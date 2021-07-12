Meet the artists behind 'Letters from Beirut': an installation to resist forgetfulness

As the political and economic crisis continues in Lebanon, the country’s artists and designers are struggling to make sense of the worsening conditions. Designers Tara and Tessa Sakhi, sisters who collaborate as T Sakhi, have created an installation at the Venice Architecture Biennale that works as a pretext for communication.

In the weeks after the explosion at the Port of Beirut, the Sakhis put out a call on their website for messages about how people were feeling after the blast. The responses were angry and anguished.

“Help, we are prisoners,” reads one. “This country is hostage of its warlord government.”

“Yes to the resistance,” reads another.

The letters are personal and express the current state of mind and emotions of many Lebanese who have been impacted by the Beirut Port explosion. Courtesy the artists

The two sisters transcribed the responses on to rough, recycled paper, and placed the notes in small felt patches that had been woven by a craft collective in Sharjah. They then hung the more than 2,000 notes on wire mesh in the Giardini della Marinaressa in Venice, creating the effect of a tiled wall in the waterside garden.

Visitors are encouraged to pick up notes, read them and even take them away when they leave. By the end of the exhibition, in November, the sisters hope nothing will be left of Letters from Beirut, only open latticework where there once was a six-meter-high wall.

“The theme of the Architecture Biennale is ‘how will we live together today’? That's precisely what we wanted to elaborate, by showing how design and architecture can be an interface for dialogue and communication, if we allow it,” says Tara, the elder sister.

The installation allows visitors to pick up letters written by the Lebanese following the August 4 explosion at the Beirut Port. Courtesy of the artists

“Lebanon got a lot of attention in the two weeks after the explosion, but now the news has shifted towards other places,” adds Tessa. “We do not have any means anymore to communicate and to voice all the horrific things that are happening, which are now a huge humanitarian crisis. So we wanted to give these voices a chance – to give people a platform.”

Many of the notes were written by those who had experienced the blast directly, when 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate detonated and destroyed most of the port area. But others were written by Lebanese expatriates, in places such as India, Spain and Germany.

The number of Lebanese who left the country in 2019 increased by 89 per cent on the previous year. In 2020, the percentage increase on 2019 was 47 per cent – despite the travel restrictions of the pandemic. The project acknowledges this steady brain drain, and the complexities of emotions among those who have entered the diaspora.

Quote The wall was the embodiment of all the political and social barriers that we encountered in Lebanon, but again we tried to transform it into a means of communication Tara Sakhi, designer

“There were a lot of expats who wanted to add something because they felt badly that they were not there, ” says Tara. “They feel like they are not entitled to suffer, or that they're not victims. But their lives have also shifted. No one wants to leave their country – even us. We never wanted to leave.”

The sisters are now based between Beirut and Venice, where they settled after having worked for several years with glass blowers in Murano. They look like twins but are two years apart, and both studied architecture in Beirut, where they grew up in a Lebanese-Polish family. After graduation they took on interior design projects, gravitating to large-scale commercial work that allowed them to try more ambitious and creative ideas. They now balance their design work with exhibited and commissioned projects for design biennales and exhibitions, such as this one that was organised by the Cultural European Centre.

Their projects help support practices that are on the verge on being lost, which often translates into their working with tactile, natural material. For a recent collection of coffee tables, they used fragments of stone that were left as wastage in Lebanese quarries. In another recent project they are looking into wicker weaving, which is traditional in rural Lebanon.

Read more Meet the Dutch artist bringing stained glass into the 21st century

For Letters from Beirut, they worked with the Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council in Sharjah, a collective that supports traditional crafts in the Mena region. They had met members of the collective at Dubai Design Week in 2019, when they represented Lebanon with a work that likewise used the metaphor of a wall that turns into a mode of connection.

The revolution had just begun and they were taking stock of what it had revealed about Lebanese society and the prospects for changing it. They created WAL(L)TZ out of mottled green recycled foam, cutting various shapes into it. It resembled a thick fence, overgrown with mossy plants, with nods to the kind of Memphis postmodernism that embraced playfulness within high design.

“The wall was the embodiment of all the political and social barriers that we encountered in Lebanon, but again we tried to transform it into a means of communication,” says Tara. They invited visitors to symbolically overcome the work, by peeking or even climbing through to the other side.

The project was more successful than they bargained for. In part because of the number of children who began playing on it, the recycled foam began coming apart towards the end of the project.

“It was really nice,” says Tessa. “We saw the wall almost completely disintegrate and the holes open up even larger, to break through even more boundaries and obstacles.”

T Sakhi installed their work 'Letters from Beirut' in the Giardini, as part of the Venice architecture biennale. Courtesy of the artists

WIth Letters from Beirut, too, the public take-up of the exhibition has been surprising. Some of the messages were left anonymously, but others included their writers’ email addresses. Many of the visitors to the Giardini have struck up correspondences with the notes’ authors.

“Writing is therapeutic,” says Tessa. “And receiving letters from strangers has been a form of compassion and empathy, like therapy for both.”

“People can relate to each other, whatever the situation is because feelings are feelings,” says Tara. “They cross borders. And it was really important to archive all these feelings because there are no reforms being done. We have not gotten any acknowledgement for what has happened. The government is pretending nothing happened, and they're just waiting and expecting the Lebanese people to move on and to be resilient as they have been after the Civil War. This is a way for us to resist against forgetfulness.”

Currently, the wire mesh is beginning to show in parts, opening up sight-lines across the garden – and the work's sentiments, generously given away, are travelling across the globe.

'Letters from Beirut' is at the Giardini della Marinaressa, Venice, open daily from 10am – 6pm until 21 November 2021. Entry is free

The low down on MPS What is myofascial pain syndrome? Myofascial pain syndrome refers to pain and inflammation in the body’s soft tissue. MPS is a chronic condition that affects the fascia (­connective tissue that covers the muscles, which develops knots, also known as trigger points). What are trigger points? Trigger points are irritable knots in the soft ­tissue that covers muscle tissue. Through injury or overuse, muscle fibres contract as a reactive and protective measure, creating tension in the form of hard and, palpable nodules. Overuse and ­sustained posture are the main culprits in developing ­trigger points. What is myofascial or trigger-point release? Releasing these nodules requires a hands-on technique that involves applying gentle ­sustained pressure to release muscular shortness and tightness. This eliminates restrictions in ­connective tissue in orderto restore motion and alleviate pain. ­Therapy balls have proven effective at causing enough commotion in the tissue, prompting the release of these hard knots.

The low down on MPS What is myofascial pain syndrome? Myofascial pain syndrome refers to pain and inflammation in the body’s soft tissue. MPS is a chronic condition that affects the fascia (­connective tissue that covers the muscles, which develops knots, also known as trigger points). What are trigger points? Trigger points are irritable knots in the soft ­tissue that covers muscle tissue. Through injury or overuse, muscle fibres contract as a reactive and protective measure, creating tension in the form of hard and, palpable nodules. Overuse and ­sustained posture are the main culprits in developing ­trigger points. What is myofascial or trigger-point release? Releasing these nodules requires a hands-on technique that involves applying gentle ­sustained pressure to release muscular shortness and tightness. This eliminates restrictions in ­connective tissue in orderto restore motion and alleviate pain. ­Therapy balls have proven effective at causing enough commotion in the tissue, prompting the release of these hard knots.

The low down on MPS What is myofascial pain syndrome? Myofascial pain syndrome refers to pain and inflammation in the body’s soft tissue. MPS is a chronic condition that affects the fascia (­connective tissue that covers the muscles, which develops knots, also known as trigger points). What are trigger points? Trigger points are irritable knots in the soft ­tissue that covers muscle tissue. Through injury or overuse, muscle fibres contract as a reactive and protective measure, creating tension in the form of hard and, palpable nodules. Overuse and ­sustained posture are the main culprits in developing ­trigger points. What is myofascial or trigger-point release? Releasing these nodules requires a hands-on technique that involves applying gentle ­sustained pressure to release muscular shortness and tightness. This eliminates restrictions in ­connective tissue in orderto restore motion and alleviate pain. ­Therapy balls have proven effective at causing enough commotion in the tissue, prompting the release of these hard knots.

The low down on MPS What is myofascial pain syndrome? Myofascial pain syndrome refers to pain and inflammation in the body’s soft tissue. MPS is a chronic condition that affects the fascia (­connective tissue that covers the muscles, which develops knots, also known as trigger points). What are trigger points? Trigger points are irritable knots in the soft ­tissue that covers muscle tissue. Through injury or overuse, muscle fibres contract as a reactive and protective measure, creating tension in the form of hard and, palpable nodules. Overuse and ­sustained posture are the main culprits in developing ­trigger points. What is myofascial or trigger-point release? Releasing these nodules requires a hands-on technique that involves applying gentle ­sustained pressure to release muscular shortness and tightness. This eliminates restrictions in ­connective tissue in orderto restore motion and alleviate pain. ­Therapy balls have proven effective at causing enough commotion in the tissue, prompting the release of these hard knots.

The low down on MPS What is myofascial pain syndrome? Myofascial pain syndrome refers to pain and inflammation in the body’s soft tissue. MPS is a chronic condition that affects the fascia (­connective tissue that covers the muscles, which develops knots, also known as trigger points). What are trigger points? Trigger points are irritable knots in the soft ­tissue that covers muscle tissue. Through injury or overuse, muscle fibres contract as a reactive and protective measure, creating tension in the form of hard and, palpable nodules. Overuse and ­sustained posture are the main culprits in developing ­trigger points. What is myofascial or trigger-point release? Releasing these nodules requires a hands-on technique that involves applying gentle ­sustained pressure to release muscular shortness and tightness. This eliminates restrictions in ­connective tissue in orderto restore motion and alleviate pain. ­Therapy balls have proven effective at causing enough commotion in the tissue, prompting the release of these hard knots.

The low down on MPS What is myofascial pain syndrome? Myofascial pain syndrome refers to pain and inflammation in the body’s soft tissue. MPS is a chronic condition that affects the fascia (­connective tissue that covers the muscles, which develops knots, also known as trigger points). What are trigger points? Trigger points are irritable knots in the soft ­tissue that covers muscle tissue. Through injury or overuse, muscle fibres contract as a reactive and protective measure, creating tension in the form of hard and, palpable nodules. Overuse and ­sustained posture are the main culprits in developing ­trigger points. What is myofascial or trigger-point release? Releasing these nodules requires a hands-on technique that involves applying gentle ­sustained pressure to release muscular shortness and tightness. This eliminates restrictions in ­connective tissue in orderto restore motion and alleviate pain. ­Therapy balls have proven effective at causing enough commotion in the tissue, prompting the release of these hard knots.

The low down on MPS What is myofascial pain syndrome? Myofascial pain syndrome refers to pain and inflammation in the body’s soft tissue. MPS is a chronic condition that affects the fascia (­connective tissue that covers the muscles, which develops knots, also known as trigger points). What are trigger points? Trigger points are irritable knots in the soft ­tissue that covers muscle tissue. Through injury or overuse, muscle fibres contract as a reactive and protective measure, creating tension in the form of hard and, palpable nodules. Overuse and ­sustained posture are the main culprits in developing ­trigger points. What is myofascial or trigger-point release? Releasing these nodules requires a hands-on technique that involves applying gentle ­sustained pressure to release muscular shortness and tightness. This eliminates restrictions in ­connective tissue in orderto restore motion and alleviate pain. ­Therapy balls have proven effective at causing enough commotion in the tissue, prompting the release of these hard knots.

The low down on MPS What is myofascial pain syndrome? Myofascial pain syndrome refers to pain and inflammation in the body’s soft tissue. MPS is a chronic condition that affects the fascia (­connective tissue that covers the muscles, which develops knots, also known as trigger points). What are trigger points? Trigger points are irritable knots in the soft ­tissue that covers muscle tissue. Through injury or overuse, muscle fibres contract as a reactive and protective measure, creating tension in the form of hard and, palpable nodules. Overuse and ­sustained posture are the main culprits in developing ­trigger points. What is myofascial or trigger-point release? Releasing these nodules requires a hands-on technique that involves applying gentle ­sustained pressure to release muscular shortness and tightness. This eliminates restrictions in ­connective tissue in orderto restore motion and alleviate pain. ­Therapy balls have proven effective at causing enough commotion in the tissue, prompting the release of these hard knots.

The low down on MPS What is myofascial pain syndrome? Myofascial pain syndrome refers to pain and inflammation in the body’s soft tissue. MPS is a chronic condition that affects the fascia (­connective tissue that covers the muscles, which develops knots, also known as trigger points). What are trigger points? Trigger points are irritable knots in the soft ­tissue that covers muscle tissue. Through injury or overuse, muscle fibres contract as a reactive and protective measure, creating tension in the form of hard and, palpable nodules. Overuse and ­sustained posture are the main culprits in developing ­trigger points. What is myofascial or trigger-point release? Releasing these nodules requires a hands-on technique that involves applying gentle ­sustained pressure to release muscular shortness and tightness. This eliminates restrictions in ­connective tissue in orderto restore motion and alleviate pain. ­Therapy balls have proven effective at causing enough commotion in the tissue, prompting the release of these hard knots.

The low down on MPS What is myofascial pain syndrome? Myofascial pain syndrome refers to pain and inflammation in the body’s soft tissue. MPS is a chronic condition that affects the fascia (­connective tissue that covers the muscles, which develops knots, also known as trigger points). What are trigger points? Trigger points are irritable knots in the soft ­tissue that covers muscle tissue. Through injury or overuse, muscle fibres contract as a reactive and protective measure, creating tension in the form of hard and, palpable nodules. Overuse and ­sustained posture are the main culprits in developing ­trigger points. What is myofascial or trigger-point release? Releasing these nodules requires a hands-on technique that involves applying gentle ­sustained pressure to release muscular shortness and tightness. This eliminates restrictions in ­connective tissue in orderto restore motion and alleviate pain. ­Therapy balls have proven effective at causing enough commotion in the tissue, prompting the release of these hard knots.

The low down on MPS What is myofascial pain syndrome? Myofascial pain syndrome refers to pain and inflammation in the body’s soft tissue. MPS is a chronic condition that affects the fascia (­connective tissue that covers the muscles, which develops knots, also known as trigger points). What are trigger points? Trigger points are irritable knots in the soft ­tissue that covers muscle tissue. Through injury or overuse, muscle fibres contract as a reactive and protective measure, creating tension in the form of hard and, palpable nodules. Overuse and ­sustained posture are the main culprits in developing ­trigger points. What is myofascial or trigger-point release? Releasing these nodules requires a hands-on technique that involves applying gentle ­sustained pressure to release muscular shortness and tightness. This eliminates restrictions in ­connective tissue in orderto restore motion and alleviate pain. ­Therapy balls have proven effective at causing enough commotion in the tissue, prompting the release of these hard knots.

The low down on MPS What is myofascial pain syndrome? Myofascial pain syndrome refers to pain and inflammation in the body’s soft tissue. MPS is a chronic condition that affects the fascia (­connective tissue that covers the muscles, which develops knots, also known as trigger points). What are trigger points? Trigger points are irritable knots in the soft ­tissue that covers muscle tissue. Through injury or overuse, muscle fibres contract as a reactive and protective measure, creating tension in the form of hard and, palpable nodules. Overuse and ­sustained posture are the main culprits in developing ­trigger points. What is myofascial or trigger-point release? Releasing these nodules requires a hands-on technique that involves applying gentle ­sustained pressure to release muscular shortness and tightness. This eliminates restrictions in ­connective tissue in orderto restore motion and alleviate pain. ­Therapy balls have proven effective at causing enough commotion in the tissue, prompting the release of these hard knots.

The low down on MPS What is myofascial pain syndrome? Myofascial pain syndrome refers to pain and inflammation in the body’s soft tissue. MPS is a chronic condition that affects the fascia (­connective tissue that covers the muscles, which develops knots, also known as trigger points). What are trigger points? Trigger points are irritable knots in the soft ­tissue that covers muscle tissue. Through injury or overuse, muscle fibres contract as a reactive and protective measure, creating tension in the form of hard and, palpable nodules. Overuse and ­sustained posture are the main culprits in developing ­trigger points. What is myofascial or trigger-point release? Releasing these nodules requires a hands-on technique that involves applying gentle ­sustained pressure to release muscular shortness and tightness. This eliminates restrictions in ­connective tissue in orderto restore motion and alleviate pain. ­Therapy balls have proven effective at causing enough commotion in the tissue, prompting the release of these hard knots.

The low down on MPS What is myofascial pain syndrome? Myofascial pain syndrome refers to pain and inflammation in the body’s soft tissue. MPS is a chronic condition that affects the fascia (­connective tissue that covers the muscles, which develops knots, also known as trigger points). What are trigger points? Trigger points are irritable knots in the soft ­tissue that covers muscle tissue. Through injury or overuse, muscle fibres contract as a reactive and protective measure, creating tension in the form of hard and, palpable nodules. Overuse and ­sustained posture are the main culprits in developing ­trigger points. What is myofascial or trigger-point release? Releasing these nodules requires a hands-on technique that involves applying gentle ­sustained pressure to release muscular shortness and tightness. This eliminates restrictions in ­connective tissue in orderto restore motion and alleviate pain. ­Therapy balls have proven effective at causing enough commotion in the tissue, prompting the release of these hard knots.

The low down on MPS What is myofascial pain syndrome? Myofascial pain syndrome refers to pain and inflammation in the body’s soft tissue. MPS is a chronic condition that affects the fascia (­connective tissue that covers the muscles, which develops knots, also known as trigger points). What are trigger points? Trigger points are irritable knots in the soft ­tissue that covers muscle tissue. Through injury or overuse, muscle fibres contract as a reactive and protective measure, creating tension in the form of hard and, palpable nodules. Overuse and ­sustained posture are the main culprits in developing ­trigger points. What is myofascial or trigger-point release? Releasing these nodules requires a hands-on technique that involves applying gentle ­sustained pressure to release muscular shortness and tightness. This eliminates restrictions in ­connective tissue in orderto restore motion and alleviate pain. ­Therapy balls have proven effective at causing enough commotion in the tissue, prompting the release of these hard knots.

The low down on MPS What is myofascial pain syndrome? Myofascial pain syndrome refers to pain and inflammation in the body’s soft tissue. MPS is a chronic condition that affects the fascia (­connective tissue that covers the muscles, which develops knots, also known as trigger points). What are trigger points? Trigger points are irritable knots in the soft ­tissue that covers muscle tissue. Through injury or overuse, muscle fibres contract as a reactive and protective measure, creating tension in the form of hard and, palpable nodules. Overuse and ­sustained posture are the main culprits in developing ­trigger points. What is myofascial or trigger-point release? Releasing these nodules requires a hands-on technique that involves applying gentle ­sustained pressure to release muscular shortness and tightness. This eliminates restrictions in ­connective tissue in orderto restore motion and alleviate pain. ­Therapy balls have proven effective at causing enough commotion in the tissue, prompting the release of these hard knots.

Fifa Club World Cup: When: December 6-16

Where: Games to take place at Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi and Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain

Defending champions: Real Madrid

Fifa Club World Cup: When: December 6-16

Where: Games to take place at Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi and Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain

Defending champions: Real Madrid

Fifa Club World Cup: When: December 6-16

Where: Games to take place at Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi and Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain

Defending champions: Real Madrid

Fifa Club World Cup: When: December 6-16

Where: Games to take place at Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi and Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain

Defending champions: Real Madrid

Fifa Club World Cup: When: December 6-16

Where: Games to take place at Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi and Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain

Defending champions: Real Madrid

Fifa Club World Cup: When: December 6-16

Where: Games to take place at Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi and Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain

Defending champions: Real Madrid

Fifa Club World Cup: When: December 6-16

Where: Games to take place at Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi and Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain

Defending champions: Real Madrid

Fifa Club World Cup: When: December 6-16

Where: Games to take place at Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi and Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain

Defending champions: Real Madrid

Fifa Club World Cup: When: December 6-16

Where: Games to take place at Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi and Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain

Defending champions: Real Madrid

Fifa Club World Cup: When: December 6-16

Where: Games to take place at Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi and Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain

Defending champions: Real Madrid

Fifa Club World Cup: When: December 6-16

Where: Games to take place at Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi and Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain

Defending champions: Real Madrid

Fifa Club World Cup: When: December 6-16

Where: Games to take place at Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi and Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain

Defending champions: Real Madrid

Fifa Club World Cup: When: December 6-16

Where: Games to take place at Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi and Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain

Defending champions: Real Madrid

Fifa Club World Cup: When: December 6-16

Where: Games to take place at Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi and Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain

Defending champions: Real Madrid

Fifa Club World Cup: When: December 6-16

Where: Games to take place at Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi and Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain

Defending champions: Real Madrid

Fifa Club World Cup: When: December 6-16

Where: Games to take place at Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi and Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain

Defending champions: Real Madrid

Tips on buying property during a pandemic Islay Robinson, group chief executive of mortgage broker Enness Global, offers his advice on buying property in today's market. While many have been quick to call a market collapse, this simply isn’t what we’re seeing on the ground. Many pockets of the global property market, including London and the UAE, continue to be compelling locations to invest in real estate. While an air of uncertainty remains, the outlook is far better than anyone could have predicted. However, it is still important to consider the wider threat posed by Covid-19 when buying bricks and mortar. Anything with outside space, gardens and private entrances is a must and these property features will see your investment keep its value should the pandemic drag on. In contrast, flats and particularly high-rise developments are falling in popularity and investors should avoid them at all costs. Attractive investment property can be hard to find amid strong demand and heightened buyer activity. When you do find one, be prepared to move hard and fast to secure it. If you have your finances in order, this shouldn’t be an issue. Lenders continue to lend and rates remain at an all-time low, so utilise this. There is no point in tying up cash when you can keep this liquidity to maximise other opportunities. Keep your head and, as always when investing, take the long-term view. External factors such as coronavirus or Brexit will present challenges in the short-term, but the long-term outlook remains strong. Finally, keep an eye on your currency. Whenever currency fluctuations favour foreign buyers, you can bet that demand will increase, as they act to secure what is essentially a discounted property.

Tips on buying property during a pandemic Islay Robinson, group chief executive of mortgage broker Enness Global, offers his advice on buying property in today's market. While many have been quick to call a market collapse, this simply isn’t what we’re seeing on the ground. Many pockets of the global property market, including London and the UAE, continue to be compelling locations to invest in real estate. While an air of uncertainty remains, the outlook is far better than anyone could have predicted. However, it is still important to consider the wider threat posed by Covid-19 when buying bricks and mortar. Anything with outside space, gardens and private entrances is a must and these property features will see your investment keep its value should the pandemic drag on. In contrast, flats and particularly high-rise developments are falling in popularity and investors should avoid them at all costs. Attractive investment property can be hard to find amid strong demand and heightened buyer activity. When you do find one, be prepared to move hard and fast to secure it. If you have your finances in order, this shouldn’t be an issue. Lenders continue to lend and rates remain at an all-time low, so utilise this. There is no point in tying up cash when you can keep this liquidity to maximise other opportunities. Keep your head and, as always when investing, take the long-term view. External factors such as coronavirus or Brexit will present challenges in the short-term, but the long-term outlook remains strong. Finally, keep an eye on your currency. Whenever currency fluctuations favour foreign buyers, you can bet that demand will increase, as they act to secure what is essentially a discounted property.

Tips on buying property during a pandemic Islay Robinson, group chief executive of mortgage broker Enness Global, offers his advice on buying property in today's market. While many have been quick to call a market collapse, this simply isn’t what we’re seeing on the ground. Many pockets of the global property market, including London and the UAE, continue to be compelling locations to invest in real estate. While an air of uncertainty remains, the outlook is far better than anyone could have predicted. However, it is still important to consider the wider threat posed by Covid-19 when buying bricks and mortar. Anything with outside space, gardens and private entrances is a must and these property features will see your investment keep its value should the pandemic drag on. In contrast, flats and particularly high-rise developments are falling in popularity and investors should avoid them at all costs. Attractive investment property can be hard to find amid strong demand and heightened buyer activity. When you do find one, be prepared to move hard and fast to secure it. If you have your finances in order, this shouldn’t be an issue. Lenders continue to lend and rates remain at an all-time low, so utilise this. There is no point in tying up cash when you can keep this liquidity to maximise other opportunities. Keep your head and, as always when investing, take the long-term view. External factors such as coronavirus or Brexit will present challenges in the short-term, but the long-term outlook remains strong. Finally, keep an eye on your currency. Whenever currency fluctuations favour foreign buyers, you can bet that demand will increase, as they act to secure what is essentially a discounted property.

Tips on buying property during a pandemic Islay Robinson, group chief executive of mortgage broker Enness Global, offers his advice on buying property in today's market. While many have been quick to call a market collapse, this simply isn’t what we’re seeing on the ground. Many pockets of the global property market, including London and the UAE, continue to be compelling locations to invest in real estate. While an air of uncertainty remains, the outlook is far better than anyone could have predicted. However, it is still important to consider the wider threat posed by Covid-19 when buying bricks and mortar. Anything with outside space, gardens and private entrances is a must and these property features will see your investment keep its value should the pandemic drag on. In contrast, flats and particularly high-rise developments are falling in popularity and investors should avoid them at all costs. Attractive investment property can be hard to find amid strong demand and heightened buyer activity. When you do find one, be prepared to move hard and fast to secure it. If you have your finances in order, this shouldn’t be an issue. Lenders continue to lend and rates remain at an all-time low, so utilise this. There is no point in tying up cash when you can keep this liquidity to maximise other opportunities. Keep your head and, as always when investing, take the long-term view. External factors such as coronavirus or Brexit will present challenges in the short-term, but the long-term outlook remains strong. Finally, keep an eye on your currency. Whenever currency fluctuations favour foreign buyers, you can bet that demand will increase, as they act to secure what is essentially a discounted property.

Tips on buying property during a pandemic Islay Robinson, group chief executive of mortgage broker Enness Global, offers his advice on buying property in today's market. While many have been quick to call a market collapse, this simply isn’t what we’re seeing on the ground. Many pockets of the global property market, including London and the UAE, continue to be compelling locations to invest in real estate. While an air of uncertainty remains, the outlook is far better than anyone could have predicted. However, it is still important to consider the wider threat posed by Covid-19 when buying bricks and mortar. Anything with outside space, gardens and private entrances is a must and these property features will see your investment keep its value should the pandemic drag on. In contrast, flats and particularly high-rise developments are falling in popularity and investors should avoid them at all costs. Attractive investment property can be hard to find amid strong demand and heightened buyer activity. When you do find one, be prepared to move hard and fast to secure it. If you have your finances in order, this shouldn’t be an issue. Lenders continue to lend and rates remain at an all-time low, so utilise this. There is no point in tying up cash when you can keep this liquidity to maximise other opportunities. Keep your head and, as always when investing, take the long-term view. External factors such as coronavirus or Brexit will present challenges in the short-term, but the long-term outlook remains strong. Finally, keep an eye on your currency. Whenever currency fluctuations favour foreign buyers, you can bet that demand will increase, as they act to secure what is essentially a discounted property.

Tips on buying property during a pandemic Islay Robinson, group chief executive of mortgage broker Enness Global, offers his advice on buying property in today's market. While many have been quick to call a market collapse, this simply isn’t what we’re seeing on the ground. Many pockets of the global property market, including London and the UAE, continue to be compelling locations to invest in real estate. While an air of uncertainty remains, the outlook is far better than anyone could have predicted. However, it is still important to consider the wider threat posed by Covid-19 when buying bricks and mortar. Anything with outside space, gardens and private entrances is a must and these property features will see your investment keep its value should the pandemic drag on. In contrast, flats and particularly high-rise developments are falling in popularity and investors should avoid them at all costs. Attractive investment property can be hard to find amid strong demand and heightened buyer activity. When you do find one, be prepared to move hard and fast to secure it. If you have your finances in order, this shouldn’t be an issue. Lenders continue to lend and rates remain at an all-time low, so utilise this. There is no point in tying up cash when you can keep this liquidity to maximise other opportunities. Keep your head and, as always when investing, take the long-term view. External factors such as coronavirus or Brexit will present challenges in the short-term, but the long-term outlook remains strong. Finally, keep an eye on your currency. Whenever currency fluctuations favour foreign buyers, you can bet that demand will increase, as they act to secure what is essentially a discounted property.

Tips on buying property during a pandemic Islay Robinson, group chief executive of mortgage broker Enness Global, offers his advice on buying property in today's market. While many have been quick to call a market collapse, this simply isn’t what we’re seeing on the ground. Many pockets of the global property market, including London and the UAE, continue to be compelling locations to invest in real estate. While an air of uncertainty remains, the outlook is far better than anyone could have predicted. However, it is still important to consider the wider threat posed by Covid-19 when buying bricks and mortar. Anything with outside space, gardens and private entrances is a must and these property features will see your investment keep its value should the pandemic drag on. In contrast, flats and particularly high-rise developments are falling in popularity and investors should avoid them at all costs. Attractive investment property can be hard to find amid strong demand and heightened buyer activity. When you do find one, be prepared to move hard and fast to secure it. If you have your finances in order, this shouldn’t be an issue. Lenders continue to lend and rates remain at an all-time low, so utilise this. There is no point in tying up cash when you can keep this liquidity to maximise other opportunities. Keep your head and, as always when investing, take the long-term view. External factors such as coronavirus or Brexit will present challenges in the short-term, but the long-term outlook remains strong. Finally, keep an eye on your currency. Whenever currency fluctuations favour foreign buyers, you can bet that demand will increase, as they act to secure what is essentially a discounted property.

Tips on buying property during a pandemic Islay Robinson, group chief executive of mortgage broker Enness Global, offers his advice on buying property in today's market. While many have been quick to call a market collapse, this simply isn’t what we’re seeing on the ground. Many pockets of the global property market, including London and the UAE, continue to be compelling locations to invest in real estate. While an air of uncertainty remains, the outlook is far better than anyone could have predicted. However, it is still important to consider the wider threat posed by Covid-19 when buying bricks and mortar. Anything with outside space, gardens and private entrances is a must and these property features will see your investment keep its value should the pandemic drag on. In contrast, flats and particularly high-rise developments are falling in popularity and investors should avoid them at all costs. Attractive investment property can be hard to find amid strong demand and heightened buyer activity. When you do find one, be prepared to move hard and fast to secure it. If you have your finances in order, this shouldn’t be an issue. Lenders continue to lend and rates remain at an all-time low, so utilise this. There is no point in tying up cash when you can keep this liquidity to maximise other opportunities. Keep your head and, as always when investing, take the long-term view. External factors such as coronavirus or Brexit will present challenges in the short-term, but the long-term outlook remains strong. Finally, keep an eye on your currency. Whenever currency fluctuations favour foreign buyers, you can bet that demand will increase, as they act to secure what is essentially a discounted property.

Tips on buying property during a pandemic Islay Robinson, group chief executive of mortgage broker Enness Global, offers his advice on buying property in today's market. While many have been quick to call a market collapse, this simply isn’t what we’re seeing on the ground. Many pockets of the global property market, including London and the UAE, continue to be compelling locations to invest in real estate. While an air of uncertainty remains, the outlook is far better than anyone could have predicted. However, it is still important to consider the wider threat posed by Covid-19 when buying bricks and mortar. Anything with outside space, gardens and private entrances is a must and these property features will see your investment keep its value should the pandemic drag on. In contrast, flats and particularly high-rise developments are falling in popularity and investors should avoid them at all costs. Attractive investment property can be hard to find amid strong demand and heightened buyer activity. When you do find one, be prepared to move hard and fast to secure it. If you have your finances in order, this shouldn’t be an issue. Lenders continue to lend and rates remain at an all-time low, so utilise this. There is no point in tying up cash when you can keep this liquidity to maximise other opportunities. Keep your head and, as always when investing, take the long-term view. External factors such as coronavirus or Brexit will present challenges in the short-term, but the long-term outlook remains strong. Finally, keep an eye on your currency. Whenever currency fluctuations favour foreign buyers, you can bet that demand will increase, as they act to secure what is essentially a discounted property.

Tips on buying property during a pandemic Islay Robinson, group chief executive of mortgage broker Enness Global, offers his advice on buying property in today's market. While many have been quick to call a market collapse, this simply isn’t what we’re seeing on the ground. Many pockets of the global property market, including London and the UAE, continue to be compelling locations to invest in real estate. While an air of uncertainty remains, the outlook is far better than anyone could have predicted. However, it is still important to consider the wider threat posed by Covid-19 when buying bricks and mortar. Anything with outside space, gardens and private entrances is a must and these property features will see your investment keep its value should the pandemic drag on. In contrast, flats and particularly high-rise developments are falling in popularity and investors should avoid them at all costs. Attractive investment property can be hard to find amid strong demand and heightened buyer activity. When you do find one, be prepared to move hard and fast to secure it. If you have your finances in order, this shouldn’t be an issue. Lenders continue to lend and rates remain at an all-time low, so utilise this. There is no point in tying up cash when you can keep this liquidity to maximise other opportunities. Keep your head and, as always when investing, take the long-term view. External factors such as coronavirus or Brexit will present challenges in the short-term, but the long-term outlook remains strong. Finally, keep an eye on your currency. Whenever currency fluctuations favour foreign buyers, you can bet that demand will increase, as they act to secure what is essentially a discounted property.

Tips on buying property during a pandemic Islay Robinson, group chief executive of mortgage broker Enness Global, offers his advice on buying property in today's market. While many have been quick to call a market collapse, this simply isn’t what we’re seeing on the ground. Many pockets of the global property market, including London and the UAE, continue to be compelling locations to invest in real estate. While an air of uncertainty remains, the outlook is far better than anyone could have predicted. However, it is still important to consider the wider threat posed by Covid-19 when buying bricks and mortar. Anything with outside space, gardens and private entrances is a must and these property features will see your investment keep its value should the pandemic drag on. In contrast, flats and particularly high-rise developments are falling in popularity and investors should avoid them at all costs. Attractive investment property can be hard to find amid strong demand and heightened buyer activity. When you do find one, be prepared to move hard and fast to secure it. If you have your finances in order, this shouldn’t be an issue. Lenders continue to lend and rates remain at an all-time low, so utilise this. There is no point in tying up cash when you can keep this liquidity to maximise other opportunities. Keep your head and, as always when investing, take the long-term view. External factors such as coronavirus or Brexit will present challenges in the short-term, but the long-term outlook remains strong. Finally, keep an eye on your currency. Whenever currency fluctuations favour foreign buyers, you can bet that demand will increase, as they act to secure what is essentially a discounted property.

Tips on buying property during a pandemic Islay Robinson, group chief executive of mortgage broker Enness Global, offers his advice on buying property in today's market. While many have been quick to call a market collapse, this simply isn’t what we’re seeing on the ground. Many pockets of the global property market, including London and the UAE, continue to be compelling locations to invest in real estate. While an air of uncertainty remains, the outlook is far better than anyone could have predicted. However, it is still important to consider the wider threat posed by Covid-19 when buying bricks and mortar. Anything with outside space, gardens and private entrances is a must and these property features will see your investment keep its value should the pandemic drag on. In contrast, flats and particularly high-rise developments are falling in popularity and investors should avoid them at all costs. Attractive investment property can be hard to find amid strong demand and heightened buyer activity. When you do find one, be prepared to move hard and fast to secure it. If you have your finances in order, this shouldn’t be an issue. Lenders continue to lend and rates remain at an all-time low, so utilise this. There is no point in tying up cash when you can keep this liquidity to maximise other opportunities. Keep your head and, as always when investing, take the long-term view. External factors such as coronavirus or Brexit will present challenges in the short-term, but the long-term outlook remains strong. Finally, keep an eye on your currency. Whenever currency fluctuations favour foreign buyers, you can bet that demand will increase, as they act to secure what is essentially a discounted property.

Tips on buying property during a pandemic Islay Robinson, group chief executive of mortgage broker Enness Global, offers his advice on buying property in today's market. While many have been quick to call a market collapse, this simply isn’t what we’re seeing on the ground. Many pockets of the global property market, including London and the UAE, continue to be compelling locations to invest in real estate. While an air of uncertainty remains, the outlook is far better than anyone could have predicted. However, it is still important to consider the wider threat posed by Covid-19 when buying bricks and mortar. Anything with outside space, gardens and private entrances is a must and these property features will see your investment keep its value should the pandemic drag on. In contrast, flats and particularly high-rise developments are falling in popularity and investors should avoid them at all costs. Attractive investment property can be hard to find amid strong demand and heightened buyer activity. When you do find one, be prepared to move hard and fast to secure it. If you have your finances in order, this shouldn’t be an issue. Lenders continue to lend and rates remain at an all-time low, so utilise this. There is no point in tying up cash when you can keep this liquidity to maximise other opportunities. Keep your head and, as always when investing, take the long-term view. External factors such as coronavirus or Brexit will present challenges in the short-term, but the long-term outlook remains strong. Finally, keep an eye on your currency. Whenever currency fluctuations favour foreign buyers, you can bet that demand will increase, as they act to secure what is essentially a discounted property.

Tips on buying property during a pandemic Islay Robinson, group chief executive of mortgage broker Enness Global, offers his advice on buying property in today's market. While many have been quick to call a market collapse, this simply isn’t what we’re seeing on the ground. Many pockets of the global property market, including London and the UAE, continue to be compelling locations to invest in real estate. While an air of uncertainty remains, the outlook is far better than anyone could have predicted. However, it is still important to consider the wider threat posed by Covid-19 when buying bricks and mortar. Anything with outside space, gardens and private entrances is a must and these property features will see your investment keep its value should the pandemic drag on. In contrast, flats and particularly high-rise developments are falling in popularity and investors should avoid them at all costs. Attractive investment property can be hard to find amid strong demand and heightened buyer activity. When you do find one, be prepared to move hard and fast to secure it. If you have your finances in order, this shouldn’t be an issue. Lenders continue to lend and rates remain at an all-time low, so utilise this. There is no point in tying up cash when you can keep this liquidity to maximise other opportunities. Keep your head and, as always when investing, take the long-term view. External factors such as coronavirus or Brexit will present challenges in the short-term, but the long-term outlook remains strong. Finally, keep an eye on your currency. Whenever currency fluctuations favour foreign buyers, you can bet that demand will increase, as they act to secure what is essentially a discounted property.

Tips on buying property during a pandemic Islay Robinson, group chief executive of mortgage broker Enness Global, offers his advice on buying property in today's market. While many have been quick to call a market collapse, this simply isn’t what we’re seeing on the ground. Many pockets of the global property market, including London and the UAE, continue to be compelling locations to invest in real estate. While an air of uncertainty remains, the outlook is far better than anyone could have predicted. However, it is still important to consider the wider threat posed by Covid-19 when buying bricks and mortar. Anything with outside space, gardens and private entrances is a must and these property features will see your investment keep its value should the pandemic drag on. In contrast, flats and particularly high-rise developments are falling in popularity and investors should avoid them at all costs. Attractive investment property can be hard to find amid strong demand and heightened buyer activity. When you do find one, be prepared to move hard and fast to secure it. If you have your finances in order, this shouldn’t be an issue. Lenders continue to lend and rates remain at an all-time low, so utilise this. There is no point in tying up cash when you can keep this liquidity to maximise other opportunities. Keep your head and, as always when investing, take the long-term view. External factors such as coronavirus or Brexit will present challenges in the short-term, but the long-term outlook remains strong. Finally, keep an eye on your currency. Whenever currency fluctuations favour foreign buyers, you can bet that demand will increase, as they act to secure what is essentially a discounted property.

Tips on buying property during a pandemic Islay Robinson, group chief executive of mortgage broker Enness Global, offers his advice on buying property in today's market. While many have been quick to call a market collapse, this simply isn’t what we’re seeing on the ground. Many pockets of the global property market, including London and the UAE, continue to be compelling locations to invest in real estate. While an air of uncertainty remains, the outlook is far better than anyone could have predicted. However, it is still important to consider the wider threat posed by Covid-19 when buying bricks and mortar. Anything with outside space, gardens and private entrances is a must and these property features will see your investment keep its value should the pandemic drag on. In contrast, flats and particularly high-rise developments are falling in popularity and investors should avoid them at all costs. Attractive investment property can be hard to find amid strong demand and heightened buyer activity. When you do find one, be prepared to move hard and fast to secure it. If you have your finances in order, this shouldn’t be an issue. Lenders continue to lend and rates remain at an all-time low, so utilise this. There is no point in tying up cash when you can keep this liquidity to maximise other opportunities. Keep your head and, as always when investing, take the long-term view. External factors such as coronavirus or Brexit will present challenges in the short-term, but the long-term outlook remains strong. Finally, keep an eye on your currency. Whenever currency fluctuations favour foreign buyers, you can bet that demand will increase, as they act to secure what is essentially a discounted property.

LA LIGA FIXTURES Friday Valladolid v Osasuna (Kick-off midnight UAE) Saturday Valencia v Athletic Bilbao (5pm), Getafe v Sevilla (7.15pm), Huesca v Alaves (9.30pm), Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid (midnight) Sunday Real Sociedad v Eibar (5pm), Real Betis v Villarreal (7.15pm), Elche v Granada (9.30pm), Barcelona v Levante (midnight) Monday Celta Vigo v Cadiz (midnight)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Friday Valladolid v Osasuna (Kick-off midnight UAE) Saturday Valencia v Athletic Bilbao (5pm), Getafe v Sevilla (7.15pm), Huesca v Alaves (9.30pm), Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid (midnight) Sunday Real Sociedad v Eibar (5pm), Real Betis v Villarreal (7.15pm), Elche v Granada (9.30pm), Barcelona v Levante (midnight) Monday Celta Vigo v Cadiz (midnight)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Friday Valladolid v Osasuna (Kick-off midnight UAE) Saturday Valencia v Athletic Bilbao (5pm), Getafe v Sevilla (7.15pm), Huesca v Alaves (9.30pm), Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid (midnight) Sunday Real Sociedad v Eibar (5pm), Real Betis v Villarreal (7.15pm), Elche v Granada (9.30pm), Barcelona v Levante (midnight) Monday Celta Vigo v Cadiz (midnight)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Friday Valladolid v Osasuna (Kick-off midnight UAE) Saturday Valencia v Athletic Bilbao (5pm), Getafe v Sevilla (7.15pm), Huesca v Alaves (9.30pm), Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid (midnight) Sunday Real Sociedad v Eibar (5pm), Real Betis v Villarreal (7.15pm), Elche v Granada (9.30pm), Barcelona v Levante (midnight) Monday Celta Vigo v Cadiz (midnight)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Friday Valladolid v Osasuna (Kick-off midnight UAE) Saturday Valencia v Athletic Bilbao (5pm), Getafe v Sevilla (7.15pm), Huesca v Alaves (9.30pm), Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid (midnight) Sunday Real Sociedad v Eibar (5pm), Real Betis v Villarreal (7.15pm), Elche v Granada (9.30pm), Barcelona v Levante (midnight) Monday Celta Vigo v Cadiz (midnight)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Friday Valladolid v Osasuna (Kick-off midnight UAE) Saturday Valencia v Athletic Bilbao (5pm), Getafe v Sevilla (7.15pm), Huesca v Alaves (9.30pm), Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid (midnight) Sunday Real Sociedad v Eibar (5pm), Real Betis v Villarreal (7.15pm), Elche v Granada (9.30pm), Barcelona v Levante (midnight) Monday Celta Vigo v Cadiz (midnight)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Friday Valladolid v Osasuna (Kick-off midnight UAE) Saturday Valencia v Athletic Bilbao (5pm), Getafe v Sevilla (7.15pm), Huesca v Alaves (9.30pm), Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid (midnight) Sunday Real Sociedad v Eibar (5pm), Real Betis v Villarreal (7.15pm), Elche v Granada (9.30pm), Barcelona v Levante (midnight) Monday Celta Vigo v Cadiz (midnight)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Friday Valladolid v Osasuna (Kick-off midnight UAE) Saturday Valencia v Athletic Bilbao (5pm), Getafe v Sevilla (7.15pm), Huesca v Alaves (9.30pm), Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid (midnight) Sunday Real Sociedad v Eibar (5pm), Real Betis v Villarreal (7.15pm), Elche v Granada (9.30pm), Barcelona v Levante (midnight) Monday Celta Vigo v Cadiz (midnight)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Friday Valladolid v Osasuna (Kick-off midnight UAE) Saturday Valencia v Athletic Bilbao (5pm), Getafe v Sevilla (7.15pm), Huesca v Alaves (9.30pm), Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid (midnight) Sunday Real Sociedad v Eibar (5pm), Real Betis v Villarreal (7.15pm), Elche v Granada (9.30pm), Barcelona v Levante (midnight) Monday Celta Vigo v Cadiz (midnight)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Friday Valladolid v Osasuna (Kick-off midnight UAE) Saturday Valencia v Athletic Bilbao (5pm), Getafe v Sevilla (7.15pm), Huesca v Alaves (9.30pm), Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid (midnight) Sunday Real Sociedad v Eibar (5pm), Real Betis v Villarreal (7.15pm), Elche v Granada (9.30pm), Barcelona v Levante (midnight) Monday Celta Vigo v Cadiz (midnight)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Friday Valladolid v Osasuna (Kick-off midnight UAE) Saturday Valencia v Athletic Bilbao (5pm), Getafe v Sevilla (7.15pm), Huesca v Alaves (9.30pm), Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid (midnight) Sunday Real Sociedad v Eibar (5pm), Real Betis v Villarreal (7.15pm), Elche v Granada (9.30pm), Barcelona v Levante (midnight) Monday Celta Vigo v Cadiz (midnight)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Friday Valladolid v Osasuna (Kick-off midnight UAE) Saturday Valencia v Athletic Bilbao (5pm), Getafe v Sevilla (7.15pm), Huesca v Alaves (9.30pm), Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid (midnight) Sunday Real Sociedad v Eibar (5pm), Real Betis v Villarreal (7.15pm), Elche v Granada (9.30pm), Barcelona v Levante (midnight) Monday Celta Vigo v Cadiz (midnight)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Friday Valladolid v Osasuna (Kick-off midnight UAE) Saturday Valencia v Athletic Bilbao (5pm), Getafe v Sevilla (7.15pm), Huesca v Alaves (9.30pm), Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid (midnight) Sunday Real Sociedad v Eibar (5pm), Real Betis v Villarreal (7.15pm), Elche v Granada (9.30pm), Barcelona v Levante (midnight) Monday Celta Vigo v Cadiz (midnight)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Friday Valladolid v Osasuna (Kick-off midnight UAE) Saturday Valencia v Athletic Bilbao (5pm), Getafe v Sevilla (7.15pm), Huesca v Alaves (9.30pm), Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid (midnight) Sunday Real Sociedad v Eibar (5pm), Real Betis v Villarreal (7.15pm), Elche v Granada (9.30pm), Barcelona v Levante (midnight) Monday Celta Vigo v Cadiz (midnight)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Friday Valladolid v Osasuna (Kick-off midnight UAE) Saturday Valencia v Athletic Bilbao (5pm), Getafe v Sevilla (7.15pm), Huesca v Alaves (9.30pm), Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid (midnight) Sunday Real Sociedad v Eibar (5pm), Real Betis v Villarreal (7.15pm), Elche v Granada (9.30pm), Barcelona v Levante (midnight) Monday Celta Vigo v Cadiz (midnight)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Friday Valladolid v Osasuna (Kick-off midnight UAE) Saturday Valencia v Athletic Bilbao (5pm), Getafe v Sevilla (7.15pm), Huesca v Alaves (9.30pm), Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid (midnight) Sunday Real Sociedad v Eibar (5pm), Real Betis v Villarreal (7.15pm), Elche v Granada (9.30pm), Barcelona v Levante (midnight) Monday Celta Vigo v Cadiz (midnight)

Other IPL batting records Most sixes: 292 – Chris Gayle Most fours: 491 – Gautam Gambhir Highest individual score: 175 not out – Chris Gayle (for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Pune Warriors in 2013) Highest strike-rate: 177.29 – Andre Russell Highest strike-rate in an innings: 422.22 – Chris Morris (for Delhi Daredevils against Rising Pune Supergiant in 2017) Highest average: 52.16 – Vijay Shankar Most centuries: 6 – Chris Gayle Most fifties: 36 – Gautam Gambhir Fastest hundred (balls faced): 30 – Chris Gayle (for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Pune Warriors in 2013) Fastest fifty (balls faced): 14 – Lokesh Rahul (for Kings XI Punjab against Delhi Daredevils in 2018)

Other IPL batting records Most sixes: 292 – Chris Gayle Most fours: 491 – Gautam Gambhir Highest individual score: 175 not out – Chris Gayle (for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Pune Warriors in 2013) Highest strike-rate: 177.29 – Andre Russell Highest strike-rate in an innings: 422.22 – Chris Morris (for Delhi Daredevils against Rising Pune Supergiant in 2017) Highest average: 52.16 – Vijay Shankar Most centuries: 6 – Chris Gayle Most fifties: 36 – Gautam Gambhir Fastest hundred (balls faced): 30 – Chris Gayle (for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Pune Warriors in 2013) Fastest fifty (balls faced): 14 – Lokesh Rahul (for Kings XI Punjab against Delhi Daredevils in 2018)

Other IPL batting records Most sixes: 292 – Chris Gayle Most fours: 491 – Gautam Gambhir Highest individual score: 175 not out – Chris Gayle (for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Pune Warriors in 2013) Highest strike-rate: 177.29 – Andre Russell Highest strike-rate in an innings: 422.22 – Chris Morris (for Delhi Daredevils against Rising Pune Supergiant in 2017) Highest average: 52.16 – Vijay Shankar Most centuries: 6 – Chris Gayle Most fifties: 36 – Gautam Gambhir Fastest hundred (balls faced): 30 – Chris Gayle (for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Pune Warriors in 2013) Fastest fifty (balls faced): 14 – Lokesh Rahul (for Kings XI Punjab against Delhi Daredevils in 2018)

Other IPL batting records Most sixes: 292 – Chris Gayle Most fours: 491 – Gautam Gambhir Highest individual score: 175 not out – Chris Gayle (for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Pune Warriors in 2013) Highest strike-rate: 177.29 – Andre Russell Highest strike-rate in an innings: 422.22 – Chris Morris (for Delhi Daredevils against Rising Pune Supergiant in 2017) Highest average: 52.16 – Vijay Shankar Most centuries: 6 – Chris Gayle Most fifties: 36 – Gautam Gambhir Fastest hundred (balls faced): 30 – Chris Gayle (for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Pune Warriors in 2013) Fastest fifty (balls faced): 14 – Lokesh Rahul (for Kings XI Punjab against Delhi Daredevils in 2018)

Other IPL batting records Most sixes: 292 – Chris Gayle Most fours: 491 – Gautam Gambhir Highest individual score: 175 not out – Chris Gayle (for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Pune Warriors in 2013) Highest strike-rate: 177.29 – Andre Russell Highest strike-rate in an innings: 422.22 – Chris Morris (for Delhi Daredevils against Rising Pune Supergiant in 2017) Highest average: 52.16 – Vijay Shankar Most centuries: 6 – Chris Gayle Most fifties: 36 – Gautam Gambhir Fastest hundred (balls faced): 30 – Chris Gayle (for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Pune Warriors in 2013) Fastest fifty (balls faced): 14 – Lokesh Rahul (for Kings XI Punjab against Delhi Daredevils in 2018)

Other IPL batting records Most sixes: 292 – Chris Gayle Most fours: 491 – Gautam Gambhir Highest individual score: 175 not out – Chris Gayle (for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Pune Warriors in 2013) Highest strike-rate: 177.29 – Andre Russell Highest strike-rate in an innings: 422.22 – Chris Morris (for Delhi Daredevils against Rising Pune Supergiant in 2017) Highest average: 52.16 – Vijay Shankar Most centuries: 6 – Chris Gayle Most fifties: 36 – Gautam Gambhir Fastest hundred (balls faced): 30 – Chris Gayle (for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Pune Warriors in 2013) Fastest fifty (balls faced): 14 – Lokesh Rahul (for Kings XI Punjab against Delhi Daredevils in 2018)

Other IPL batting records Most sixes: 292 – Chris Gayle Most fours: 491 – Gautam Gambhir Highest individual score: 175 not out – Chris Gayle (for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Pune Warriors in 2013) Highest strike-rate: 177.29 – Andre Russell Highest strike-rate in an innings: 422.22 – Chris Morris (for Delhi Daredevils against Rising Pune Supergiant in 2017) Highest average: 52.16 – Vijay Shankar Most centuries: 6 – Chris Gayle Most fifties: 36 – Gautam Gambhir Fastest hundred (balls faced): 30 – Chris Gayle (for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Pune Warriors in 2013) Fastest fifty (balls faced): 14 – Lokesh Rahul (for Kings XI Punjab against Delhi Daredevils in 2018)

Other IPL batting records Most sixes: 292 – Chris Gayle Most fours: 491 – Gautam Gambhir Highest individual score: 175 not out – Chris Gayle (for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Pune Warriors in 2013) Highest strike-rate: 177.29 – Andre Russell Highest strike-rate in an innings: 422.22 – Chris Morris (for Delhi Daredevils against Rising Pune Supergiant in 2017) Highest average: 52.16 – Vijay Shankar Most centuries: 6 – Chris Gayle Most fifties: 36 – Gautam Gambhir Fastest hundred (balls faced): 30 – Chris Gayle (for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Pune Warriors in 2013) Fastest fifty (balls faced): 14 – Lokesh Rahul (for Kings XI Punjab against Delhi Daredevils in 2018)

Other IPL batting records Most sixes: 292 – Chris Gayle Most fours: 491 – Gautam Gambhir Highest individual score: 175 not out – Chris Gayle (for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Pune Warriors in 2013) Highest strike-rate: 177.29 – Andre Russell Highest strike-rate in an innings: 422.22 – Chris Morris (for Delhi Daredevils against Rising Pune Supergiant in 2017) Highest average: 52.16 – Vijay Shankar Most centuries: 6 – Chris Gayle Most fifties: 36 – Gautam Gambhir Fastest hundred (balls faced): 30 – Chris Gayle (for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Pune Warriors in 2013) Fastest fifty (balls faced): 14 – Lokesh Rahul (for Kings XI Punjab against Delhi Daredevils in 2018)

Other IPL batting records Most sixes: 292 – Chris Gayle Most fours: 491 – Gautam Gambhir Highest individual score: 175 not out – Chris Gayle (for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Pune Warriors in 2013) Highest strike-rate: 177.29 – Andre Russell Highest strike-rate in an innings: 422.22 – Chris Morris (for Delhi Daredevils against Rising Pune Supergiant in 2017) Highest average: 52.16 – Vijay Shankar Most centuries: 6 – Chris Gayle Most fifties: 36 – Gautam Gambhir Fastest hundred (balls faced): 30 – Chris Gayle (for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Pune Warriors in 2013) Fastest fifty (balls faced): 14 – Lokesh Rahul (for Kings XI Punjab against Delhi Daredevils in 2018)

Other IPL batting records Most sixes: 292 – Chris Gayle Most fours: 491 – Gautam Gambhir Highest individual score: 175 not out – Chris Gayle (for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Pune Warriors in 2013) Highest strike-rate: 177.29 – Andre Russell Highest strike-rate in an innings: 422.22 – Chris Morris (for Delhi Daredevils against Rising Pune Supergiant in 2017) Highest average: 52.16 – Vijay Shankar Most centuries: 6 – Chris Gayle Most fifties: 36 – Gautam Gambhir Fastest hundred (balls faced): 30 – Chris Gayle (for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Pune Warriors in 2013) Fastest fifty (balls faced): 14 – Lokesh Rahul (for Kings XI Punjab against Delhi Daredevils in 2018)

Other IPL batting records Most sixes: 292 – Chris Gayle Most fours: 491 – Gautam Gambhir Highest individual score: 175 not out – Chris Gayle (for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Pune Warriors in 2013) Highest strike-rate: 177.29 – Andre Russell Highest strike-rate in an innings: 422.22 – Chris Morris (for Delhi Daredevils against Rising Pune Supergiant in 2017) Highest average: 52.16 – Vijay Shankar Most centuries: 6 – Chris Gayle Most fifties: 36 – Gautam Gambhir Fastest hundred (balls faced): 30 – Chris Gayle (for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Pune Warriors in 2013) Fastest fifty (balls faced): 14 – Lokesh Rahul (for Kings XI Punjab against Delhi Daredevils in 2018)

Other IPL batting records Most sixes: 292 – Chris Gayle Most fours: 491 – Gautam Gambhir Highest individual score: 175 not out – Chris Gayle (for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Pune Warriors in 2013) Highest strike-rate: 177.29 – Andre Russell Highest strike-rate in an innings: 422.22 – Chris Morris (for Delhi Daredevils against Rising Pune Supergiant in 2017) Highest average: 52.16 – Vijay Shankar Most centuries: 6 – Chris Gayle Most fifties: 36 – Gautam Gambhir Fastest hundred (balls faced): 30 – Chris Gayle (for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Pune Warriors in 2013) Fastest fifty (balls faced): 14 – Lokesh Rahul (for Kings XI Punjab against Delhi Daredevils in 2018)

Other IPL batting records Most sixes: 292 – Chris Gayle Most fours: 491 – Gautam Gambhir Highest individual score: 175 not out – Chris Gayle (for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Pune Warriors in 2013) Highest strike-rate: 177.29 – Andre Russell Highest strike-rate in an innings: 422.22 – Chris Morris (for Delhi Daredevils against Rising Pune Supergiant in 2017) Highest average: 52.16 – Vijay Shankar Most centuries: 6 – Chris Gayle Most fifties: 36 – Gautam Gambhir Fastest hundred (balls faced): 30 – Chris Gayle (for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Pune Warriors in 2013) Fastest fifty (balls faced): 14 – Lokesh Rahul (for Kings XI Punjab against Delhi Daredevils in 2018)

Other IPL batting records Most sixes: 292 – Chris Gayle Most fours: 491 – Gautam Gambhir Highest individual score: 175 not out – Chris Gayle (for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Pune Warriors in 2013) Highest strike-rate: 177.29 – Andre Russell Highest strike-rate in an innings: 422.22 – Chris Morris (for Delhi Daredevils against Rising Pune Supergiant in 2017) Highest average: 52.16 – Vijay Shankar Most centuries: 6 – Chris Gayle Most fifties: 36 – Gautam Gambhir Fastest hundred (balls faced): 30 – Chris Gayle (for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Pune Warriors in 2013) Fastest fifty (balls faced): 14 – Lokesh Rahul (for Kings XI Punjab against Delhi Daredevils in 2018)

Other IPL batting records Most sixes: 292 – Chris Gayle Most fours: 491 – Gautam Gambhir Highest individual score: 175 not out – Chris Gayle (for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Pune Warriors in 2013) Highest strike-rate: 177.29 – Andre Russell Highest strike-rate in an innings: 422.22 – Chris Morris (for Delhi Daredevils against Rising Pune Supergiant in 2017) Highest average: 52.16 – Vijay Shankar Most centuries: 6 – Chris Gayle Most fifties: 36 – Gautam Gambhir Fastest hundred (balls faced): 30 – Chris Gayle (for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Pune Warriors in 2013) Fastest fifty (balls faced): 14 – Lokesh Rahul (for Kings XI Punjab against Delhi Daredevils in 2018)

The Vines - In Miracle Land

Two stars

The Vines - In Miracle Land

Two stars

The Vines - In Miracle Land

Two stars

The Vines - In Miracle Land

Two stars

The Vines - In Miracle Land

Two stars

The Vines - In Miracle Land

Two stars

The Vines - In Miracle Land

Two stars

The Vines - In Miracle Land

Two stars

The Vines - In Miracle Land

Two stars

The Vines - In Miracle Land

Two stars

The Vines - In Miracle Land

Two stars

The Vines - In Miracle Land

Two stars

The Vines - In Miracle Land

Two stars

The Vines - In Miracle Land

Two stars

The Vines - In Miracle Land

Two stars

The Vines - In Miracle Land

Two stars

Past winners of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2016 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-GP) 2015 Nico Rosberg (Mercedes-GP) 2014 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-GP) 2013 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing) 2012 Kimi Raikkonen (Lotus) 2011 Lewis Hamilton (McLaren) 2010 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing) 2009 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing)

Past winners of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2016 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-GP) 2015 Nico Rosberg (Mercedes-GP) 2014 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-GP) 2013 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing) 2012 Kimi Raikkonen (Lotus) 2011 Lewis Hamilton (McLaren) 2010 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing) 2009 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing)

Past winners of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2016 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-GP) 2015 Nico Rosberg (Mercedes-GP) 2014 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-GP) 2013 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing) 2012 Kimi Raikkonen (Lotus) 2011 Lewis Hamilton (McLaren) 2010 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing) 2009 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing)

Past winners of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2016 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-GP) 2015 Nico Rosberg (Mercedes-GP) 2014 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-GP) 2013 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing) 2012 Kimi Raikkonen (Lotus) 2011 Lewis Hamilton (McLaren) 2010 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing) 2009 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing)

Past winners of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2016 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-GP) 2015 Nico Rosberg (Mercedes-GP) 2014 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-GP) 2013 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing) 2012 Kimi Raikkonen (Lotus) 2011 Lewis Hamilton (McLaren) 2010 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing) 2009 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing)

Past winners of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2016 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-GP) 2015 Nico Rosberg (Mercedes-GP) 2014 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-GP) 2013 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing) 2012 Kimi Raikkonen (Lotus) 2011 Lewis Hamilton (McLaren) 2010 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing) 2009 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing)

Past winners of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2016 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-GP) 2015 Nico Rosberg (Mercedes-GP) 2014 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-GP) 2013 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing) 2012 Kimi Raikkonen (Lotus) 2011 Lewis Hamilton (McLaren) 2010 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing) 2009 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing)

Past winners of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2016 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-GP) 2015 Nico Rosberg (Mercedes-GP) 2014 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-GP) 2013 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing) 2012 Kimi Raikkonen (Lotus) 2011 Lewis Hamilton (McLaren) 2010 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing) 2009 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing)

Past winners of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2016 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-GP) 2015 Nico Rosberg (Mercedes-GP) 2014 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-GP) 2013 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing) 2012 Kimi Raikkonen (Lotus) 2011 Lewis Hamilton (McLaren) 2010 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing) 2009 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing)

Past winners of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2016 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-GP) 2015 Nico Rosberg (Mercedes-GP) 2014 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-GP) 2013 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing) 2012 Kimi Raikkonen (Lotus) 2011 Lewis Hamilton (McLaren) 2010 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing) 2009 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing)

Past winners of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2016 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-GP) 2015 Nico Rosberg (Mercedes-GP) 2014 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-GP) 2013 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing) 2012 Kimi Raikkonen (Lotus) 2011 Lewis Hamilton (McLaren) 2010 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing) 2009 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing)

Past winners of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2016 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-GP) 2015 Nico Rosberg (Mercedes-GP) 2014 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-GP) 2013 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing) 2012 Kimi Raikkonen (Lotus) 2011 Lewis Hamilton (McLaren) 2010 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing) 2009 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing)

Past winners of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2016 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-GP) 2015 Nico Rosberg (Mercedes-GP) 2014 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-GP) 2013 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing) 2012 Kimi Raikkonen (Lotus) 2011 Lewis Hamilton (McLaren) 2010 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing) 2009 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing)

Past winners of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2016 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-GP) 2015 Nico Rosberg (Mercedes-GP) 2014 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-GP) 2013 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing) 2012 Kimi Raikkonen (Lotus) 2011 Lewis Hamilton (McLaren) 2010 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing) 2009 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing)

Past winners of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2016 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-GP) 2015 Nico Rosberg (Mercedes-GP) 2014 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-GP) 2013 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing) 2012 Kimi Raikkonen (Lotus) 2011 Lewis Hamilton (McLaren) 2010 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing) 2009 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing)

Past winners of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2016 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-GP) 2015 Nico Rosberg (Mercedes-GP) 2014 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-GP) 2013 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing) 2012 Kimi Raikkonen (Lotus) 2011 Lewis Hamilton (McLaren) 2010 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing) 2009 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing)

Indoor cricket in a nutshell Indoor cricket in a nutshell

Indoor Cricket World Cup - Sept 16-20, Insportz, Dubai 16 Indoor cricket matches are 16 overs per side

8 There are eight players per team

9 There have been nine Indoor Cricket World Cups for men. Australia have won every one.

5 Five runs are deducted from the score when a wickets falls

4 Batsmen bat in pairs, facing four overs per partnership Scoring In indoor cricket, runs are scored by way of both physical and bonus runs. Physical runs are scored by both batsmen completing a run from one crease to the other. Bonus runs are scored when the ball hits a net in different zones, but only when at least one physical run is score. Zones A Front net, behind the striker and wicketkeeper: 0 runs

B Side nets, between the striker and halfway down the pitch: 1 run

C Side nets between halfway and the bowlers end: 2 runs

D Back net: 4 runs on the bounce, 6 runs on the full

Indoor cricket in a nutshell Indoor cricket in a nutshell

Indoor Cricket World Cup - Sept 16-20, Insportz, Dubai 16 Indoor cricket matches are 16 overs per side

8 There are eight players per team

9 There have been nine Indoor Cricket World Cups for men. Australia have won every one.

5 Five runs are deducted from the score when a wickets falls

4 Batsmen bat in pairs, facing four overs per partnership Scoring In indoor cricket, runs are scored by way of both physical and bonus runs. Physical runs are scored by both batsmen completing a run from one crease to the other. Bonus runs are scored when the ball hits a net in different zones, but only when at least one physical run is score. Zones A Front net, behind the striker and wicketkeeper: 0 runs

B Side nets, between the striker and halfway down the pitch: 1 run

C Side nets between halfway and the bowlers end: 2 runs

D Back net: 4 runs on the bounce, 6 runs on the full

Indoor cricket in a nutshell Indoor cricket in a nutshell

Indoor Cricket World Cup - Sept 16-20, Insportz, Dubai 16 Indoor cricket matches are 16 overs per side

8 There are eight players per team

9 There have been nine Indoor Cricket World Cups for men. Australia have won every one.

5 Five runs are deducted from the score when a wickets falls

4 Batsmen bat in pairs, facing four overs per partnership Scoring In indoor cricket, runs are scored by way of both physical and bonus runs. Physical runs are scored by both batsmen completing a run from one crease to the other. Bonus runs are scored when the ball hits a net in different zones, but only when at least one physical run is score. Zones A Front net, behind the striker and wicketkeeper: 0 runs

B Side nets, between the striker and halfway down the pitch: 1 run

C Side nets between halfway and the bowlers end: 2 runs

D Back net: 4 runs on the bounce, 6 runs on the full

Indoor cricket in a nutshell Indoor cricket in a nutshell

Indoor Cricket World Cup - Sept 16-20, Insportz, Dubai 16 Indoor cricket matches are 16 overs per side

8 There are eight players per team

9 There have been nine Indoor Cricket World Cups for men. Australia have won every one.

5 Five runs are deducted from the score when a wickets falls

4 Batsmen bat in pairs, facing four overs per partnership Scoring In indoor cricket, runs are scored by way of both physical and bonus runs. Physical runs are scored by both batsmen completing a run from one crease to the other. Bonus runs are scored when the ball hits a net in different zones, but only when at least one physical run is score. Zones A Front net, behind the striker and wicketkeeper: 0 runs

B Side nets, between the striker and halfway down the pitch: 1 run

C Side nets between halfway and the bowlers end: 2 runs

D Back net: 4 runs on the bounce, 6 runs on the full

Indoor cricket in a nutshell Indoor cricket in a nutshell

Indoor Cricket World Cup - Sept 16-20, Insportz, Dubai 16 Indoor cricket matches are 16 overs per side

8 There are eight players per team

9 There have been nine Indoor Cricket World Cups for men. Australia have won every one.

5 Five runs are deducted from the score when a wickets falls

4 Batsmen bat in pairs, facing four overs per partnership Scoring In indoor cricket, runs are scored by way of both physical and bonus runs. Physical runs are scored by both batsmen completing a run from one crease to the other. Bonus runs are scored when the ball hits a net in different zones, but only when at least one physical run is score. Zones A Front net, behind the striker and wicketkeeper: 0 runs

B Side nets, between the striker and halfway down the pitch: 1 run

C Side nets between halfway and the bowlers end: 2 runs

D Back net: 4 runs on the bounce, 6 runs on the full

Indoor cricket in a nutshell Indoor cricket in a nutshell

Indoor Cricket World Cup - Sept 16-20, Insportz, Dubai 16 Indoor cricket matches are 16 overs per side

8 There are eight players per team

9 There have been nine Indoor Cricket World Cups for men. Australia have won every one.

5 Five runs are deducted from the score when a wickets falls

4 Batsmen bat in pairs, facing four overs per partnership Scoring In indoor cricket, runs are scored by way of both physical and bonus runs. Physical runs are scored by both batsmen completing a run from one crease to the other. Bonus runs are scored when the ball hits a net in different zones, but only when at least one physical run is score. Zones A Front net, behind the striker and wicketkeeper: 0 runs

B Side nets, between the striker and halfway down the pitch: 1 run

C Side nets between halfway and the bowlers end: 2 runs

D Back net: 4 runs on the bounce, 6 runs on the full

Indoor cricket in a nutshell Indoor cricket in a nutshell

Indoor Cricket World Cup - Sept 16-20, Insportz, Dubai 16 Indoor cricket matches are 16 overs per side

8 There are eight players per team

9 There have been nine Indoor Cricket World Cups for men. Australia have won every one.

5 Five runs are deducted from the score when a wickets falls

4 Batsmen bat in pairs, facing four overs per partnership Scoring In indoor cricket, runs are scored by way of both physical and bonus runs. Physical runs are scored by both batsmen completing a run from one crease to the other. Bonus runs are scored when the ball hits a net in different zones, but only when at least one physical run is score. Zones A Front net, behind the striker and wicketkeeper: 0 runs

B Side nets, between the striker and halfway down the pitch: 1 run

C Side nets between halfway and the bowlers end: 2 runs

D Back net: 4 runs on the bounce, 6 runs on the full

Indoor cricket in a nutshell Indoor cricket in a nutshell

Indoor Cricket World Cup - Sept 16-20, Insportz, Dubai 16 Indoor cricket matches are 16 overs per side

8 There are eight players per team

9 There have been nine Indoor Cricket World Cups for men. Australia have won every one.

5 Five runs are deducted from the score when a wickets falls

4 Batsmen bat in pairs, facing four overs per partnership Scoring In indoor cricket, runs are scored by way of both physical and bonus runs. Physical runs are scored by both batsmen completing a run from one crease to the other. Bonus runs are scored when the ball hits a net in different zones, but only when at least one physical run is score. Zones A Front net, behind the striker and wicketkeeper: 0 runs

B Side nets, between the striker and halfway down the pitch: 1 run

C Side nets between halfway and the bowlers end: 2 runs

D Back net: 4 runs on the bounce, 6 runs on the full

Indoor cricket in a nutshell Indoor cricket in a nutshell

Indoor Cricket World Cup - Sept 16-20, Insportz, Dubai 16 Indoor cricket matches are 16 overs per side

8 There are eight players per team

9 There have been nine Indoor Cricket World Cups for men. Australia have won every one.

5 Five runs are deducted from the score when a wickets falls

4 Batsmen bat in pairs, facing four overs per partnership Scoring In indoor cricket, runs are scored by way of both physical and bonus runs. Physical runs are scored by both batsmen completing a run from one crease to the other. Bonus runs are scored when the ball hits a net in different zones, but only when at least one physical run is score. Zones A Front net, behind the striker and wicketkeeper: 0 runs

B Side nets, between the striker and halfway down the pitch: 1 run

C Side nets between halfway and the bowlers end: 2 runs

D Back net: 4 runs on the bounce, 6 runs on the full

Indoor cricket in a nutshell Indoor cricket in a nutshell

Indoor Cricket World Cup - Sept 16-20, Insportz, Dubai 16 Indoor cricket matches are 16 overs per side

8 There are eight players per team

9 There have been nine Indoor Cricket World Cups for men. Australia have won every one.

5 Five runs are deducted from the score when a wickets falls

4 Batsmen bat in pairs, facing four overs per partnership Scoring In indoor cricket, runs are scored by way of both physical and bonus runs. Physical runs are scored by both batsmen completing a run from one crease to the other. Bonus runs are scored when the ball hits a net in different zones, but only when at least one physical run is score. Zones A Front net, behind the striker and wicketkeeper: 0 runs

B Side nets, between the striker and halfway down the pitch: 1 run

C Side nets between halfway and the bowlers end: 2 runs

D Back net: 4 runs on the bounce, 6 runs on the full

Indoor cricket in a nutshell Indoor cricket in a nutshell

Indoor Cricket World Cup - Sept 16-20, Insportz, Dubai 16 Indoor cricket matches are 16 overs per side

8 There are eight players per team

9 There have been nine Indoor Cricket World Cups for men. Australia have won every one.

5 Five runs are deducted from the score when a wickets falls

4 Batsmen bat in pairs, facing four overs per partnership Scoring In indoor cricket, runs are scored by way of both physical and bonus runs. Physical runs are scored by both batsmen completing a run from one crease to the other. Bonus runs are scored when the ball hits a net in different zones, but only when at least one physical run is score. Zones A Front net, behind the striker and wicketkeeper: 0 runs

B Side nets, between the striker and halfway down the pitch: 1 run

C Side nets between halfway and the bowlers end: 2 runs

D Back net: 4 runs on the bounce, 6 runs on the full

Indoor cricket in a nutshell Indoor cricket in a nutshell

Indoor Cricket World Cup - Sept 16-20, Insportz, Dubai 16 Indoor cricket matches are 16 overs per side

8 There are eight players per team

9 There have been nine Indoor Cricket World Cups for men. Australia have won every one.

5 Five runs are deducted from the score when a wickets falls

4 Batsmen bat in pairs, facing four overs per partnership Scoring In indoor cricket, runs are scored by way of both physical and bonus runs. Physical runs are scored by both batsmen completing a run from one crease to the other. Bonus runs are scored when the ball hits a net in different zones, but only when at least one physical run is score. Zones A Front net, behind the striker and wicketkeeper: 0 runs

B Side nets, between the striker and halfway down the pitch: 1 run

C Side nets between halfway and the bowlers end: 2 runs

D Back net: 4 runs on the bounce, 6 runs on the full

Indoor cricket in a nutshell Indoor cricket in a nutshell

Indoor Cricket World Cup - Sept 16-20, Insportz, Dubai 16 Indoor cricket matches are 16 overs per side

8 There are eight players per team

9 There have been nine Indoor Cricket World Cups for men. Australia have won every one.

5 Five runs are deducted from the score when a wickets falls

4 Batsmen bat in pairs, facing four overs per partnership Scoring In indoor cricket, runs are scored by way of both physical and bonus runs. Physical runs are scored by both batsmen completing a run from one crease to the other. Bonus runs are scored when the ball hits a net in different zones, but only when at least one physical run is score. Zones A Front net, behind the striker and wicketkeeper: 0 runs

B Side nets, between the striker and halfway down the pitch: 1 run

C Side nets between halfway and the bowlers end: 2 runs

D Back net: 4 runs on the bounce, 6 runs on the full

Indoor cricket in a nutshell Indoor cricket in a nutshell

Indoor Cricket World Cup - Sept 16-20, Insportz, Dubai 16 Indoor cricket matches are 16 overs per side

8 There are eight players per team

9 There have been nine Indoor Cricket World Cups for men. Australia have won every one.

5 Five runs are deducted from the score when a wickets falls

4 Batsmen bat in pairs, facing four overs per partnership Scoring In indoor cricket, runs are scored by way of both physical and bonus runs. Physical runs are scored by both batsmen completing a run from one crease to the other. Bonus runs are scored when the ball hits a net in different zones, but only when at least one physical run is score. Zones A Front net, behind the striker and wicketkeeper: 0 runs

B Side nets, between the striker and halfway down the pitch: 1 run

C Side nets between halfway and the bowlers end: 2 runs

D Back net: 4 runs on the bounce, 6 runs on the full

Indoor cricket in a nutshell Indoor cricket in a nutshell

Indoor Cricket World Cup - Sept 16-20, Insportz, Dubai 16 Indoor cricket matches are 16 overs per side

8 There are eight players per team

9 There have been nine Indoor Cricket World Cups for men. Australia have won every one.

5 Five runs are deducted from the score when a wickets falls

4 Batsmen bat in pairs, facing four overs per partnership Scoring In indoor cricket, runs are scored by way of both physical and bonus runs. Physical runs are scored by both batsmen completing a run from one crease to the other. Bonus runs are scored when the ball hits a net in different zones, but only when at least one physical run is score. Zones A Front net, behind the striker and wicketkeeper: 0 runs

B Side nets, between the striker and halfway down the pitch: 1 run

C Side nets between halfway and the bowlers end: 2 runs

D Back net: 4 runs on the bounce, 6 runs on the full

Indoor cricket in a nutshell Indoor cricket in a nutshell

Indoor Cricket World Cup - Sept 16-20, Insportz, Dubai 16 Indoor cricket matches are 16 overs per side

8 There are eight players per team

9 There have been nine Indoor Cricket World Cups for men. Australia have won every one.

5 Five runs are deducted from the score when a wickets falls

4 Batsmen bat in pairs, facing four overs per partnership Scoring In indoor cricket, runs are scored by way of both physical and bonus runs. Physical runs are scored by both batsmen completing a run from one crease to the other. Bonus runs are scored when the ball hits a net in different zones, but only when at least one physical run is score. Zones A Front net, behind the striker and wicketkeeper: 0 runs

B Side nets, between the striker and halfway down the pitch: 1 run

C Side nets between halfway and the bowlers end: 2 runs

D Back net: 4 runs on the bounce, 6 runs on the full

Results STAGE 1 . Filippo Ganna (Ineos) - 0:13:56 2. Stefan Bissegger (Education-Nippo) - 0:00:14 3. Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates) - 0:00:21 4. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) - 0:00:24 5. Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) - 0:00:30 GENERAL CLASSIFICATION 1. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) - 4:00:05 2. Joao Almeida (QuickStep) - 0:00:05 3. Mattia Cattaneo (QuickStep) - 0:00:18 4. Chris Harper (Jumbo-Visma) - 0:00:33 5. Adam Yates (Ineos) - 0:00:39

Results STAGE 1 . Filippo Ganna (Ineos) - 0:13:56 2. Stefan Bissegger (Education-Nippo) - 0:00:14 3. Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates) - 0:00:21 4. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) - 0:00:24 5. Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) - 0:00:30 GENERAL CLASSIFICATION 1. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) - 4:00:05 2. Joao Almeida (QuickStep) - 0:00:05 3. Mattia Cattaneo (QuickStep) - 0:00:18 4. Chris Harper (Jumbo-Visma) - 0:00:33 5. Adam Yates (Ineos) - 0:00:39

Results STAGE 1 . Filippo Ganna (Ineos) - 0:13:56 2. Stefan Bissegger (Education-Nippo) - 0:00:14 3. Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates) - 0:00:21 4. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) - 0:00:24 5. Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) - 0:00:30 GENERAL CLASSIFICATION 1. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) - 4:00:05 2. Joao Almeida (QuickStep) - 0:00:05 3. Mattia Cattaneo (QuickStep) - 0:00:18 4. Chris Harper (Jumbo-Visma) - 0:00:33 5. Adam Yates (Ineos) - 0:00:39

Results STAGE 1 . Filippo Ganna (Ineos) - 0:13:56 2. Stefan Bissegger (Education-Nippo) - 0:00:14 3. Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates) - 0:00:21 4. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) - 0:00:24 5. Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) - 0:00:30 GENERAL CLASSIFICATION 1. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) - 4:00:05 2. Joao Almeida (QuickStep) - 0:00:05 3. Mattia Cattaneo (QuickStep) - 0:00:18 4. Chris Harper (Jumbo-Visma) - 0:00:33 5. Adam Yates (Ineos) - 0:00:39

Results STAGE 1 . Filippo Ganna (Ineos) - 0:13:56 2. Stefan Bissegger (Education-Nippo) - 0:00:14 3. Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates) - 0:00:21 4. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) - 0:00:24 5. Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) - 0:00:30 GENERAL CLASSIFICATION 1. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) - 4:00:05 2. Joao Almeida (QuickStep) - 0:00:05 3. Mattia Cattaneo (QuickStep) - 0:00:18 4. Chris Harper (Jumbo-Visma) - 0:00:33 5. Adam Yates (Ineos) - 0:00:39

Results STAGE 1 . Filippo Ganna (Ineos) - 0:13:56 2. Stefan Bissegger (Education-Nippo) - 0:00:14 3. Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates) - 0:00:21 4. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) - 0:00:24 5. Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) - 0:00:30 GENERAL CLASSIFICATION 1. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) - 4:00:05 2. Joao Almeida (QuickStep) - 0:00:05 3. Mattia Cattaneo (QuickStep) - 0:00:18 4. Chris Harper (Jumbo-Visma) - 0:00:33 5. Adam Yates (Ineos) - 0:00:39

Results STAGE 1 . Filippo Ganna (Ineos) - 0:13:56 2. Stefan Bissegger (Education-Nippo) - 0:00:14 3. Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates) - 0:00:21 4. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) - 0:00:24 5. Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) - 0:00:30 GENERAL CLASSIFICATION 1. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) - 4:00:05 2. Joao Almeida (QuickStep) - 0:00:05 3. Mattia Cattaneo (QuickStep) - 0:00:18 4. Chris Harper (Jumbo-Visma) - 0:00:33 5. Adam Yates (Ineos) - 0:00:39

Results STAGE 1 . Filippo Ganna (Ineos) - 0:13:56 2. Stefan Bissegger (Education-Nippo) - 0:00:14 3. Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates) - 0:00:21 4. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) - 0:00:24 5. Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) - 0:00:30 GENERAL CLASSIFICATION 1. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) - 4:00:05 2. Joao Almeida (QuickStep) - 0:00:05 3. Mattia Cattaneo (QuickStep) - 0:00:18 4. Chris Harper (Jumbo-Visma) - 0:00:33 5. Adam Yates (Ineos) - 0:00:39

Results STAGE 1 . Filippo Ganna (Ineos) - 0:13:56 2. Stefan Bissegger (Education-Nippo) - 0:00:14 3. Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates) - 0:00:21 4. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) - 0:00:24 5. Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) - 0:00:30 GENERAL CLASSIFICATION 1. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) - 4:00:05 2. Joao Almeida (QuickStep) - 0:00:05 3. Mattia Cattaneo (QuickStep) - 0:00:18 4. Chris Harper (Jumbo-Visma) - 0:00:33 5. Adam Yates (Ineos) - 0:00:39

Results STAGE 1 . Filippo Ganna (Ineos) - 0:13:56 2. Stefan Bissegger (Education-Nippo) - 0:00:14 3. Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates) - 0:00:21 4. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) - 0:00:24 5. Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) - 0:00:30 GENERAL CLASSIFICATION 1. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) - 4:00:05 2. Joao Almeida (QuickStep) - 0:00:05 3. Mattia Cattaneo (QuickStep) - 0:00:18 4. Chris Harper (Jumbo-Visma) - 0:00:33 5. Adam Yates (Ineos) - 0:00:39

Results STAGE 1 . Filippo Ganna (Ineos) - 0:13:56 2. Stefan Bissegger (Education-Nippo) - 0:00:14 3. Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates) - 0:00:21 4. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) - 0:00:24 5. Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) - 0:00:30 GENERAL CLASSIFICATION 1. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) - 4:00:05 2. Joao Almeida (QuickStep) - 0:00:05 3. Mattia Cattaneo (QuickStep) - 0:00:18 4. Chris Harper (Jumbo-Visma) - 0:00:33 5. Adam Yates (Ineos) - 0:00:39

Results STAGE 1 . Filippo Ganna (Ineos) - 0:13:56 2. Stefan Bissegger (Education-Nippo) - 0:00:14 3. Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates) - 0:00:21 4. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) - 0:00:24 5. Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) - 0:00:30 GENERAL CLASSIFICATION 1. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) - 4:00:05 2. Joao Almeida (QuickStep) - 0:00:05 3. Mattia Cattaneo (QuickStep) - 0:00:18 4. Chris Harper (Jumbo-Visma) - 0:00:33 5. Adam Yates (Ineos) - 0:00:39

Results STAGE 1 . Filippo Ganna (Ineos) - 0:13:56 2. Stefan Bissegger (Education-Nippo) - 0:00:14 3. Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates) - 0:00:21 4. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) - 0:00:24 5. Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) - 0:00:30 GENERAL CLASSIFICATION 1. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) - 4:00:05 2. Joao Almeida (QuickStep) - 0:00:05 3. Mattia Cattaneo (QuickStep) - 0:00:18 4. Chris Harper (Jumbo-Visma) - 0:00:33 5. Adam Yates (Ineos) - 0:00:39

Results STAGE 1 . Filippo Ganna (Ineos) - 0:13:56 2. Stefan Bissegger (Education-Nippo) - 0:00:14 3. Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates) - 0:00:21 4. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) - 0:00:24 5. Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) - 0:00:30 GENERAL CLASSIFICATION 1. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) - 4:00:05 2. Joao Almeida (QuickStep) - 0:00:05 3. Mattia Cattaneo (QuickStep) - 0:00:18 4. Chris Harper (Jumbo-Visma) - 0:00:33 5. Adam Yates (Ineos) - 0:00:39

Results STAGE 1 . Filippo Ganna (Ineos) - 0:13:56 2. Stefan Bissegger (Education-Nippo) - 0:00:14 3. Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates) - 0:00:21 4. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) - 0:00:24 5. Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) - 0:00:30 GENERAL CLASSIFICATION 1. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) - 4:00:05 2. Joao Almeida (QuickStep) - 0:00:05 3. Mattia Cattaneo (QuickStep) - 0:00:18 4. Chris Harper (Jumbo-Visma) - 0:00:33 5. Adam Yates (Ineos) - 0:00:39

Results STAGE 1 . Filippo Ganna (Ineos) - 0:13:56 2. Stefan Bissegger (Education-Nippo) - 0:00:14 3. Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates) - 0:00:21 4. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) - 0:00:24 5. Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) - 0:00:30 GENERAL CLASSIFICATION 1. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) - 4:00:05 2. Joao Almeida (QuickStep) - 0:00:05 3. Mattia Cattaneo (QuickStep) - 0:00:18 4. Chris Harper (Jumbo-Visma) - 0:00:33 5. Adam Yates (Ineos) - 0:00:39

How does ToTok work? The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname. The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message. Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.

How does ToTok work? The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname. The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message. Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.

How does ToTok work? The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname. The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message. Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.

How does ToTok work? The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname. The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message. Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.

How does ToTok work? The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname. The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message. Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.

How does ToTok work? The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname. The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message. Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.

How does ToTok work? The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname. The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message. Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.

How does ToTok work? The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname. The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message. Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.

How does ToTok work? The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname. The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message. Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.

How does ToTok work? The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname. The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message. Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.

How does ToTok work? The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname. The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message. Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.

How does ToTok work? The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname. The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message. Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.

How does ToTok work? The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname. The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message. Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.

How does ToTok work? The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname. The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message. Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.

How does ToTok work? The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname. The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message. Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.

How does ToTok work? The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname. The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message. Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.

Kat Wightman's tips on how to create zones in large spaces Area carpets or rugs are the easiest way to segregate spaces while also unifying them.

Lighting can help define areas. Try pendant lighting over dining tables, and side and floor lamps in living areas.

Keep the colour palette the same in a room, but combine different tones and textures in different zone. A common accent colour dotted throughout the space brings it together.

Don’t be afraid to use furniture to break up the space. For example, if you have a sofa placed in the middle of the room, a console unit behind it will give good punctuation.

Use a considered collection of prints and artworks that work together to form a cohesive journey.

Kat Wightman's tips on how to create zones in large spaces Area carpets or rugs are the easiest way to segregate spaces while also unifying them.

Lighting can help define areas. Try pendant lighting over dining tables, and side and floor lamps in living areas.

Keep the colour palette the same in a room, but combine different tones and textures in different zone. A common accent colour dotted throughout the space brings it together.

Don’t be afraid to use furniture to break up the space. For example, if you have a sofa placed in the middle of the room, a console unit behind it will give good punctuation.

Use a considered collection of prints and artworks that work together to form a cohesive journey.

Kat Wightman's tips on how to create zones in large spaces Area carpets or rugs are the easiest way to segregate spaces while also unifying them.

Lighting can help define areas. Try pendant lighting over dining tables, and side and floor lamps in living areas.

Keep the colour palette the same in a room, but combine different tones and textures in different zone. A common accent colour dotted throughout the space brings it together.

Don’t be afraid to use furniture to break up the space. For example, if you have a sofa placed in the middle of the room, a console unit behind it will give good punctuation.

Use a considered collection of prints and artworks that work together to form a cohesive journey.

Kat Wightman's tips on how to create zones in large spaces Area carpets or rugs are the easiest way to segregate spaces while also unifying them.

Lighting can help define areas. Try pendant lighting over dining tables, and side and floor lamps in living areas.

Keep the colour palette the same in a room, but combine different tones and textures in different zone. A common accent colour dotted throughout the space brings it together.

Don’t be afraid to use furniture to break up the space. For example, if you have a sofa placed in the middle of the room, a console unit behind it will give good punctuation.

Use a considered collection of prints and artworks that work together to form a cohesive journey.

Kat Wightman's tips on how to create zones in large spaces Area carpets or rugs are the easiest way to segregate spaces while also unifying them.

Lighting can help define areas. Try pendant lighting over dining tables, and side and floor lamps in living areas.

Keep the colour palette the same in a room, but combine different tones and textures in different zone. A common accent colour dotted throughout the space brings it together.

Don’t be afraid to use furniture to break up the space. For example, if you have a sofa placed in the middle of the room, a console unit behind it will give good punctuation.

Use a considered collection of prints and artworks that work together to form a cohesive journey.

Kat Wightman's tips on how to create zones in large spaces Area carpets or rugs are the easiest way to segregate spaces while also unifying them.

Lighting can help define areas. Try pendant lighting over dining tables, and side and floor lamps in living areas.

Keep the colour palette the same in a room, but combine different tones and textures in different zone. A common accent colour dotted throughout the space brings it together.

Don’t be afraid to use furniture to break up the space. For example, if you have a sofa placed in the middle of the room, a console unit behind it will give good punctuation.

Use a considered collection of prints and artworks that work together to form a cohesive journey.

Kat Wightman's tips on how to create zones in large spaces Area carpets or rugs are the easiest way to segregate spaces while also unifying them.

Lighting can help define areas. Try pendant lighting over dining tables, and side and floor lamps in living areas.

Keep the colour palette the same in a room, but combine different tones and textures in different zone. A common accent colour dotted throughout the space brings it together.

Don’t be afraid to use furniture to break up the space. For example, if you have a sofa placed in the middle of the room, a console unit behind it will give good punctuation.

Use a considered collection of prints and artworks that work together to form a cohesive journey.

Kat Wightman's tips on how to create zones in large spaces Area carpets or rugs are the easiest way to segregate spaces while also unifying them.

Lighting can help define areas. Try pendant lighting over dining tables, and side and floor lamps in living areas.

Keep the colour palette the same in a room, but combine different tones and textures in different zone. A common accent colour dotted throughout the space brings it together.

Don’t be afraid to use furniture to break up the space. For example, if you have a sofa placed in the middle of the room, a console unit behind it will give good punctuation.

Use a considered collection of prints and artworks that work together to form a cohesive journey.

Kat Wightman's tips on how to create zones in large spaces Area carpets or rugs are the easiest way to segregate spaces while also unifying them.

Lighting can help define areas. Try pendant lighting over dining tables, and side and floor lamps in living areas.

Keep the colour palette the same in a room, but combine different tones and textures in different zone. A common accent colour dotted throughout the space brings it together.

Don’t be afraid to use furniture to break up the space. For example, if you have a sofa placed in the middle of the room, a console unit behind it will give good punctuation.

Use a considered collection of prints and artworks that work together to form a cohesive journey.

Kat Wightman's tips on how to create zones in large spaces Area carpets or rugs are the easiest way to segregate spaces while also unifying them.

Lighting can help define areas. Try pendant lighting over dining tables, and side and floor lamps in living areas.

Keep the colour palette the same in a room, but combine different tones and textures in different zone. A common accent colour dotted throughout the space brings it together.

Don’t be afraid to use furniture to break up the space. For example, if you have a sofa placed in the middle of the room, a console unit behind it will give good punctuation.

Use a considered collection of prints and artworks that work together to form a cohesive journey.

Kat Wightman's tips on how to create zones in large spaces Area carpets or rugs are the easiest way to segregate spaces while also unifying them.

Lighting can help define areas. Try pendant lighting over dining tables, and side and floor lamps in living areas.

Keep the colour palette the same in a room, but combine different tones and textures in different zone. A common accent colour dotted throughout the space brings it together.

Don’t be afraid to use furniture to break up the space. For example, if you have a sofa placed in the middle of the room, a console unit behind it will give good punctuation.

Use a considered collection of prints and artworks that work together to form a cohesive journey.

Kat Wightman's tips on how to create zones in large spaces Area carpets or rugs are the easiest way to segregate spaces while also unifying them.

Lighting can help define areas. Try pendant lighting over dining tables, and side and floor lamps in living areas.

Keep the colour palette the same in a room, but combine different tones and textures in different zone. A common accent colour dotted throughout the space brings it together.

Don’t be afraid to use furniture to break up the space. For example, if you have a sofa placed in the middle of the room, a console unit behind it will give good punctuation.

Use a considered collection of prints and artworks that work together to form a cohesive journey.

Kat Wightman's tips on how to create zones in large spaces Area carpets or rugs are the easiest way to segregate spaces while also unifying them.

Lighting can help define areas. Try pendant lighting over dining tables, and side and floor lamps in living areas.

Keep the colour palette the same in a room, but combine different tones and textures in different zone. A common accent colour dotted throughout the space brings it together.

Don’t be afraid to use furniture to break up the space. For example, if you have a sofa placed in the middle of the room, a console unit behind it will give good punctuation.

Use a considered collection of prints and artworks that work together to form a cohesive journey.

Kat Wightman's tips on how to create zones in large spaces Area carpets or rugs are the easiest way to segregate spaces while also unifying them.

Lighting can help define areas. Try pendant lighting over dining tables, and side and floor lamps in living areas.

Keep the colour palette the same in a room, but combine different tones and textures in different zone. A common accent colour dotted throughout the space brings it together.

Don’t be afraid to use furniture to break up the space. For example, if you have a sofa placed in the middle of the room, a console unit behind it will give good punctuation.

Use a considered collection of prints and artworks that work together to form a cohesive journey.

Kat Wightman's tips on how to create zones in large spaces Area carpets or rugs are the easiest way to segregate spaces while also unifying them.

Lighting can help define areas. Try pendant lighting over dining tables, and side and floor lamps in living areas.

Keep the colour palette the same in a room, but combine different tones and textures in different zone. A common accent colour dotted throughout the space brings it together.

Don’t be afraid to use furniture to break up the space. For example, if you have a sofa placed in the middle of the room, a console unit behind it will give good punctuation.

Use a considered collection of prints and artworks that work together to form a cohesive journey.

Kat Wightman's tips on how to create zones in large spaces Area carpets or rugs are the easiest way to segregate spaces while also unifying them.

Lighting can help define areas. Try pendant lighting over dining tables, and side and floor lamps in living areas.

Keep the colour palette the same in a room, but combine different tones and textures in different zone. A common accent colour dotted throughout the space brings it together.

Don’t be afraid to use furniture to break up the space. For example, if you have a sofa placed in the middle of the room, a console unit behind it will give good punctuation.

Use a considered collection of prints and artworks that work together to form a cohesive journey.

WandaVision Starring: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany Directed by: Matt Shakman Rating: Four stars

WandaVision Starring: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany Directed by: Matt Shakman Rating: Four stars

WandaVision Starring: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany Directed by: Matt Shakman Rating: Four stars

WandaVision Starring: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany Directed by: Matt Shakman Rating: Four stars

WandaVision Starring: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany Directed by: Matt Shakman Rating: Four stars

WandaVision Starring: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany Directed by: Matt Shakman Rating: Four stars

WandaVision Starring: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany Directed by: Matt Shakman Rating: Four stars

WandaVision Starring: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany Directed by: Matt Shakman Rating: Four stars

WandaVision Starring: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany Directed by: Matt Shakman Rating: Four stars

WandaVision Starring: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany Directed by: Matt Shakman Rating: Four stars

WandaVision Starring: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany Directed by: Matt Shakman Rating: Four stars

WandaVision Starring: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany Directed by: Matt Shakman Rating: Four stars

WandaVision Starring: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany Directed by: Matt Shakman Rating: Four stars

WandaVision Starring: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany Directed by: Matt Shakman Rating: Four stars

WandaVision Starring: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany Directed by: Matt Shakman Rating: Four stars

WandaVision Starring: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany Directed by: Matt Shakman Rating: Four stars

Emiratisation at work Emiratisation was introduced in the UAE more than 10 years ago It aims to boost the number of citizens in the workforce particularly in the private sector. Growing the number of Emiratis in the workplace will help the UAE reduce dependence on overseas workers The Cabinet in December last year, approved a national fund for Emirati jobseekers and guaranteed citizens working in the private sector a comparable pension President Sheikh Khalifa has described Emiratisation as “a true measure for success”. During the UAE’s 48th National Day, Sheikh Khalifa named education, entrepreneurship, Emiratisation and space travel among cornerstones of national development More than 80 per cent of Emiratis work in the federal or local government as per 2017 statistics The Emiratisation programme includes the creation of 20,000 new jobs for UAE citizens UAE citizens will be given priority in managerial positions in the government sphere The purpose is to raise the contribution of UAE nationals in the job market and create a diverse workforce of citizens

Emiratisation at work Emiratisation was introduced in the UAE more than 10 years ago It aims to boost the number of citizens in the workforce particularly in the private sector. Growing the number of Emiratis in the workplace will help the UAE reduce dependence on overseas workers The Cabinet in December last year, approved a national fund for Emirati jobseekers and guaranteed citizens working in the private sector a comparable pension President Sheikh Khalifa has described Emiratisation as “a true measure for success”. During the UAE’s 48th National Day, Sheikh Khalifa named education, entrepreneurship, Emiratisation and space travel among cornerstones of national development More than 80 per cent of Emiratis work in the federal or local government as per 2017 statistics The Emiratisation programme includes the creation of 20,000 new jobs for UAE citizens UAE citizens will be given priority in managerial positions in the government sphere The purpose is to raise the contribution of UAE nationals in the job market and create a diverse workforce of citizens

Emiratisation at work Emiratisation was introduced in the UAE more than 10 years ago It aims to boost the number of citizens in the workforce particularly in the private sector. Growing the number of Emiratis in the workplace will help the UAE reduce dependence on overseas workers The Cabinet in December last year, approved a national fund for Emirati jobseekers and guaranteed citizens working in the private sector a comparable pension President Sheikh Khalifa has described Emiratisation as “a true measure for success”. During the UAE’s 48th National Day, Sheikh Khalifa named education, entrepreneurship, Emiratisation and space travel among cornerstones of national development More than 80 per cent of Emiratis work in the federal or local government as per 2017 statistics The Emiratisation programme includes the creation of 20,000 new jobs for UAE citizens UAE citizens will be given priority in managerial positions in the government sphere The purpose is to raise the contribution of UAE nationals in the job market and create a diverse workforce of citizens

Emiratisation at work Emiratisation was introduced in the UAE more than 10 years ago It aims to boost the number of citizens in the workforce particularly in the private sector. Growing the number of Emiratis in the workplace will help the UAE reduce dependence on overseas workers The Cabinet in December last year, approved a national fund for Emirati jobseekers and guaranteed citizens working in the private sector a comparable pension President Sheikh Khalifa has described Emiratisation as “a true measure for success”. During the UAE’s 48th National Day, Sheikh Khalifa named education, entrepreneurship, Emiratisation and space travel among cornerstones of national development More than 80 per cent of Emiratis work in the federal or local government as per 2017 statistics The Emiratisation programme includes the creation of 20,000 new jobs for UAE citizens UAE citizens will be given priority in managerial positions in the government sphere The purpose is to raise the contribution of UAE nationals in the job market and create a diverse workforce of citizens

Emiratisation at work Emiratisation was introduced in the UAE more than 10 years ago It aims to boost the number of citizens in the workforce particularly in the private sector. Growing the number of Emiratis in the workplace will help the UAE reduce dependence on overseas workers The Cabinet in December last year, approved a national fund for Emirati jobseekers and guaranteed citizens working in the private sector a comparable pension President Sheikh Khalifa has described Emiratisation as “a true measure for success”. During the UAE’s 48th National Day, Sheikh Khalifa named education, entrepreneurship, Emiratisation and space travel among cornerstones of national development More than 80 per cent of Emiratis work in the federal or local government as per 2017 statistics The Emiratisation programme includes the creation of 20,000 new jobs for UAE citizens UAE citizens will be given priority in managerial positions in the government sphere The purpose is to raise the contribution of UAE nationals in the job market and create a diverse workforce of citizens

Emiratisation at work Emiratisation was introduced in the UAE more than 10 years ago It aims to boost the number of citizens in the workforce particularly in the private sector. Growing the number of Emiratis in the workplace will help the UAE reduce dependence on overseas workers The Cabinet in December last year, approved a national fund for Emirati jobseekers and guaranteed citizens working in the private sector a comparable pension President Sheikh Khalifa has described Emiratisation as “a true measure for success”. During the UAE’s 48th National Day, Sheikh Khalifa named education, entrepreneurship, Emiratisation and space travel among cornerstones of national development More than 80 per cent of Emiratis work in the federal or local government as per 2017 statistics The Emiratisation programme includes the creation of 20,000 new jobs for UAE citizens UAE citizens will be given priority in managerial positions in the government sphere The purpose is to raise the contribution of UAE nationals in the job market and create a diverse workforce of citizens

Emiratisation at work Emiratisation was introduced in the UAE more than 10 years ago It aims to boost the number of citizens in the workforce particularly in the private sector. Growing the number of Emiratis in the workplace will help the UAE reduce dependence on overseas workers The Cabinet in December last year, approved a national fund for Emirati jobseekers and guaranteed citizens working in the private sector a comparable pension President Sheikh Khalifa has described Emiratisation as “a true measure for success”. During the UAE’s 48th National Day, Sheikh Khalifa named education, entrepreneurship, Emiratisation and space travel among cornerstones of national development More than 80 per cent of Emiratis work in the federal or local government as per 2017 statistics The Emiratisation programme includes the creation of 20,000 new jobs for UAE citizens UAE citizens will be given priority in managerial positions in the government sphere The purpose is to raise the contribution of UAE nationals in the job market and create a diverse workforce of citizens

Emiratisation at work Emiratisation was introduced in the UAE more than 10 years ago It aims to boost the number of citizens in the workforce particularly in the private sector. Growing the number of Emiratis in the workplace will help the UAE reduce dependence on overseas workers The Cabinet in December last year, approved a national fund for Emirati jobseekers and guaranteed citizens working in the private sector a comparable pension President Sheikh Khalifa has described Emiratisation as “a true measure for success”. During the UAE’s 48th National Day, Sheikh Khalifa named education, entrepreneurship, Emiratisation and space travel among cornerstones of national development More than 80 per cent of Emiratis work in the federal or local government as per 2017 statistics The Emiratisation programme includes the creation of 20,000 new jobs for UAE citizens UAE citizens will be given priority in managerial positions in the government sphere The purpose is to raise the contribution of UAE nationals in the job market and create a diverse workforce of citizens

Emiratisation at work Emiratisation was introduced in the UAE more than 10 years ago It aims to boost the number of citizens in the workforce particularly in the private sector. Growing the number of Emiratis in the workplace will help the UAE reduce dependence on overseas workers The Cabinet in December last year, approved a national fund for Emirati jobseekers and guaranteed citizens working in the private sector a comparable pension President Sheikh Khalifa has described Emiratisation as “a true measure for success”. During the UAE’s 48th National Day, Sheikh Khalifa named education, entrepreneurship, Emiratisation and space travel among cornerstones of national development More than 80 per cent of Emiratis work in the federal or local government as per 2017 statistics The Emiratisation programme includes the creation of 20,000 new jobs for UAE citizens UAE citizens will be given priority in managerial positions in the government sphere The purpose is to raise the contribution of UAE nationals in the job market and create a diverse workforce of citizens

Emiratisation at work Emiratisation was introduced in the UAE more than 10 years ago It aims to boost the number of citizens in the workforce particularly in the private sector. Growing the number of Emiratis in the workplace will help the UAE reduce dependence on overseas workers The Cabinet in December last year, approved a national fund for Emirati jobseekers and guaranteed citizens working in the private sector a comparable pension President Sheikh Khalifa has described Emiratisation as “a true measure for success”. During the UAE’s 48th National Day, Sheikh Khalifa named education, entrepreneurship, Emiratisation and space travel among cornerstones of national development More than 80 per cent of Emiratis work in the federal or local government as per 2017 statistics The Emiratisation programme includes the creation of 20,000 new jobs for UAE citizens UAE citizens will be given priority in managerial positions in the government sphere The purpose is to raise the contribution of UAE nationals in the job market and create a diverse workforce of citizens

Emiratisation at work Emiratisation was introduced in the UAE more than 10 years ago It aims to boost the number of citizens in the workforce particularly in the private sector. Growing the number of Emiratis in the workplace will help the UAE reduce dependence on overseas workers The Cabinet in December last year, approved a national fund for Emirati jobseekers and guaranteed citizens working in the private sector a comparable pension President Sheikh Khalifa has described Emiratisation as “a true measure for success”. During the UAE’s 48th National Day, Sheikh Khalifa named education, entrepreneurship, Emiratisation and space travel among cornerstones of national development More than 80 per cent of Emiratis work in the federal or local government as per 2017 statistics The Emiratisation programme includes the creation of 20,000 new jobs for UAE citizens UAE citizens will be given priority in managerial positions in the government sphere The purpose is to raise the contribution of UAE nationals in the job market and create a diverse workforce of citizens

Emiratisation at work Emiratisation was introduced in the UAE more than 10 years ago It aims to boost the number of citizens in the workforce particularly in the private sector. Growing the number of Emiratis in the workplace will help the UAE reduce dependence on overseas workers The Cabinet in December last year, approved a national fund for Emirati jobseekers and guaranteed citizens working in the private sector a comparable pension President Sheikh Khalifa has described Emiratisation as “a true measure for success”. During the UAE’s 48th National Day, Sheikh Khalifa named education, entrepreneurship, Emiratisation and space travel among cornerstones of national development More than 80 per cent of Emiratis work in the federal or local government as per 2017 statistics The Emiratisation programme includes the creation of 20,000 new jobs for UAE citizens UAE citizens will be given priority in managerial positions in the government sphere The purpose is to raise the contribution of UAE nationals in the job market and create a diverse workforce of citizens

Emiratisation at work Emiratisation was introduced in the UAE more than 10 years ago It aims to boost the number of citizens in the workforce particularly in the private sector. Growing the number of Emiratis in the workplace will help the UAE reduce dependence on overseas workers The Cabinet in December last year, approved a national fund for Emirati jobseekers and guaranteed citizens working in the private sector a comparable pension President Sheikh Khalifa has described Emiratisation as “a true measure for success”. During the UAE’s 48th National Day, Sheikh Khalifa named education, entrepreneurship, Emiratisation and space travel among cornerstones of national development More than 80 per cent of Emiratis work in the federal or local government as per 2017 statistics The Emiratisation programme includes the creation of 20,000 new jobs for UAE citizens UAE citizens will be given priority in managerial positions in the government sphere The purpose is to raise the contribution of UAE nationals in the job market and create a diverse workforce of citizens

Emiratisation at work Emiratisation was introduced in the UAE more than 10 years ago It aims to boost the number of citizens in the workforce particularly in the private sector. Growing the number of Emiratis in the workplace will help the UAE reduce dependence on overseas workers The Cabinet in December last year, approved a national fund for Emirati jobseekers and guaranteed citizens working in the private sector a comparable pension President Sheikh Khalifa has described Emiratisation as “a true measure for success”. During the UAE’s 48th National Day, Sheikh Khalifa named education, entrepreneurship, Emiratisation and space travel among cornerstones of national development More than 80 per cent of Emiratis work in the federal or local government as per 2017 statistics The Emiratisation programme includes the creation of 20,000 new jobs for UAE citizens UAE citizens will be given priority in managerial positions in the government sphere The purpose is to raise the contribution of UAE nationals in the job market and create a diverse workforce of citizens

Emiratisation at work Emiratisation was introduced in the UAE more than 10 years ago It aims to boost the number of citizens in the workforce particularly in the private sector. Growing the number of Emiratis in the workplace will help the UAE reduce dependence on overseas workers The Cabinet in December last year, approved a national fund for Emirati jobseekers and guaranteed citizens working in the private sector a comparable pension President Sheikh Khalifa has described Emiratisation as “a true measure for success”. During the UAE’s 48th National Day, Sheikh Khalifa named education, entrepreneurship, Emiratisation and space travel among cornerstones of national development More than 80 per cent of Emiratis work in the federal or local government as per 2017 statistics The Emiratisation programme includes the creation of 20,000 new jobs for UAE citizens UAE citizens will be given priority in managerial positions in the government sphere The purpose is to raise the contribution of UAE nationals in the job market and create a diverse workforce of citizens

Emiratisation at work Emiratisation was introduced in the UAE more than 10 years ago It aims to boost the number of citizens in the workforce particularly in the private sector. Growing the number of Emiratis in the workplace will help the UAE reduce dependence on overseas workers The Cabinet in December last year, approved a national fund for Emirati jobseekers and guaranteed citizens working in the private sector a comparable pension President Sheikh Khalifa has described Emiratisation as “a true measure for success”. During the UAE’s 48th National Day, Sheikh Khalifa named education, entrepreneurship, Emiratisation and space travel among cornerstones of national development More than 80 per cent of Emiratis work in the federal or local government as per 2017 statistics The Emiratisation programme includes the creation of 20,000 new jobs for UAE citizens UAE citizens will be given priority in managerial positions in the government sphere The purpose is to raise the contribution of UAE nationals in the job market and create a diverse workforce of citizens

Results 1. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 1hr 32mins 03.897sec 2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull-Honda) at 0.745s 3. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 37.383s 4. Lando Norris (McLaren) 46.466s 5.Sergio Perez (Red Bull-Honda) 52.047s 6. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 59.090s 7. Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) 1:06.004 8. Carlos Sainz Jr (Ferrari) 1:07.100 9. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri-Honda) 1:25.692 10. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin-Mercedes) 1:26.713,

Results 1. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 1hr 32mins 03.897sec 2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull-Honda) at 0.745s 3. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 37.383s 4. Lando Norris (McLaren) 46.466s 5.Sergio Perez (Red Bull-Honda) 52.047s 6. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 59.090s 7. Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) 1:06.004 8. Carlos Sainz Jr (Ferrari) 1:07.100 9. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri-Honda) 1:25.692 10. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin-Mercedes) 1:26.713,

Results 1. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 1hr 32mins 03.897sec 2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull-Honda) at 0.745s 3. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 37.383s 4. Lando Norris (McLaren) 46.466s 5.Sergio Perez (Red Bull-Honda) 52.047s 6. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 59.090s 7. Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) 1:06.004 8. Carlos Sainz Jr (Ferrari) 1:07.100 9. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri-Honda) 1:25.692 10. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin-Mercedes) 1:26.713,

Results 1. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 1hr 32mins 03.897sec 2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull-Honda) at 0.745s 3. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 37.383s 4. Lando Norris (McLaren) 46.466s 5.Sergio Perez (Red Bull-Honda) 52.047s 6. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 59.090s 7. Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) 1:06.004 8. Carlos Sainz Jr (Ferrari) 1:07.100 9. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri-Honda) 1:25.692 10. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin-Mercedes) 1:26.713,

Results 1. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 1hr 32mins 03.897sec 2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull-Honda) at 0.745s 3. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 37.383s 4. Lando Norris (McLaren) 46.466s 5.Sergio Perez (Red Bull-Honda) 52.047s 6. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 59.090s 7. Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) 1:06.004 8. Carlos Sainz Jr (Ferrari) 1:07.100 9. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri-Honda) 1:25.692 10. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin-Mercedes) 1:26.713,

Results 1. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 1hr 32mins 03.897sec 2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull-Honda) at 0.745s 3. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 37.383s 4. Lando Norris (McLaren) 46.466s 5.Sergio Perez (Red Bull-Honda) 52.047s 6. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 59.090s 7. Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) 1:06.004 8. Carlos Sainz Jr (Ferrari) 1:07.100 9. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri-Honda) 1:25.692 10. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin-Mercedes) 1:26.713,

Results 1. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 1hr 32mins 03.897sec 2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull-Honda) at 0.745s 3. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 37.383s 4. Lando Norris (McLaren) 46.466s 5.Sergio Perez (Red Bull-Honda) 52.047s 6. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 59.090s 7. Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) 1:06.004 8. Carlos Sainz Jr (Ferrari) 1:07.100 9. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri-Honda) 1:25.692 10. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin-Mercedes) 1:26.713,

Results 1. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 1hr 32mins 03.897sec 2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull-Honda) at 0.745s 3. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 37.383s 4. Lando Norris (McLaren) 46.466s 5.Sergio Perez (Red Bull-Honda) 52.047s 6. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 59.090s 7. Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) 1:06.004 8. Carlos Sainz Jr (Ferrari) 1:07.100 9. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri-Honda) 1:25.692 10. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin-Mercedes) 1:26.713,

Results 1. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 1hr 32mins 03.897sec 2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull-Honda) at 0.745s 3. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 37.383s 4. Lando Norris (McLaren) 46.466s 5.Sergio Perez (Red Bull-Honda) 52.047s 6. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 59.090s 7. Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) 1:06.004 8. Carlos Sainz Jr (Ferrari) 1:07.100 9. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri-Honda) 1:25.692 10. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin-Mercedes) 1:26.713,

Results 1. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 1hr 32mins 03.897sec 2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull-Honda) at 0.745s 3. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 37.383s 4. Lando Norris (McLaren) 46.466s 5.Sergio Perez (Red Bull-Honda) 52.047s 6. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 59.090s 7. Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) 1:06.004 8. Carlos Sainz Jr (Ferrari) 1:07.100 9. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri-Honda) 1:25.692 10. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin-Mercedes) 1:26.713,

Results 1. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 1hr 32mins 03.897sec 2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull-Honda) at 0.745s 3. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 37.383s 4. Lando Norris (McLaren) 46.466s 5.Sergio Perez (Red Bull-Honda) 52.047s 6. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 59.090s 7. Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) 1:06.004 8. Carlos Sainz Jr (Ferrari) 1:07.100 9. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri-Honda) 1:25.692 10. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin-Mercedes) 1:26.713,

Results 1. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 1hr 32mins 03.897sec 2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull-Honda) at 0.745s 3. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 37.383s 4. Lando Norris (McLaren) 46.466s 5.Sergio Perez (Red Bull-Honda) 52.047s 6. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 59.090s 7. Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) 1:06.004 8. Carlos Sainz Jr (Ferrari) 1:07.100 9. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri-Honda) 1:25.692 10. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin-Mercedes) 1:26.713,

Results 1. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 1hr 32mins 03.897sec 2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull-Honda) at 0.745s 3. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 37.383s 4. Lando Norris (McLaren) 46.466s 5.Sergio Perez (Red Bull-Honda) 52.047s 6. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 59.090s 7. Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) 1:06.004 8. Carlos Sainz Jr (Ferrari) 1:07.100 9. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri-Honda) 1:25.692 10. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin-Mercedes) 1:26.713,

Results 1. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 1hr 32mins 03.897sec 2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull-Honda) at 0.745s 3. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 37.383s 4. Lando Norris (McLaren) 46.466s 5.Sergio Perez (Red Bull-Honda) 52.047s 6. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 59.090s 7. Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) 1:06.004 8. Carlos Sainz Jr (Ferrari) 1:07.100 9. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri-Honda) 1:25.692 10. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin-Mercedes) 1:26.713,

Results 1. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 1hr 32mins 03.897sec 2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull-Honda) at 0.745s 3. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 37.383s 4. Lando Norris (McLaren) 46.466s 5.Sergio Perez (Red Bull-Honda) 52.047s 6. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 59.090s 7. Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) 1:06.004 8. Carlos Sainz Jr (Ferrari) 1:07.100 9. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri-Honda) 1:25.692 10. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin-Mercedes) 1:26.713,