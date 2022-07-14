Twitter down: users report issues with social media platform globally

Twitter users around the world are reporting the social media platform is down.

According to Down Detector, connectivity issues started at around 4pm GST on Thursday.

More than 200 people reported the outage on the site, resulting in a sudden spike, with 27 per cent experiencing issues on the Twitter website and 18 per cent on the app.

In the comments, users said they were struggling to log in from the UAE and Canada. The outage also appears to be affecting the UK.

"Tweets aren't loading right now," reads the message when the Twitter app is opened. The Twitter website has an error message reading: "Something went wrong, but don’t fret — it’s not your fault. Let’s try again."

Twitter users have reacted to the outage on Instagram, joking with memes and sharing screen grabs of the error messages they have received.

The disruption comes a day after Twitter announced it was to sue Elon Musk in bid to force him to complete a $44 billion takeover.

Lawyers for Twitter told a Delaware judge how the world’s richest man failed to honour his agreement to pay $54.20 a share for the social media platform.

Musk abandoned the deal on Friday, saying it was partly because of the number of fake accounts among users.

Twitter chairman Bret Taylor said last week the company planned to pursue legal action against Musk and in a letter released on Monday, its lawyers called the deal termination “invalid and wrongful".