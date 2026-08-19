  • UAE trade, commercial exchange and financial transactions with Iran halted
  • UAE says two ballistic missiles were fired from Iran on Tuesday
  • Sheikh Mohamed and Trump discuss developments in Middle East
  • Ghalibaf to travel to Iraq on Wednesday, Fars reports
  • Qatar says it handed Iran remains of pilot whose jet violated its airspace
  • Houthis claim drone attack on Aramco refinery in Jazan
Updated: August 19, 2026, 11:21 PM