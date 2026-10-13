WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh: Start time, matches, tickets and how to watch in the UAE

WWE is set to return to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel, with the annual wrestling event scheduled to take place in Riyadh on November 7, despite recent missile attacks on the Saudi capital.

The show will feature some of WWE's biggest stars, including Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, Liv Morgan and Chelsea Green, with two championship matches confirmed during Monday Night Raw on October 12.

WWE has continued to promote the show, with no changes to the venue or date announced.

Crown Jewel is part of Riyadh Season and continues WWE's partnership with Saudi Arabia, a partnership that began in 2018. The kingdom is also preparing to host WrestleMania 43 in 2027, which will be the first time WWE's flagship event has taken place outside North America.

Here is everything you need to know about Crown Jewel 2026.

When and where is Crown Jewel being held?

Crown Jewel will take place on November 7 at Riyadh Season Stadium in the King Abdullah Financial District.

What time will the event begin?

The main show is scheduled to begin at 10pm Saudi Arabia time, which is 11pm in the UAE.

How much do tickets cost?

Tickets went on sale on October 2 through Webook. Prices range from 80 Saudi riyals to 600 Saudi riyals, depending on seating category. Availability and prices may change closer to the event.

Roman Reigns, pictured, will face Sami Zayn. AFP Show caption: Roman Reigns, pictured, will face Sami Zayn. AFP

How can fans watch from the UAE?

Crown Jewel will stream live on Netflix in the UAE and other international markets covered by WWE's streaming agreement.

In the US, the event will be available through the ESPN app with an ESPN Unlimited subscription.

Which matches have been announced?

World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns will face WWE Champion Sami Zayn for the men's Crown Jewel Championship. Zayn won his first WWE Championship at Night of Champions in Riyadh in June, before losing it only nine days later. However, he recaptured the title for the second time on September 11.

Women's World Champion Liv Morgan will take on WWE Women's Champion Chelsea Green for the women's Crown Jewel Championship. Their rivalry developed on Raw when Morgan dismissed Green's championship reign before Green lost a non-title match to Roxanne Perez.

Both contests follow Crown Jewel's champion-versus-champion format, with separate titles awarded to the winners rather than either wrestler's existing championship being defended.

Seth Rollins and Stephanie Vaquer won the respective men's and women's Crown Jewel titles at last year's event in Perth, Australia.

More matches are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.