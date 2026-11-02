Sharjah Design Centre to open in 2029 with seven labs to test and develop products

A new design institution featuring specialist laboratories and production facilities is set to open in Sharjah in 2029, with the aim of helping designers turn experimental ideas into commercially viable products.

Sharjah Design Centre, led by Sheikha Hind bint Majid Al Qasimi, will be one of the main institutions within Sharjah Creative Quarter, a cultural district being developed near the House of Wisdom and University City of Sharjah.

The plans, announced on Monday, include seven laboratories dedicated to textiles, rapid prototyping, glass, ceramics, jewellery, metal and wood. The centre will also feature private studios, co-working areas, exhibition spaces, a retail outlet, a Material Library and a Digital Archive.

“Promising ideas often remain at the research stage because the infrastructure to develop and realise them is not readily accessible,” Sheikha Hind says.

“Sharjah Design Centre will change that and give designers a place to research, test and realise their ideas with the expertise, resources and collaboration opportunities to take them all the way into production.”

The facilities will provide designers, researchers and entrepreneurs with equipment and technical expertise, while the library and archive will document material research and information about local manufacturing capabilities.

Exploring Sharjah's local materials

The textile laboratory at Sharjah Design Centre will be one of seven specialist facilities supporting research, experimentation and production. Photo: Sharjah Creative Quarter Show caption: The textile laboratory at Sharjah Design Centre will be one …

Although the centre will not open until 2029, several research projects are already under way.

Among them is Theatrum Al Kimiya, developed with Atelier LUMA, a research programme based in Arles, France. The project is investigating the potential of locally sourced and discarded materials, including salt, sand, clay, palm, shells, wool, ceramic waste and demolition waste, for use in design and construction.

Researchers are also exploring mycelium, the root-like network of fungi, building on earlier studies into traditional crafts and material innovation by Sharjah's Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council.

The centre is collaborating with the American University of Sharjah on material testing and certification. It is also working with the university and Sharjah Economic Department to map the emirate's manufacturing capabilities and connect designers with local industry.

Its educational programme will include workshops, masterclasses, residencies and professional development opportunities for emerging designers.

Part of wider creative district

Sharjah Creative Quarter will bring together institutions dedicated to art, design, fashion and cultural heritage. Photo: Sharjah Creative Quarter Show caption: Sharjah Creative Quarter will bring together institutions de…

Sharjah Design Centre will be among several institutions housed within Sharjah Creative Quarter, which is also scheduled to open in 2029.

Established by Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, and chaired by Sheikha Hoor bint Sultan Al Qasimi, the district will bring together initiatives spanning art, fashion, crafts and cultural heritage.

These include Irthi Museum, Sharjah Fashion Lab, Qasimi Archives, the Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi Collection and L'ecole, School of Jewelry Arts, supported by Van Cleef & Arpels.

Sharjah Design Centre has been designed by Mexican architectural practice Taller de Arquitectura – Mauricio Rocha in collaboration with Spanish architect Daniel Rossello. The building will combine traditional design principles with modern technology, incorporating rammed earth construction to reduce its environmental impact.

Established by Emiri Decree in 2025, Sharjah Design Centre forms part of the emirate's broader efforts to strengthen its creative industries by connecting local talent with research, manufacturing and commercial opportunities.