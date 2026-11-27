The Abu Dhabi-backed production Algarabia, which tells a love story through the artistic traditions of Spain and the Arab world, made its Arab world premiere at Abu Dhabi Festival on Thursday night, eight months after two sold-out performances in Pamplona.

Flamenco footwork, verses by Andalusian poets and the sounds of the oud and a Spanish symphony orchestra blended at Emirates Palace Auditorium in a lavish co-production by Abu Dhabi Music and Arts Foundation, Khawla Art and Culture Foundation and the University of Navarra Museum.

Set in a garden at Granada's Alhambra, the work paired Lebanese singer and actress Cynthya Karam as Farah, a young Arab botanist visiting the city, with Spanish flamenco dancer and choreographer Jesus Carmona as Florencio, a flower seller.

Algarabia at Emirates Palace Auditorium in Abu Dhabi. Pawan Singh for The National Show caption: Algarabia at Emirates Palace Auditorium in Abu Dhabi. Pawan …

The production follows their courtship through song and dance before the lovers confront their differing views on humanity's relationship with the natural world.

Amid the drama is Lebanese actor and playwright Rafic Ali Ahmad, whose career spans four decades in Arab theatre and cinema. He plays the spirit of the garden, a wise man who uses poetry to help the lovers reconcile.

The production draws on verses by Andalusian poet Ibn Zamrak, Spanish poet Miguel Hernandez and the late Syrian poet Nizar Qabbani.

“The Arabs are distinguished by their poetry,” he told The National ahead of the performance. “That is why, alongside flamenco dancing, when we say Spanish, we say flamenco, and when we say Arabs, poetry immediately comes to mind, in addition to the other arts.”

A scene from the stage production of Algarabia. Pawan Singh for The National Show caption: A scene from the stage production of Algarabia. Pawan Singh …

Providing the musical backdrop was Iraqi oud player Naseer Shamma, performing alongside flamenco musicians and the University of Navarra Symphony Orchestra and Choir. The score ranged from the traditional Arabic muwashshah Lamma Bada Yatathanna to works by Emirati composer Ihab Darwish.

For Darwish, whose orchestral debut Waves of My Life premiered at Abu Dhabi Festival in 2018, the production provided a new setting for compositions from his first two albums.

“When I originally composed this music, I explored the character of Spanish guitar and rhythms alongside the voices of Arabic instruments such as the oud, nay and qanun,” Darwish says. “What interested me was the dialogue between them, how one instrument could introduce an idea and another could respond, with the orchestra bringing these voices together.”

The stage show is the culmination of an international cultural collaboration. Pawan Singh for The National Show caption: The stage show is the culmination of an international cultur…

Ahmad says there is already interest in taking the production beyond Spain and the UAE.

“We hope to also go on tour. There are many proposals and requests for us to take this work to other countries, other peoples and other cultures, so that we can achieve the purpose and the intended aim of this work.”

Abu Dhabi Festival founder and artistic director Huda Alkhamis-Kanoo says the production was the culmination of an international cultural collaboration.

There is already interest in taking the production of Algarabia beyond the UAE and Spain. Pawan Singh for The National Show caption: There is already interest in taking the production of Algara…

“Through our collaboration with the Khawla Art and Culture Foundation and the University of Navarra Museum, we have brought the rich and intertwined heritage of Arab and Spanish cultures to life on stage,” she says.

Abu Dhabi Festival continues with performances by the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra on November 29, violinist Lisa Batiashvili on December 10 and Tunisian oud player Dhafer Youssef on December 19.