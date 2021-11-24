Manny Pacquiao becomes second Filipino to get his own Madame Tussauds waxwork

World boxing champion Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao is getting his own waxwork at Madame Tussauds, becoming only the second Filipino to do so. The first Filipino to have her waxwork at Madame Tussauds was Miss Universe 2015 champion Pia Wurtzbach, whose figure was unveiled in 2019.

The attraction unveiled the waxwork this week, which features the eight-time division champion staged in full boxing gear, donated to the museum by Pacquiao, and a ring.

"I am amazed at the final product. It looks so much like me," Pacquiao said. "I am excited for my fans to see this and get to take pictures. It’s like being together in the boxing ring. I’m honoured to be chosen for this opportunity, and grateful to Madame Tussauds for their wonderful work on my wax figure."

Pacquiao is the only eight-division world champion in the history of boxing, winning twelve major world titles. He is also the first to hold world championships across four decades.

He retired from boxing in September to file his candidacy for the Philippines’s 2022 election.

Work on the waxwork started in 2019, when the boxer flew to Hong Kong for fittings and measurements, which took more than six hours. It was scheduled to be unveiled in 2020, but was delayed because of the pandemic.

“Pacman fans will be delighted to see our take on Manny Pacquiao at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong. From the attire, the physical features and details, and even the setup, it will be like watching the boxing star in action,” said Eric Mak, general manager, Hong Kong Cluster.

“We put great effort in accurate detailing to bring an unmatched experience for fans of the global icons we have at Madame Tussauds. Our team is proud to launch such an iconic athlete at Madame Tussauds and we can’t wait for Pacquiao’s Filipino and global fans to see him in action at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong."

The champion joins other stars at the attraction such as The Beatles, Michael Jackson, Madonna, Queen Elizabeth II, Marilyn Monroe and Brad Pitt.