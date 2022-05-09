Filipino stars turn out to vote in Philippines election 2022

Several Filipino celebrities were among those to take to the polls on Monday, as the country votes in its 2022 elections.

Many famous faces shared that they had cast their vote with their social media followers, while encouraging them to do the same.

Former Miss Universe Catriona Gray cast her vote for the first time. "First time voter," she wrote on Instagram. "Praying for a safe, fair election and counting process over the next few days."

Actress Kathryn Bernardo, alongside her mother and sister, showcased the purple ink on their fingers after voting in a picture shared on Instagram.

Singer and actress Jolina Magdangal and her husband, Rivermaya frontman Mark Escueta, also posted images of their fingers after voting, alongside a caption addressed to their children. “This is our proof that your Papa and I fought for a good future for you,” they wrote.

Actress Kim Chiu was up early to vote, encouraging her followers to do the same. “Did my part as a Filipino Citizen,” she wrote. “Voting is the most precious right of every Filipino. Exercise it wisely.”

Fellow actress Bea Alonzo also urged her followers to use their votes wisely. “Inked,” she wrote, alongside a picture of her finger. “Praying for a peaceful and orderly election today. Vote wisely!!”

Filipina-Australian actress Jasmine Curtis-Smith urged her followers to be involved in “any way they can”. “Take care today, spread the love, be involved in anyway you can in our communities. Whether loud and big or small and quietly,” she said. “Stop the hate. End the bullying. Educate, discuss, debate. Love.”

Actor Khalil Ramos asked followers to “vote wisely”, while television personality Richard Juan said he felt “super motivated to do his part”.

Model Mariel Padilla had already cast her vote by 7am, heading to the ballots early in support of her husband, senatorial candidate Robin Padilla. “I voted!!!! Woke up at 5.15am showered at 5.20… arrived at 5.58. Lined up. Finished voting at 7am!!!! I AM SO PROUD OF YOU @robinhoodpadilla I was so emotional.”

Ferdinand Marcos Jr, the son and namesake of the dictator whose two-decade rule ended in a public revolt, was set to win the Philippines election as polls closed on Monday evening.

Marcos Jr has presented no real policy platform but his presidency is expected to provide continuity after the departure of President Rodrigo Duterte, whose ruthless approach to crime proved popular and helped him to consolidate power rapidly.

His daughter, Sara Duterte-Carpio, is tipped to win the vice presidency. Although the president and vice president are elected separately, Marcos Jr and Duterte-Carpio are aligned.

The vote has been marred by violence. Three security guards were killed on Monday when gunmen opened fire at a polling station in southern Philippines, as millions of people voted in the national elections.