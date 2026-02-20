‘Sakinah’: Arabic word for tranquillity has spiritual and social depth

The Arabic word sakinah is often translated as tranquillity, but its meaning is grounded in something more specific than quietness.

It is derived from the root letters seen-kaf-noon, which relate to internal and physical calm. The base verb sakanah means to become still or to reside. From this root come several related words: sakan, meaning residence or lodging; maskan, meaning a dwelling or home; sukoon, translating to stillness or the absence of movement; and yaskunu, meaning a place where one dwells or becomes calm.

This connection between physical and emotional serenity is a feature of sakinah. The word appears in the Quran in moments of tension and uncertainty. In several verses, sakinah is described as being sent down into the hearts of believers, bringing steadiness during fear or instability. In this context, sakinah means more than merely feeling peace, but a hard-earned calm after a period of agitation.

Beyond its spiritual context, sakinah is widely used in everyday speech. It can describe a peaceful household, a composed personality or an atmosphere free from disturbance. A person may say a place “has sakinah” to mean it feels emotionally settled. The word moves easily between religious and social settings.

During Ramadan, sakinah often surfaces in conversations about the nature of the month. The discipline of fasting, the quiet of evening prayer and the slowing of routine are frequently described as bringing sakinah to the heart.

Spiritual in origin and social in use, sakinah remains one of Arabic’s most precise words for inner calm and a stillness that resides within rather than merely surrounds.