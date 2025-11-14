'Kanz': Arabic word for treasure conveys knowledge and love

“My treasure and all that I have, the life of my heart, the light of my eyes.”

These opening lines from Amr Diab’s 2003 song Ya Kanzi capture the intimate and all-encompassing nature of our Arabic word of the week, kanz.

Translated simply as “treasure,” kanz carries far more weight than a reference to material wealth. In Arabic, it signifies something very precious, often hidden, something that inspires admiration and longing.

In Diab's song, a loved one is described as a treasure, reflecting the word’s emotional resonance. It is something cherished above all else in the heart and life.

The word kanz comes from the root kaa-noon-zay, which means to store, hoard or protect. Traditionally, a kanz refers to wealth or valuables kept safe, sometimes buried, sometimes hidden.

But it is also used metaphorically in Arabic to describe knowledge, wisdom or spiritual insight. The Quran mentions kanz in the context of hoarding gold and silver, warning against withholding wealth from those in need.

Kanz has long appeared in Arabic literature and poetry. In pre-Islamic poetry, it often referred to hidden riches or rewards earned through courage and effort. In Sufi thought, the term takes on a spiritual dimension.

Mystical texts describe God as a hidden treasure, waiting to be discovered by creation. Here, the treasure is not gold or jewels but divine knowledge and truth. The search for kanz becomes a search for meaning and connection, reflecting a worldview in which value is found not only in what is possessed but also in what is sought and understood.

In modern Arabic, the term retains both its literal and figurative meanings. Someone can be described as a kanz of knowledge, kindness or love.

Musicians and poets, as Diab demonstrates, use it to convey emotional richness. Love itself becomes a form of treasure, illuminating life and shaping experience. The song speaks to this timeless idea, portraying the beloved as a source of joy and light, a presence that fills the heart and inspires devotion.

The word also conjures up the image of a crate overflowing with riches including jewellery and gold. In its plural form, kanz becomes kunooz.

The word kanz reminds us that treasures are not always tangible. They can be love, knowledge, or moral integrity. They can be the divine essence hidden within the self.

Just as Diab sings of his beloved as kanzi, a treasure of his life and dreams, Arabic language and tradition invite reflection on the things that are truly valuable.

