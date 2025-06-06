From Dubai's underground to opening for Guns N' Roses: How Naser Mestarihi realised his rock dream

Many people go through life wondering what they would really like to do. Not Naser Mestarihi. He always dreamt of making rock music.

He reached a milestone with his band Winterburn when performing as the opening act at the Guns N’ Roses concert in Bahrain last month. The band played three gigs in the Gulf, following Bahrain with shows in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi.

“Kind of surreal,” is how Mestarihi describes the experience of opening for one of his favourite bands. “I still can’t wrap my head around it.”

Born and brought up in Doha to a Jordanian father and Pakistani mother, the rocker's curiosity in music was initially piqued when he heard The Beatles. But his obsession began when he listened to Guns N' Roses for the first time.

“It’s a funny story,” Mestarihi tells The National. “My uncle worked for a Danish company and one weekend he borrowed a colleague’s car, which contained a copy of the album Appetite for Destruction. I was a curious kid, about eight years old, and swiped the cassette.

“I didn’t get the whole album because the tape I used to copy it was too short, but what I heard was enough to blow my mind.”

Naser Mestarihi and his band Winterburn meeting Guns N' Roses member Duff McKagan before their performance in Bahrain. Credit: Naser Mestarihi

It was a sliding doors moment for Mestarihi. “Appetite for Destruction was the record that made me want to be a musician” he says.

Guns N' Roses founding member and guitarist Duff McKagan was in Bahrain on May 20 and went backstage to speak to Winterburn before they took to the stage. “We talked about everything from ancient civilizations and the weather to their travels around the Middle East,” recalls Mestarihi. “Duff wished us well and gave me a hug. It meant a lot. I went on stage totally energised thinking ‘I'm gonna tear it up just for that guy.’”

After the concert, Mestarihi ran into McKagan again. “He was full of praise – said he loved the band and that he was really rooting for us after our chat.”

Naser Mestarihi began his music career in Dubai. Credit: Naser Mestarihi

Mestarihi believes he moved with his family to Dubai at just the right time for his passion to grow. The city was about to host Desert Rock in 2004. The first metal and rock series of concerts in the country featured the likes of Slayer, Sepultura, Machine Head, Mastodon and In Flames.

“Moving to Dubai was cool because there was a real rock crowd – a community,” says Mestarihi. But music venues at the time were less supportive. “Promoters didn’t want to book rock music. One said it was too rock and roll for his venue.”

For years, Mestarihi struggled to realise the plans he had for his band. Even though he was able to become the first Arab musician endorsed by Gibson guitars, he struggled to find collaborators.

In 2021, after other band members “bailed on him” due to the pandemic, Mestarihi finished the album Ivory Towers by playing every instrument. “That’s been the story for most of my career: producing, funding and tracking everything on my own. I took inspiration from artists like Lenny Kravitz and Prince – playing multiple instruments, managing the whole process.

“It’s been a journey, full of obstacles,” Mestarihi adds. “But I’ve always pushed through. I just don’t give up. I keep going no matter what.”

While playing for Guns N' Roses was a life highlight, Mestarihi's some former band members weren't happy to see him reach those heights without him. “Not everyone was thrilled though – I could tell,” adds Mestarihi.

Naser Mestarihi and his band Winterburn are working on two new albums in Saudi Arabia. Photo: Naser Mestarihi

The musician moved to Saudi Arabia with his family last year and says it’s an ideal place to a grow a rock music fan base. “Saudis have been very receptive,” he says. “They appreciate original music. I’ve seen bands performing their own material and it’s impressive. There's a real sense of culture.”

Mestarihi took a year off out of respect for the people suffering in Gaza, but feels reinvigorated. The Guns N' Roses endorsement is just what he needs to finish what he hopes will be his rock masterpiece.

“When I moved to Saudi Arabia last year, a lot of people thought I was done with music,” Mestarihi says. “I went through a personal crisis. But what no one saw was that I was quietly working away, recording music and writing songs. We now have 17 songs for two upcoming albums. It's going to be incredible.”

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

GAC GS8 Specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 248hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 400Nm at 1,750-4,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.1L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh149,900

About Karol Nawrocki • Supports military aid for Ukraine, unlike other eurosceptic leaders, but he will oppose its membership in western alliances. • A nationalist, his campaign slogan was Poland First. "Let's help others, but let's take care of our own citizens first," he said on social media in April. • Cultivates tough-guy image, posting videos of himself at shooting ranges and in boxing rings. • Met Donald Trump at the White House and received his backing.

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Twin%20electric%20motors%20and%20105kWh%20battery%20pack%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E619hp%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E1%2C015Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESingle-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETouring%20range%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EUp%20to%20561km%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EQ3%20or%20Q4%202022%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh635%2C000%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

WHAT IS A BLACK HOLE? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

The%20Super%20Mario%20Bros%20Movie %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirectors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Aaron%20Horvath%20and%20Michael%20Jelenic%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Chris%20Pratt%2C%20Anya%20Taylor-Joy%2C%20Charlie%20Day%2C%20Jack%20Black%2C%20Seth%20Rogen%20and%20Keegan-Michael%20Key%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%201%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

MOUNTAINHEAD REVIEW Starring: Ramy Youssef, Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman Director: Jesse Armstrong Rating: 3.5/5

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EGrowdash%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJuly%202022%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESean%20Trevaskis%20and%20Enver%20Sorkun%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%2C%20UAE%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ERestaurant%20technology%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%20so%20far%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%24750%2C000%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFlat6Labs%2C%20Plus%20VC%2C%20Judah%20VC%2C%20TPN%20Investments%20and%20angel%20investors%2C%20including%20former%20Talabat%20chief%20executive%20Abdulhamid%20Alomar%2C%20and%20entrepreneur%20Zeid%20Husban%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part one: how cars came to the UAE