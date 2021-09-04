Art Dubai announces dates for its 2022 event

Organisers have announced that Art Dubai will return to Madinat Jumeirah and run from March 10 to 12.

Now in its 15th iteration, the three-day event will feature a range of presentations across three gallery sections: contemporary, modern and bawwaba ("gateway" in Arabic). Applications are now open.

“The fair will offer exciting new global perspectives and drive meaningful engagement with the rich cultural heritage and contemporary art practices of the region and across the globe, with a focus on Southeast and Central Asia, Africa, and Latin America,” posted Art Dubai on Instagram.

This year, the event has also confirmed the launch of a support scheme for new galleries which will focus on artistic practices from the Global South, with fees only paid upon sales. To be accepted, galleries need to be younger than five years and submit a unique proposal.

The deadline to apply is Sunday, October 17.

Highlights from Art Dubai 2021

Despite the pandemic, Art Dubai 2021 took place in March and returned as an in-person event with a few adjustments made to its typical format, such as an extended date and new location.

The event moved from its usual home of Madinat Jumeirah to Dubai International Financial Centre, where booths were housed in purpose-built tents under the Gate Avenue buildings.

The number of participating galleries also reduced from the typical 90 galleries to 50. The booths were also divided into three halls, with no obvious categories, unlike previous years’ curated sections.

Highlights from the event included an installation by Hussain Sharif, the brother of UAE contemporary art pioneer Hassan Sharif, a new Sculpture Park in the DIFC and the reveal of Rakhm, an installation by Fahad bin Naif, the winner of the 2020 Ithra Art Prize.

There was also Art Dubai's video art programme, with 10 screening stations set up across the venue to replace the performance programme that had been postponed.

Scroll through our gallery below to see more from Art Dubai 2021.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 23 'Les Priants' by Rachid Koraichi, in the Sculpture Park, at DIFC gate, at Art Dubai 2021. The art fair runs from March 29 to April 3. Chris Whiteoak / The National

