is set to return next week, taking place in a hybrid format under the theme “a reading generation is a leading generation”.

The fair will run from September 21 to 30 at the Zayed Central Library and will combine in-person events with virtual sessions that will be broadcast via the fair’s digital platforms. It will be held under the patronage of Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohammed, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region, and the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region, and in collaboration with the @AbuDhabiALC, we are pleased to announce Al Ain Book Fair, from September 21-30, at the Zayed Central Library in Al Ain City. pic.twitter.com/F3D4hHs6im — Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (@dctabudhabi) September 14, 2021

“Literacy is an essential building block of any successful nation,” Saood Al Hosani, Undersecretary of DCT Abu Dhabi, said.

“With this edition’s focus on the UAE Jubilee, the fair will play an integral role in showcasing and disseminating our proud Emirati cultural heritage, highlighting the literary and cultural products which have shaped our national identity for the past five decades.”

More than 100 exhibitors and publishers from around the country will be participating at the fair, showcasing the latest literary works that cater to all age groups. The event will also feature cultural seminars, readings, musical performances and poetry evenings, and will host more than 50 speakers, including cultural figures, writers and artists.

Ali bin Tamim, chairman of the ALC, said: “Following the resounding success of the most recent Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, we are greatly looking forward to the return of the Al Ain Book Fair, a highlight of Abu Dhabi’s annual cultural agenda.”

“With its distinct local perspective, each year the fair hosts and celebrates a selection of Emirati writers and intellectuals, allowing our home-grown talent to interact directly with their readers and be introduced to new audiences. With a varied programme that truly offers something for everyone, we especially hope that impressionable young minds will be inspired by the joys of reading, in line with our mission of building creative and free-thinking future generations.”

The event will be held under stringent coronavirus-related measures. All adults visiting the fair must be fully vaccinated and must present a negative PCR test taken within the previous 48 hours. Visitors are required to install and activate Al Hosn app on their smartphones.

How to help Donate towards food and a flight by transferring money to this registered charity's account. Account name: Dar Al Ber Society Account Number: 11 530 734 IBAN: AE 9805 000 000 000 11 530 734 Bank Name: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank To ensure that your contribution reaches these people, please send the copy of deposit/transfer receipt to: juhi.khan@daralber.ae

