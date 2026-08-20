From Nancy Ajram to Trevor Noah, UAE gears up for busy autumn of events

More than 100 major events remain confirmed on the UAE calendar this year, as the live events industry prepares for the busy months that follow the traditionally quieter summer.

Spanning concerts, arts festivals, book fairs and stand-up comedy, the programme highlights the industry’s resilience in the face of logistical upheaval caused by the Iran war.

While there have been some changes this week, including the cancellation of the Offlimits Festival in Abu Dhabi, most of the programming is set to continue as planned. Listings on official websites and ticketing platforms show a hefty selection of performances, fairs and exhibitions scheduled across the country from late August to December.

Arabic music heads the bill

Lebanese singer Najwa Karam will bring her hits to Dubai. Photo: Al Ittihad Show caption: Lebanese singer Najwa Karam will bring her hits to Dubai. Ph…

Arabic concerts continue to feature prominently at the major arenas. Najwa Karam performs at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on October 2, followed by fellow Lebanese pop star Nancy Ajram at the same venue on October 24.

Egyptian singers Tamer Hosny and Tamer Ashour share a bill at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 17, while Amr Diab, arguably the Arab world’s most successful touring pop star, returns to Coca-Cola Arena on November 7.

Lebanese singer Hiba Tawaji joins trumpeter Ibrahim Maalouf at Dubai Opera on November 27 for a programme drawing on chanson, jazz and contemporary Arabic music. Emirati composer Mohammed Al Qahoom leads the Heritage Symphonic Orchestra in Nagham at Abu Dhabi's Space42 Arena on October 9, giving traditional melodies full orchestral arrangements.

Abu Dhabi Festival returns for its 23rd edition with a programme extending across the autumn and spanning classical music, ballet and theatre. Highlights include film composer Hans Zimmer at Etihad Arena on November 13 and American Ballet Theatre at Abu Dhabi's Emirates Palace on November 20.

The Arts Centre at NYU Abu Dhabi launches its 2026–27 season with a typically eclectic programme, opening on September 5 with the Dirty Dozen Brass Band and Fanfarai.

Dopa World, a new music festival running from December 18 to 20 at Jubilee Park in Expo City Dubai, will feature a young Arab line-up led by Palestinian-Algerian singer Saint Levant.

Multicultural music calendar

KZ Tandingan will perform alongside husband TJ Monterde at the Coca-Cola Arena. Photo: Expat Media Show caption: KZ Tandingan will perform alongside husband TJ Monterde at t…

The UAE concert calendar also reflects its multicultural communities.

Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam launches his Revolution Tour at Etihad Arena on August 21, while devotional singer Radhika Das brings Lightfall to Coca-Cola Arena on September 20. Atif Aslam returns to the same Dubai venue on November 27.

Filipino artists have their own run of major dates. Rock musicians Ely Buendia and Chito Miranda perform at Coca-Cola Arena on August 30, followed by singers TJ Monterde and KZ Tandingan on October 11.

The Tinig ng Kapayapaan Philippine Choral Festival also takes place on August 30, bringing Chorus Omnis, Abu Dhabi Concert Chorus and Dubai Vocal Ensemble to The Fridge Warehouse at Alserkal Avenue, Dubai.

International comedy line-up

South African comedian Trevor Noah is due to perform two shows at Dubai Opera in November. AFP Show caption: South African comedian Trevor Noah is due to perform two sho…

Arabic, Hindi and English stand-up will fill theatres and arenas throughout the season. Dubai Comedy Festival runs from October 9 to 18 at venues across the city, with British comedian Mo Gilligan performing on October 12. Jamie Lever brings her Hindi-language show to Emirates Theatre on October 10, while Lebanese comedian John Achkar presents Feena Nehke in Arabic at Dubai Opera on October 17.

Abu Dhabi Comedy Season begins in October and continues to the end of the year. Its biggest booking so far is Russell Peters at Etihad Arena on October 25, with further shows due to be announced. November brings Palestinian-American comedian Mo Amer to the arena on November 6, followed the next night by Iranian-American comedian Maz Jobrani. Andrew Schulz performs there on November 27.

South African comedian Trevor Noah has two stand-alone shows at Dubai Opera on November 25 and 26.

Festivals and fairs feature books, art, design and food

The 35th Abu Dhabi International Book Fair returns to Adnec in September. Victor Besa / The National Show caption: The 35th Abu Dhabi International Book Fair returns to Adnec …

The Abu Dhabi International Book Fair returns for its 35th edition, at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre from September 13 to 18. Its six-day programme includes author talks, publishing discussions, performances and children’s events. Subjects include the influence of Don Quixote and the legacy of Arab scholar Al Khalil ibn Ahmad Al Farahidi.

Frieze Abu Dhabi makes its debut at Manarat Al Saadiyat from November 20 to 22. The international art fair replaces Abu Dhabi Art, which concluded with its 17th edition in 2025, and will bring together galleries from the Middle East and abroad.

Dubai Design Week runs from November 3 to 8 at Dubai Design District, with installations, exhibitions, talks and workshops. Downtown Design takes place alongside it from November 4 to 8, bringing together designers, studios and brands.

Sharjah’s Focal Point runs from December 11 to 13 at Bait Obaid Al Shamsi. The art book fair features artists’ presses, independent publishers, bookmakers and cultural producers.

Film lovers can also head to Sharjah for the ninth Sharjah Film Platform from October 30 to November 8. The programme focuses on independent and experimental cinema, with UAE premieres and most screenings taking place at Mirage City Cinema.

Foodies can savour Taste of Abu Dhabi, which runs from November 13 to 15 at Gateway Park North, with 16 restaurant pop-ups, chef appearances, workshops and family activities. Summer in Nashville brings American southern cooking to the mix, with music and culinary demonstrations at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre on October 31.