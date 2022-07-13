Who is in the EGOT winners club? All 17 members, from Audrey Hepburn to Jennifer Hudson

With her most recent Emmy award nomination, British singer Adele inches closer to EGOT status, an elite collection of 17 creative talents who have won Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards.

The Hello singer has been nominated in the outstanding variety special (pre-recorded) category for her One Night Only show, which took place earlier this year. She won an Oscar for best original song in 2013 for her James Bond theme tune Skyfall, and has won 15 Grammy awards across several categories. The singer, 34, has never been nominated for a Tony.

Adele's recent Emmy award nomination offers her a chance to edge closer to the coveted EGOT status. Getty Images

The newest member to the club is Jennifer Hudson, who was awarded EGOT status after winning a Tony award at the June 13 ceremony in New York.

The actress and singer served as a producer for Broadway show, A Strange Loop, which won best musical on the night. Hudson, 40, won the Oscar for best supporting actress for her role in the 2006 film Dreamgirls. She is a two-time Grammy-winner, having won awards for best R&B album in 2009 and best musical theatre album in 2017, and in 2021 she won a Daytime Emmy award for her producer role on Baba Yaga.

The prestigious EGOT list includes such notable figures as Andrew Lloyd Webber, Rita Moreno, John Legend and Whoopi Goldberg. While the likes of Barbra Streisand, Liza Minnelli and James Earl Jones could be considered EGOT winners, after winning honorary awards at one of the relevant ceremonies, the title is typically reserved for those who have scooped prizes in competitive categories.

Below, we look at the stars who have been awarded EGOT status:

1. Richard Rodgers

The American composer became the first person to win all four awards in 1962. Known for his work in musical theatre, Rodgers – who has more than 900 song credits to his name – is behind the soundtracks for productions such as The King and I and The Sound of Music, written together with Oscar Hammerstein II. He has one Oscar, for a song from State Fair, one Emmy, for Winston Churchill: The Valiant Years, six Tonys and two Grammys.

2. Whoopi Goldberg

The American actress and comedian claimed her EGOT in 2002, after she won a Daytime Emmy and Tony in the same year. The Sister Act star won an Oscar for her role in Ghost in 1991, while she produced Tony-winning Best Musical Thoroughly Modern Millie. Goldberg also has one Grammy, for Best Comedy Recording, and two Emmys, for her work on Beyond Tara: The Extraordinary Life of Hattie McDaniel and The View.

3. John Legend

The soulful crooner achieved EGOT status in 2018, when he won a Primetime Emmy for his work on Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert. The first black male recipient to join the EGOT ranks, Legend has a whopping 11 Grammys to his name, dating back to 2006, while he scored an Oscar in 2015 for Best Original Song for his track Glory, from Selma. His Tony, meanwhile, came from co-producing the revival of musical Jitney.

4. Andrew Lloyd Webber

The British composer and musical theatre legend might have six Tonys under his belt, dating back to a 1980 award for Evita, but it was only in 2018 that he achieved EGOT status. Webber, who has composed scores for productions such as Cats and Phantom of the Opera, won his only Emmy in 2018 for his work on Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, along with Legend and lyricist Tim Rice. The composer, who has penned scores for 21 musicals in his career, also has three Grammys and an Oscar for Best Original Song, You Must Love Me, from the film adaptation of Evita.

5. Tim Rice

Webber's long-time collaborator is also an EGOT holder, sharing some of his awards with the composer for songs he's penned the lyrics to. Rice has three Tonys including one for Best Original Score for Aida, one Emmy, five Grammys and three Oscars. His latter are all for Best Original Song, for Evita's You Must Love Me, Aladdin's A Whole New World and The Lion King's Can You Feel the Love Tonight.

6. Audrey Hepburn

The Breakfast at Tiffany's actress was awarded EGOT status posthumously, as her Grammy for her spoken word album, Audrey Hepburn's Enchanted Tales, was granted the year after her death. Hepburn also has an Oscar for her role in Roman Holiday, an Emmy for her work on Gardens of the World with Audrey Hepburn, and a Tony for her role in the play Ondine.

7. Helen Hayes

The American actress was the first woman to score the EGOT title, with her Grammy for Best Spoken Word Recording for Great American Documents. The star, who died in 1993, was also the first person to win the Triple Crown of Acting, with singular acting wins at the Emmys, Oscars and Tonys. She won Academy Awards for roles in The Sin of Madelon Claudet and Airport, an Emmy for Schlitz Playhouse of Stars, and Tonys for her performances in plays Happy Birthday and Time Remembered.

8. Rita Moreno

The West Side Story actress started off her EGOT run with a Best Actress in a Supporting Role Oscar for her turn in the 1961 musical. The Puerto Rican star also has a Grammy for children's album The Electric Company, a Tony for her role in The Ritz, and two Emmys for performances in The Muppet Show and The Rockford Files.

9. John Gielgud

The British actor and theatre director was a screen and stage regular, winning his first of the EGOT quartet, a Tony, in 1948 for his role in The Importance of Being Earnest. He went on to acquire an Oscar for his supporting role in Arthur, an Emmy for Summer's Lease, and a Grammy for the spoken word recording Ages of Man. He went on to win a second Tony for directing Big Fish, Little Fish.

10. Marvin Hamlisch

This heavyweight composer has a whopping 12 Emmys, Grammys, Oscars and Tonys in total, proving that music really is where you have the most chance of striking EGOT gold. Hamlisch, who died in 2012, won Academy Awards and Grammys for his scores for The Way We Were and The Sting, a Tony for his work on A Chorus Line, and his four Emmys include his work on a televised performance of Barba Streisand: The Concert.

11. Jonathan Tunick

The American composer completed his EGOT in 1997 with a Tony for his orchestration on the musical Titanic. Tunick also holds an Oscar for his score of A Little Night Music, a Grammy for his arrangement of Cleo Laine's album No One is Alone and an Emmy for his work on Night of 100 Stars.

12. Mel Brooks

The esteemed director, actor and writer scored three Tonys, a Grammy and an Oscar alone for penning musical comedy The Producers. Brooks, who is also known for his comedic chops, has a further two Grammys and four Emmys, three of which were for his performances on Mad About You, taking his total tally up to 11 awards in total.

13. Mike Nichols

The comedian-turned-director, who died in 2014, managed to rack up an impressive 15 awards, with the majority based on his skills in direction. Winning an Oscar for directing The Graduate, Nichols also has a Grammy for Best Comedy Performance for An Evening with Mike Nichols and Elaine May. His four Emmys include nods for directing Angels in America, while his nine Tonys include plaudits for directing plays such as Death of a Salesman and musicals including Annie and Monty Python's Spamalot.

14. Scott Rudin

The American film, TV and theatre producer earned his EGOT by doing just that – producing. He kicked off his run with an Emmy for producing children's programme He Makes Me Feel Like Dancin', while his 2008 Oscar was for his work on No Country For Old Men. Rudin scored a Grammy for the Broadway cast recording of The Book of Mormon, while he has staggering 17 Tonys under his belt, including work on musicals such as Passion and plays including Doubt, The History Boys and The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.

15. Robert Lopez

The American songwriter is the youngest EGOT recipient, having completed his quartet at the age of 39. Lopez is most known for his catchy tunes, having penned the Oscar-winning Let It Go from Frozen, as well as Oscar-winning Remember Me from Coco. His two Emmys are for his work on Wonder Pets!, while songs from Frozen and musical The Book of Mormon scored him three Grammys. The latter also netted him two Tonys, along with one for his work on Avenue Q.

16. Alan Menken

American composer Alan Menken joined the list of EGOT winners in July 2020. EPA

American songwriter and musician Alan Menken became the 16th person on the EGOT list in July 2020. Menken completed his personal quartet when he was awarded a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Original Song for a track he crafted for the Disney Channel's Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure.

The composer has eight Oscars to his name, including wins for his scores for Beauty and the Beast and Pocahontas, as well as 11 Grammys predominately for his Disney songs. He also won a Tony in 2012 for his music in Broadway production Newsies.

17. Jennifer Hudson

Singer and actress Jennifer Hudson was awarded her EGOT status when A Strange Loop, a musical she starred in and produced, won best musical at the Tony Awards in June. Previously, she had won two Grammys, a Daytime Emmy and an Oscar for her turn in 2006 film Dreamgirls.