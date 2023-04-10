Easter eggs in new trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

With just over two months to go until the fifth Indiana Jones film is released at the cinema, a new trailer has given more sneak peeks of what fans can expect from Harrisons Ford’s final outing as the archaeology professor-turned-treasure hunter.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on May 18 before rolling out at cinemas globally from June 30.

Steven Spielberg, who directed the first four films, and George Lucas, who created the character, serve as producers, while composer John Williams returns for the score.

Directing duties were handed to James Mangold, who helmed Logan and Walk the Line.

So far, three trailers have been released, a teaser, a TV spot during the Super Bowl, and a full official trailer on April 8.

Now that fans have had a couple of days to pore over hints, Easter eggs, returning characters and homages to previous films in the new trailer, here is everything we know so far …

When does Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny take place?

Boyd Holbrook's villainous Klaber chases Indiana Jones through the 1969 New York ticker tape parade to celebrate the Apollo 11 moon landing. Photo: Lucasfilm Ltd

The film jumps between the 1960s and 1940s, with the Dial of Destiny transporting the characters across the decades.

The main setting is 1969, specifically around the time of the Apollo 11 moon landing in the middle of the US's Space Race with what was then the USSR.

In one scene, Ford's Indy is chased on horseback through the ticker tape parade held in New York to celebrate the moon landing.

Who are the baddies and what is the dial?

Mads Mikkelsen plays Jurgen Voller. Photo: Lucasfilm Ltd

Jurgen Voller (Mads Mikkelson) is the main villain, backed up by his henchman Klaber (Boyd Holbrook). Voller is a German engineer recruited by the US post-war to work on its space programme.

Online discussion has drawn comparisons between Voller and Wernher von Braun, a German engineer who helped develop the V2 rocket for the Nazis, and was recruited by Nasa to work on the technology for the moon landings after the Second World War.

While searching for the Dial of Destiny, Indy hides on a train behind a door marked ERR which stands for Einsatzstab Reichsleiter Rosenberg, or the Reichsleiter Rosenberg Taskforce.

This was a German organisation in charge of seizing the cultural property of the Jews and from occupied countries during the war, inferring that the Dial of Destiny was stolen by the Nazis.

Easter eggs

Expand Autoplay Indy races across the roof of a train in the trailer for the film, left, just as young Indy, played by the late River Phoenix, did in Last Crusade. All photos: LucasFilm Ltd

Easter eggs are the little inside jokes and subtle reveals which directors put into a film to recognise the movies in the franchise that came before it. Fans take great pleasure in finding them and dissecting them online.

Here are some Easter eggs in the latest official trailer …

1.01: Jurgen Voller (Mads Mikkelson), a German V2 rocket engineer opens a box containing the Dial of Destiny. A torch behind him lights up his face, reminiscent of the opening of the Ark of the Covenant in Raiders of the Lost Ark.

1.23: Indy and his goddaughter Helena Shaw (Jones's goddaughter, played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge) find themselves in an underwater water canal which resembles the scene in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade when the archaeologist journeys into Venetian catacombs with Elsa Schneider to find the marker for the Holy Grail.

1.30: Fan favourite Sallah makes an appearance, saying “Give ‘em hell, Indiana Jones!” Played by John Rhys-Davies, Indy’s loyal friend who previously appeared in Raiders of the Lost Ark and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.

1.38: Recounting some of his past escapades, Jones tells Shaw: “I’ve been tortured with voodoo” referring to Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom when he fell foul of the terrifying Thuggee cult.

1.48: Helena dislodges a giant rolling boulder, echoing one of the franchise’s most famous scenes when Indiana is chased down a tunnel by a huge rock ball in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.

1.50: As Jones sees what the Dial of Destiny can do, a light shines from the wall in a scene reminiscent of the one in Raiders of the Lost Ark, when he uses a staff and headpiece in the map room to locate the Ark.

More homages in the teaser trailer

The Easter eggs in the new trailer join the fun homages in the previously released teaser trailer.

Indy and Basil’s dash across the roof of a moving train is a throwback to the Last Crusade in which young Indiana, played by the late River Phoenix, raced across the roof of a circus train.

The scene in the submarine shows a window portal remarkably similar to the Millennium Falcon’s, which Harrison Ford’s Han Solo famously pilots.

“I miss the desert and I miss the sea and I miss waking up each morning and wondering what new adventure the day will bring us,” Sallah says. The underwater scene shows eels swimming through a skull, echoing the snakes slithering through skulls in the famed snake pit scene of Raiders of the Lost Ark.

Perhaps most famously of all, the sword/gun scene from Raiders of the Lost Ark in which Jones, faced with a sword-wielding baddy simply shoots him, is recreated in reverse as multiple guns are pulled on a whip-cracking Indy.