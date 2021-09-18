From auto-scrap to art: Tunisian artist creates sculptures from car parts

From towering giraffes to metallic mermaids that look like they belong on a sci-fi film set – Mohamed Al Sharaiti transforms scrap materials into sculptural art.

Working in the Tunisian coastal town of Nabeul, the artist aged 53, along with a group of other art makers uses spare parts of cars to manufacture large-scale sculptures.

Among Al Sharaiti’s eye-catching creations is a rearing horse comprised of discarded spokes, hubs and metal bars.

His process begins by cleaning the scraps before assembling the works, which often borrow from the steampunk aesthetic. Once put together, he gets rid of oils, impurities and dirt by burning the sculpture with fire. He then turns to the painting process, catering to customers’ specific requests. Other times, he leaves the works unpainted, highlighting the elements of machinery and emphasising the sculpture’s industrial look.

In his workshop, Al Sharaiti is surrounded by a number of ongoing projects, including a life-size astronaut. He is also continuing work on a bull sculpture and a monumental gorilla-like monster with fangs.

The five new places of worship Church of South Indian Parish St Andrew's Church Mussaffah branch St Andrew's Church Al Ain branch St John's Baptist Church, Ruwais Church of the Virgin Mary and St Paul the Apostle, Ruwais

Tailors and retailers miss out on back-to-school rush Tailors and retailers across the city said it was an ominous start to what is usually a busy season for sales.

With many parents opting to continue home learning for their children, the usual rush to buy school uniforms was muted this year.

“So far we have taken about 70 to 80 orders for items like shirts and trousers,” said Vikram Attrai, manager at Stallion Bespoke Tailors in Dubai.

“Last year in the same period we had about 200 orders and lots of demand.

“We custom fit uniform pieces and use materials such as cotton, wool and cashmere.

“Depending on size, a white shirt with logo is priced at about Dh100 to Dh150 and shorts, trousers, skirts and dresses cost between Dh150 to Dh250 a piece.” A spokesman for Threads, a uniform shop based in Times Square Centre Dubai, said customer footfall had slowed down dramatically over the past few months. “Now parents have the option to keep children doing online learning they don’t need uniforms so it has quietened down.”

Will the pound fall to parity with the dollar? The idea of pound parity now seems less far-fetched as the risk grows that Britain may split away from the European Union without a deal. Rupert Harrison, a fund manager at BlackRock, sees the risk of it falling to trade level with the dollar on a no-deal Brexit. The view echoes Morgan Stanley’s recent forecast that the currency can plunge toward $1 (Dh3.67) on such an outcome. That isn’t the majority view yet – a Bloomberg survey this month estimated the pound will slide to $1.10 should the UK exit the bloc without an agreement. New Prime Minister Boris Johnson has repeatedly said that Britain will leave the EU on the October 31 deadline with or without an agreement, fuelling concern the nation is headed for a disorderly departure and fanning pessimism toward the pound. Sterling has fallen more than 7 per cent in the past three months, the worst performance among major developed-market currencies. “The pound is at a much lower level now but I still think a no-deal exit would lead to significant volatility and we could be testing parity on a really bad outcome,” said Mr Harrison, who manages more than $10 billion in assets at BlackRock. “We will see this game of chicken continue through August and that’s likely negative for sterling,” he said about the deadlocked Brexit talks. The pound fell 0.8 per cent to $1.2033 on Friday, its weakest closing level since the 1980s, after a report on the second quarter showed the UK economy shrank for the first time in six years. The data means it is likely the Bank of England will cut interest rates, according to Mizuho Bank. The BOE said in November that the currency could fall even below $1 in an analysis on possible worst-case Brexit scenarios. Options-based calculations showed around a 6.4 per cent chance of pound-dollar parity in the next one year, markedly higher than 0.2 per cent in early March when prospects of a no-deal outcome were seemingly off the table. Bloomberg

