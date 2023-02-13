Miami's Bentley-branded residences to allow car owners to drive into their flats

A luxury Bentley-branded residence is being built in Miami, and footage released of the designs this week revealed lifts that allow residents to drive their cars directly into their apartments on all floors.

The 61-storey skyscraper in Miami Beach is a project between Sieger Suarez Architects, Dezer Development and the British car manufacturer.

While the project is not new, having been announced in 2021 and designed in 2019, the clips of how the functional car elevators will work were shared by design publication Dezeen earlier this week.

Each apartment in the 228-metre, oval-shaped tower will have a three or four-car garage attached to it. These can be accessed by one of four lifts from the ground floor and will be fitted with electric vehicle charging stations, as well as storage space.

Florida's Sieger Suarez Architects came up with the idea for the lift, which was patented by Dezer Developments, a business management consultancy also operating in the Sunshine State, as the Dezervator.

The glass-enclosed elevators, which can rotate the vehicles depending on which side needs to be accessed, will allow passengers to see the public spaces through their car windows, and all vehicles will have RFID stickers that let them pass through the scanning system.

"The hard part for us was safety," said Sieger, Dezeen reports. "The Dezervator transports people directly, so we must ensure they are locked in their vehicles safely."

The skyscraper will be the first branded residential property by Bentley. Construction is scheduled to start this year and it is slated for completion in 2026. It is set to become the tallest beachfront residential tower in the US, according to Bentley.

It will have more than 200 apartments that feature terraces complete with a private swimming pool, outdoor shower, kitchen and living area.

The building has focused on sustainable development, with environmentally-safe materials being used, as well as reduced coastal lighting to protect endangered sea turtles.

Sieger Suarez Architects is responsible for a range of other luxury building projects in Florida, including the Porsche Design Tower, which was built in 2017, and the planned Waldorf Astoria that is set to become Miami's first supertall skyscraper.