From Fairuz to The Synaptik: 11 Arabic songs that speak honestly about mental health

Modern Arabic popular music is rich in its explorations of love, loss, longing and faith. But only recently have artists been speaking about their inner turmoil over anxiety, displacement, resilience and healing in ways that feel honest and unguarded.

Sometimes the message is unflinchingly clear, while in others it is expressed soulfully through lyrics about the emotional exhaustion from the need to keep going against the odds.

Here are 11 Arabic songs, arranged alphabetically, that look beyond entertainment to offer comfort, hope and the courage to face our challenges by acknowledging them.

1. Argeen by Soulja (2025)

Named after the Sudanese-Egyptian border crossing, Argeen by Sudanese rapper Soulja channels that cross-cultural journey by blending traditional North African rhythms with vocals inspired by Egyptian and Sudanese folk music. Soulja reflects on the pain of displacement and how a sense of stability can be found with family and community.

2. Bosakber by Marwan Moussa (2025)

Taken from his raw new album The Man Who Lost His Heart, Bosakber is a powerful look into Marwan Moussa’s grief after the death his mother. The song moves through different aspects of his loss – trauma, emotional detachment, the way each day feels different. It’s part of a growing wave of Arabic hip-hop that’s engaging with mental health in a direct way. There are some striking lines, such as: “I talk to myself, I am sick,” and: “The world’s worries made you forget your name.” The production is sparse but layered with beats blended with Sufi chants, folk melodies and subtle electronics. A tense, hypnotic track, this is proof that Moussa isn’t afraid to go deep.

3. Counting Two Lives by Faraj Suleiman (2025)

This plaintive track on Palestinian singer-songwriter Faraj Suleiman’s album Maryam is about seeking permanence in a war-torn land, but it also captures the mental strain of holding on. The focus on everyday comforts – the scent of cooking, “the stillness of the carpet” – shows how routine becomes a way to stay steady when nothing else is certain.

4. Inni Mnih by Mashrou’ Leila (2015)

Sometimes it’s OK to admit you’re not fine. That’s the message behind one of the Lebanese band’s most affecting tracks. Over restrained synths and percussion, vocalist Hamed Sinno repeats the title, a Lebanese phrase for “I’m fine”, like a mantra of reassurance and a shield to hide distress. Inni Mnih is a minimal, quiet look at anxiety and self-denial, and one of the few Arabic pop songs to face emotional fatigue with honesty.

5. Inta Ma Shi by Tania Saleh (2025)

A standout from Fragile, Tania Saleh’s first album since leaving Lebanon, the song captures the emotional toll of exile with stark intimacy. Over subdued synths and measured beats, she delivers lines that read like an internal monologue, observing others on the Paris metro while quietly confronting her own disconnection. “You are nothing: hunching, thriving, dreaming,” she sings, before reclaiming herself with the closing affirmation: “You are everything.” The track is both a meditation on isolation and a reminder that self-worth must often be rebuilt from within.

6. Li Beirut by Fairuz (1984)

Few songs have carried a nation’s trauma the way Li Beirut has. Released as Lebanon was emerging from its civil war, it became a form of collective therapy, a song through which people could grieve, remember and steady themselves after years of fear. Fairouz sings with the tenderness of a mother tending to her wounded child, her voice holding both pain and love for a city that refused to collapse. “She is made from the people’s soul, from wine,” she sings. “She is from his sweat, from bread and jasmine. So what does her taste become? A taste of fire and smoke.”

7. Ghamed Ayoonak by Ghaliaa (2023)

Commissioned by the UN Refugee Agency, Syrian singer-songwriter and Al Ain resident Ghaliaa drew on her family’s memories of conflict to capture trauma and tenderness in a few quiet verses. More than a song, Ghamed Ayoonak, meaning “close your eyes”, became a form of collective therapy, reportedly broadcast daily on Syrian radio to remind children they are not alone.

8. Ma’rafha by Adonis (2025)

A highlight of Adonis's deeply introspective album Wedyan, Ma’rafha – meaning “I don’t know her” – melds a sparse piano motif with minimal electronic beats. Part of a concept album about someone stepping away from society after a traumatic moment, the song sits in the quiet devastation of a break-up. Anthony Khoury, singing in the voice of the protagonist, isn’t focused on the rupture itself but on the self-protective urge to erase everything attached to it. “If they ask me who’s the beautiful one,” he sings in the refrain, “I tell them I don’t know her. I don’t know her.”

9. Radiya by Lina Makoul (2023)

Lina Makoul delivers an introspective yet club-ready track that treats contentment not as fleeting relief but as a deliberate state of being. There are no dramatic turns or grand emotional declarations, and that restraint is the point. Radiya lingers in the present moment, and through its lyrical clarity and composure, it introduces an emotional language rarely heard in Arabic pop, one that recognises balance as its own form of strength.

10. Rahat El Bal by Jihane Bougrine (2022)

Moroccan singer Jihane Bougrine’s Rahat El Bal, which translates to “peace of mind”, confronts the silence around mental illness in her society. Written about a family member’s experience with schizophrenia, the song pairs gentle folk rhythms with clear, compassionate lyrics that speak of patience and care. Bougrine’s voice carries strength and fatigue, mirroring the emotional toll of caregiving. By naming the condition directly, she turns personal experience into public awareness.

11. Ritalin by The Synaptik (2018)

One of the first Arabic rap tracks to directly address mental health, Ritalin remains a landmark moment in regional hip-hop. The song takes its name from the prescription drug used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and Laith Al Husseini, known as The Synaptik, uses it to confront his experience with depression, anxiety and the side effects of medication. Through a steady flow and stark lyrics, he breaks the silence surrounding mental health in the Arab world, turning private pain into shared understanding. “I was tired of doing it in silence and in secret,” he said in an interview with The National. By naming his medication and condition, The Synaptik reframed vulnerability as courage, showing listeners that the act of speaking out can itself be a form of healing.

Saeed Saeed is a 2024-25 Rosalynn Carter Mental Health Journalism Fellow

