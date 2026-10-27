WWE Crown Jewel 'still set' to go ahead in Riyadh: Start time, matches, tickets and how to watch in the UAE

WWE is returning to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel, with the annual wrestling event scheduled to take place in Riyadh on November 7.

The show will feature some of WWE's biggest stars, including Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, Liv Morgan and Chelsea Green, with two championship matches confirmed during Monday Night Raw on October 12.

The event is still scheduled to take place in Riyadh despite recent missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia. Speaking to Fox News on October 23, TKO Group Holdings chief executive Ari Emanuel confirmed the plans were unchanged, saying: "Right now, everything is still set."

However, he said the company was monitoring the situation daily and considering alternative locations should the event need to be moved.

Crown Jewel is part of Riyadh Season and continues WWE's partnership with Saudi Arabia, a partnership that began in 2018. The kingdom is also preparing to host WrestleMania 43 in 2027, which will be the first time WWE's flagship event has taken place outside North America.

Here is everything you need to know about Crown Jewel 2026.

When and where is Crown Jewel being held?

Crown Jewel will take place on November 7 at Riyadh Season Stadium in the King Abdullah Financial District.

What time will the event begin?

The main show is scheduled to begin at 10pm Saudi Arabia time, which is 11pm in the UAE.

How much do tickets cost?

Tickets went on sale on October 2 through Webook. Prices range from 80 Saudi riyals to 600 Saudi riyals ($21 to $160), depending on seating category. Availability and prices may change closer to the event.

Roman Reigns will face Sami Zayn. AFP Show caption: Roman Reigns will face Sami Zayn. AFP

How can fans watch from the UAE?

Crown Jewel will stream live on Netflix in the UAE and other international markets covered by WWE's streaming agreement.

In the US, the event will be available through the ESPN app with an ESPN Unlimited subscription.

Which matches have been announced?

Four matches have been confirmed for Crown Jewel, including two champion-versus-champion contests, a Last Man Standing match and a tag team title bout.

World heavyweight champion Roman Reigns is scheduled to face WWE champion Sami Zayn for the men's Crown Jewel Championship.

Zayn won his first WWE championship at Night of Champions in Riyadh in June, before losing it nine days later. He recaptured the title on September 11. The two have a long history together, having previously been allies in The Bloodline before their relationship broke down.

Women's world champion Liv Morgan is set to take on WWE women's champion Chelsea Green for the women's Crown Jewel Championship. Their rivalry developed on Raw, when Morgan dismissed Green's championship reign before Green lost a non-title match against Roxanne Perez.

Both contests follow Crown Jewel's champion-versus-champion format, with separate titles awarded to the winners rather than either wrestler's existing championship being defended. Seth Rollins and Stephanie Vaquer won the respective men's and women's Crown Jewel titles at last year's event in Perth, Australia.

Cody Rhodes will face his former mentor Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing match, following an announcement on SmackDown on October 23. The rivalry intensified after Orton attacked Rhodes following their WrestleMania 42 encounter. In a Last Man Standing match, victory is secured when an opponent is unable to return to their feet before the referee's count of 10.

World tag team champions Bron Breakker and Austin Theory, collectively known as The Vision, will defend their titles against Penta and Je'Von Evans. The match was confirmed during Raw on October 26 after the challengers confronted the champions following an attack.

More matches may be announced before the November 7 event.