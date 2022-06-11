Eight Emirati artists represent the UAE at the Revelations International Biennial in Paris

Eight Emirati artists from the House of Artisans are representing the UAE and its heritage at the Revelations International Biennial of Crafts and Creations in Paris.

This marks the first time the House of Artisans and the UAE are participating in the biennial.

The cultural centre, which is located in Qasr Al Hosn, Abu Dhabi, and operates under the Department of Cultural and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, was founded with the aim of preserving crafts created by natural resources.

Shaikha Al Ali's artwork is an homage to the fossil dunes in the Al Wathba area of Abu Dhabi developed through the water present on the land millions of years ago. Photo: House of Artisans

The biennial was established in 2013 by the Ateliers d’Art de France, a federation representing thousands of professional craft workers and artists throughout France.

The event celebrates international creations and encourages cross-cultural dialogue. This year marks the fifth iteration of the biennial, which opened on Thursday and will be running until Sunday.

In its exhibition, the House of Artisans is showcasing works that reflect on the cultural narrative of Emirati crafts, tracing their development through a contemporary lens.

“The exhibition features a selection of established and emerging designers from the UAE, who display commissioned pieces inspired by Al-Sadu, Khoos, Talli, maritime crafts and pottery, as well as by the natural landscapes those crafts emerged from,” says Salama Al Shamsi, director of Qasr Al Hosn and historical sites.

Exhibiting artists include Abdulla Al Mulla, Shaikha Al Ali, Ayesha Hadhir, Mohamed Alsuwaidi, Jawaher Al Khayyal, Azza Alsharif, and Ghaya Bin Mesmar.

“Hadhir was inspired by her family’s coastal background, and delves underwater for inspiration,” Al Shamsi says. “While Al Mulla, who is an architect and designer, creates a modular houseware product that encapsulates his research and understanding of the country’s rich oasis environment.

"Paying homage to the nation’s natural surroundings and its raw materials, these masterpieces of contemporary design offer a fresh perspective from the young designers and artists of the region.”

The pieces are exhibited under the theme of four landscapes: desert, oasis, coast and mountains. They explore organic forms, oral histories, perfume-making and find novel ways of applying age-old weaving techniques.

Azza Alsharif's 'Spun Barrier' (right) is an interior divider is modelled on the Al-Sadu partitions used in the past.

“The desert taught our ancestors patience and resourcefulness,” Al Shamsi says. “The oasis is the home to the esteemed palm tree. The coast is home to essential maritime activities, and finally, the mountains, home to clay.

"The designers were selected to represent these landscapes, embodying the legacy of their ancestors while transforming crafts from practical skill to art form.”

Local handicrafts reflect a nation’s history and culture, Al Shamsi says, which makes it a great tool to portray the story of the UAE and what it has to offer on the global scale.

“While creating traditional crafts, artists often use natural elements from their surroundings; this not only helps other nations understand the environment of the country, but also has ecological values,” she says.

As the UAE is committed to sustainable development goals, she says keeping natural works alive promotes an eco-friendly art culture and sustainable artwork.

“Furthermore, handicrafts can be perceived as national treasures with great artistic and economic value,” Al Shamsi says. “When a country’s cultural heritage and artwork is recognised globally, it becomes one of the main elements tourists look for when buying gifts and souvenirs.”

The House of Artisans has also organised a stand at the biennial to exhibit the story of Emirati handicrafts, which also serves as a meeting space for potential collaborations.