Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2023: Six sessions not to miss this weekend

Some of the best sessions at the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair are happening at the weekend.

Taking place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre until Sunday, the annual event will host thought-provoking discussions on history, art, music and the environment.

With many of the events focused on the fair's theme of sustainability, in line with the UAE's declaration of 2023 as the Year of Sustainability, expect plenty of insights on how art and culture can play a role in preserving the environment.

Here are six sessions to check out this weekend:

1. How to save our oceans

Meet the filmmaker behind popular Netflix documentary Seaspiracy.

Released in 2021, the film looks at the detrimental effect fish consumption has on marine life.

Director Ali Tabrizi will recall how he made the globetrotting feature – shot in various locations, such as West Africa, Japan and Scotland – and reflect on some of the lessons learnt about our environment.

Friday; 7.30pm; Bursa Stage

2. How weather changed the course of history

A session for the history and science buffs.

Peter Frankopan returns to the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair to discuss his latest book, The Earth Transformed.

The popular British historian gives a panoramic understanding of how nature and weather have played a fundamental role in shaping events throughout the centuries, from the fall of the Moche Civilisation to the financial toll on the Ottoman Empire.

Saturday; 3.30pm; Bursa Stage

3. Tips on improving your Arabic

What is the best way to learn conversational Arabic?

A panel of linguists including Tarek Abu Jamal and Bedoor Ahmed will reveal tips and hacks to help non-native speakers revel in the rich language.

Saturday; 7pm; Lifestyle Corner

4. Meet Emirati hitmaker Ibrahim Jumaa

Hear the stories behind some of the most famous Khaleeji pop and folk songs. Emirati composer Ibrahim Jumaa, the subject of newly released Arabic biography Ibrahim Jumaa: The Etheric Melody of the Sea, will discuss his acclaimed career and some of the memorable melodies created.

Saturday; 7pm; Lifestyle Corner

5. Can museums promote a sustainable future?

Louvre Abu Dhabi on Saadiyat Island. Courtesy: Louvre Abu Dhabi

What role can cultural institutions play in promoting sustainability?

Louvre Abu Dhabi director Manuel Rabate and Zayed National Museum director Peter Magee will explain how culture and art can become vital catalysts for building an environmentally-friendly future.

Saturday; 5pm; Ayasofya Stage

6. Arabic poetry reading by a master

Iraq's Ali Jaafar Al Allaq will open up about his six-decade career as a revered poet, writer and fierce literary critic.

His acclaimed memoir Ila Ayn Ayyathouha Al Kaseedah (Whereto, O Poem?) won the literature category of the 2023 Sheikh Zayed Book Award.

Sunday 6pm; Ayasofya Stage