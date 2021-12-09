Sharjah named guest of honour for 2022 Guadalajara International Book Fair

Sharjah will be the official guest of honour for the 36th Guadalajara International Book Fair in 2022.

The honour was awarded to the emirate in celebration of Emirati and Arab culture and its prominent authors, writers and intellectuals.

The title, which recognises Sharjah’s numerous cultural projects, will make it the first emirate to represent Emirati and Arab culture at a book fair in Mexico.

Ahmed Al Ameri, chairman of Sharjah Book Authority, received the title from Manuel Gerardo Talavera, ambassador of Peru, which was this year’s guest of honour, during a ceremony at the conclusion of the festival.

The Guadalajara International Book Fair (FIL) is one of the most significant cultural events in Latin America and receives hundreds of thousands of visitors from across Mexico and the region each year. Sharjah has been a participant at the event for more than a decade and is the only representative of Arab culture in South America.

"Under the directives and guidance of Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the emirate has been leading cross-cultural communication with nations across the world, introducing the Arab culture and literature, and highlighting the distinguished Emirati works,” said Al Ameri. “Today, it is enough to say, 'We are from Sharjah,' as the emirate has become a synonym for books, literature and knowledge internationally.

“Participating in FIL 2022 as guest of honour is an opportunity to introduce Latin America to Emirati and Arab cultures, especially as there has been an overwhelming interest amongst Spanish-speaking visitors to know more about Arab literature and its prominent intellectuals."

As the 2022 guest of honour, Sharjah will present a vibrant cultural programme featuring seminars and discussions, showcase traditional Emirati art and craft, traditional shows presenting traditional Emirati song and dance, and highlight the Arabic culture through various art forms.

It will also hold talks with Mexican authors, publishers and intellectuals, and organise meetings with publishers from across Latin America to exchange expertise.

Raul Padilla Lopez, president of FIL, said: "With Sharjah’s presence as guest of honour at FIL 2022, we are looking forward to highlighting the rich Arabic culture and the valued diverse heritage of the region to our audiences here."