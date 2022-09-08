These stunning aerial shots are the winners of the 2022 Drone Photo Awards

An aerial picture of a secondary fissure happening a few hundred metres from the main crater of the Fagradalsfjall volcano in Iceland during its eruptive phase has won the Drone Photo Awards 2022.

The image, titled Big Bang, was captured by French photographer Armand Sarlangue and was chosen from thousands of entries by the competition’s jury members.

The Drone Photo Awards are among the world’s most prestigious celebration of aerial photography, taking place as part of the Siena Awards — the Festival of Photography and Visual Arts, and attracted submissions from 2,624 participants from 116 countries.

There were nine winning images chosen in total across different categories. First place in the Urban category was won by a photo of rooftops in Kartoffelraekkerne neighbourhood in Copenhagen, shot by Ukrainian photographer Serhiy Vovk. The People category was won by Bangladeshi photographer Anindita Roy for his image Sleeping on a Boat shot on the Buriganga River in Bangladesh.

Solidarity, an image showing a large cluster of flamingos in Mazandaran, Iran, shot by Iranian photographer Mehdi Mohebi Pour won in the Wildlife category, while Meeting, by Swiss photographer David Rouge, taken in the Namib Desert, won first place in the Nature category.

An aerial view of participants in the Bieg Piastow ski event held in Szklarska Poreba, Poland, shot by Polish photographer Daniel Koszela, topped the Sports category, and Indian photographer Saurabh Sirohiya’s shot of labourers in a salt pan in Habra, India took top spot in the Abstract category.

Like a Painted Picture, an aerial shot of a bride lying on a felled tree across a river, shot by Polish photographer Krzysztof Krawczyk, won in the Wedding category, while Russian photographer Dmitry Kokh’s Abandoned Weather Station won in the Storyboard category.

All winning images will be showcased at the Above Us Only Sky exhibition, which will run from October 1 to November 20 in conjunction with the Siena Awards Festival at Siena’s Museum of Natural History.