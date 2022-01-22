'Call of Duty' to stay on PlayStation, says Microsoft Gaming

Popular first-person shooter video game Call of Duty will stay on PlayStation, confirmed Microsoft Gaming chief executive Phil Spencer.

"Had good calls this week with leaders at Sony," Spencer tweeted. "I confirmed our intent to honour all existing agreements upon acquisition of Activision Blizzard and our desire to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation."

"Sony is an important part of our industry, and we value our relationship."

Earlier in the week, Microsoft announced that it was buying games company Activision Blizzard in a blockbuster deal worth $68 billion and questions were raised about what this meant for the future of the gaming industry.

The deal makes Microsoft the world’s third-largest gaming company by revenue, behind China’s Tencent and Japan’s Sony, upon the close of the transaction.

“For more than 30 years, our incredibly talented teams have created some of the most successful games,” said Bobby Kotick, chief executive of Activision Blizzard, who will continue to serve at the same position.

“The combination of Activision Blizzard’s world-class talent and extraordinary franchises with Microsoft’s technology, distribution, access to talent, ambitious vision and shared commitment to gaming and inclusion will help ensure our continued success in an increasingly competitive industry.”

The planned acquisition includes franchises from the Activision Blizzard and King studios such as Warcraft, Diablo, Overwatch, Call of Duty and Candy Crush, in addition to global eSports activities through Major League Gaming. The company employs nearly 10,000 workers.

Call of Duty is one of the most popular video games franchises, with the original Call of Duty first released in 2003. Since then, there have been 19 games in the series including Call of Duty: Vanguard, the most recent iteration coming out in November.

