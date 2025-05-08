Weekly UAE museum and gallery guide: Malaysian art and a celebration of Arab women

This weekend offers the chance to experience beautiful art from around the world. In Dubai, an exhibition at Al Habtoor Palace puts the spotlight on Central Asian art, while <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/08/18/kutubna-cultural-centre-dubai/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/08/18/kutubna-cultural-centre-dubai/">Kutubna Cultural Centre</a> explores the diverse identities of Arab women through modern and contemporary works. In Abu Dhabi, an exhibition at the Cultural Foundation offers a compelling look at Malaysia’s artistic evolution through works by contemporary pioneers. Al Habtoor Palace is hosting Dreams of Spring, a vibrant exhibition presented by Andakulova Gallery and Legends Art Club under the patronage of the Consulate General of Uzbekistan in Dubai. The exhibition showcases the works of renowned Central Asian artists Timur D’Vatz, Timur Akhmedov and Alfiz Sabirov. Their art, rich in mythology and symbolism, has attracted an audience of collectors, creatives and diplomats. The exhibition celebrates the intersection of art, luxury and cultural heritage, highlighting the growing global appreciation for Central Asian art. <i>Until May 31, Al Habtoor Palace, Dubai</i> The Women in Contemporary Arab Art exhibition at Dubai’s Kutubna Cultural Centre features more than 30 works spanning modern and contemporary styles. Sourced from International House Group's private collection, which has been assembled over 25 years, the exhibition brings together diverse scenes and artistic interpretations — from intimate domestic moments to powerful group depictions. The collection features prominent artists such as Adham Wanly, Hafez Droubi, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2025/02/07/syria-modern-artists-marwan-atassi/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2025/02/07/syria-modern-artists-marwan-atassi/">Fateh Moudarres</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2023/09/28/najat-makki-presents-kaleidoscopic-evocative-body-of-work-in-new-solo-exhibition/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2023/09/28/najat-makki-presents-kaleidoscopic-evocative-body-of-work-in-new-solo-exhibition/">Najat Makki</a>, showcasing both traditional and avant-garde techniques. Each piece highlights the many roles and identities Arab women embody, challenging monolithic perceptions. <i>Monday to Sunday, 10am-10pm, until May 18, Kutubna Cultural Centre, Dubai</i> To Know Malaysia is to Love Malaysia: Highlights from the AFK Collection is a group exhibition running until September 10 at the Cultural Foundation. It features works by influential first-generation <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/10/03/malaysia-travel-textile-craft-culture/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/10/03/malaysia-travel-textile-craft-culture/">Malaysian</a> contemporary artists, selected from the AFK Collection, one of the most extensive archives of Malaysian art from the 1980s to the present. Artists represented include Ahmad Shukri Mohamed, Ahmad Fuad Osman, Ali Nurazmal, Anniketyni Madian, Yusof Ghani, Zulkifli Yusoff and others. The exhibition traces Malaysia’s transformation from a newly independent, rural society to a modern nation. While spotlighting individual artistic practices, it also explores how these works engage with the country’s evolving social, cultural and political narratives. Blending diverse styles and perspectives, the show offers visitors a rich journey through Malaysia’s contemporary art landscape and its deeper reflections on identity, progress and national heritage. <i>Saturday to Thursday, 9am-8pm, Friday, 2pm-8pm, until September 10, The Cultural Foundation, Abu Dhabi</i>