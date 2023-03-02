Pulp bass guitarist Steve Mackey dies aged 56

Britpop band Pulp paid tribute to their bass guitarist Steve Mackey, who died on Thursday aged 56.

The group — best known for hits such as Common People and Disco 2000 — announced the passing of Mackey on their Instagram page.

Alongside a photo of Mackey climbing in the Andes, the band wrote: “This photo of Steve dates from when Pulp were on tour in South America in 2012. We had a day off & Steve suggested we go climbing in the Andes. So we did.

“And it was a completely magical experience. Far more magical than staring at the hotel room wall all day (which is probably what we'd have done otherwise). Steve made things happen. In his life and in the band. And we'd very much like to think that he's back in those mountains now, on the next stage of his adventure.”

Katie Grand, Mackey’s wife, said on Instagram: “After three months in hospital, fighting with all his strength and determination, we are shocked and devastated to have said goodbye to my brilliant husband.

“Steve was the most talented man I have ever known, an exceptional musician, producer, photographer and filmmaker. As in life, he was adored by everyone whose paths he crossed in the multiple creative disciplines he conquered.”

Mackey was most famous as the bass guitarist on Pulp and played on several successful studio albums including His 'n' Hers, Different Class and This Is Hardcore.

Pulp members (L-R) Mark Webber, Steve Mackey, Candida Doyle, Nick Banks and Jarvis Cocker backstage at the Royal Albert Hall, London, in 2012. Photo: Yui Mok

Pulp's best-known line-up included Mackey alongside frontman Jarvis Cocker, Russell Senior, Candida Doyle, Nick Banks and Mark Webber.

In addition to his work with Pulp, he also produced and recorded with many other artists, including M.I.A., Florence + The Machine and Arcade Fire.

He was also involved in fashion and advertising, creating campaign images and adverts for leading brands such as Miu Miu, Marc Jacobs and Armani.

Mackey appeared in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire as the bassist of The Weird Sisters. Last year, Cocker confirmed Pulp's reunion, but Mackey was not scheduled to appear at the shows.