Culture

Terence Stamp, who portrayed General Zod in Superman, dies at 87

British actor who had 60-year career is remembered as 'kind, funny, and endlessly fascinating'

Zoya Thomas
Zoya Thomas

August 18, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Tributes are being paid to British actor Terence Stamp, who has died at the age of 87.

Stamp will be remembered for playing the role of a villain, including that of General Zod in the early Superman films, and for a successful 60-year career in show business.

His death on Sunday prompted a wave of tributes from fans and those close to him within the industry, including the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA).

Stamp started his film career with seafaring Billy Budd in 1962, for which he earned Oscar and BAFTA award nominations.

Highlights of his career include his portrayal of the transsexual Bernadette in 1994 film The Adventure of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, the second of his two BAFTA nominations.

Edgar Wright, who directed Stamp in his final feature film, Last Night in Soho (2021) remembered the actor as “kind, funny, and endlessly fascinating”.

Bill Duke, who starred with Stamp in director Steven Soderbergh’s 1999 crime drama The Limey” said he was “deeply saddened” to hear of his death.

“He brought a rare intensity to the screen, but off-screen he carried himself with warmth, grace and generosity,” he said.

Born in the East End of London in 1938, Stamp rose to acting fame in the 1960s after he won a drama school scholarship.

– With agencies

