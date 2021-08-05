Will Kanye West's 'Donda' album finally be released?

Anticipation is building as rapper Kanye West teases his fans that his 10th studio album Donda, named after his late mother, could be released sometime on Thursday.

West has reportedly been living inside Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium for more than a week while working on the new album after postponing the initial release, leaving many to wonder what it is that he is doing in there.

Now, another listening party from the same arena will be live-streamed with a new August 5 album release date for the album, West announced on Instagram.

Apple Music will air the event on Thursday at 9.30pm EST.

.@kanyewest prepares and presents his 10th album #Donda, live from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta during an exclusive livestream event.



Watch it now, only on Apple Music:https://t.co/w5603YUviT pic.twitter.com/HR4tRd0YZC — Apple Music (@AppleMusic) August 5, 2021

West unveiled Donda to crowds at the sold-out Atlanta venue on July 24 after announcing the first public listen of his highly anticipated album two days before.

He barely said a word while introducing his new music during the event, which brought out several big names including Rick Ross, Khloe Kardashian and his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian West, who showed up with their children.

Donda was originally scheduled to be released in late July, and though the album's new release date has been announced, it's not clear when or where the album will be available for purchase.

The Grammy winner’s album was named after his mother, Donda West, who died at the age of 58 in 2007 following plastic surgery complications.

Before the release, headphone-maker Beats released an extended clip of an advertisement featuring US track and field sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson. It features the song Glory, produced by West and Dr Dre, and it is believed that it will be one of the tracks on the new album.

THIS IS NOT A DRILL. 🚨 @kanyewest and @drdre link up for “Glory”. 🔥

Beats Studio Buds out NOW.

Tune-in to the DONDA livestream listening event tonight at 6:30 pm PT / 9:30pm ET exclusively on @AppleMusic for more...#LiveYourTruth #Donda pic.twitter.com/nVVuvBUgZb — Beats by Dre (@beatsbydre) August 5, 2021

This project is a follow-up to his 2019 gospel-themed album Jesus is King, which won a Grammy for Best Contemporary Christian Album.

Last year, West announced on Twitter — with colourful cover art and a track list — that he would release the new album. At the time, his tweets indicated that the project would drop on the same day as Taylor Swift’s project Folklore, but it was ultimately postponed.

The Written World: How Literature Shaped History

Martin Puchner

Granta

The Written World: How Literature Shaped History

Martin Puchner

Granta

The Written World: How Literature Shaped History

Martin Puchner

Granta

The Written World: How Literature Shaped History

Martin Puchner

Granta

The Written World: How Literature Shaped History

Martin Puchner

Granta

The Written World: How Literature Shaped History

Martin Puchner

Granta

The Written World: How Literature Shaped History

Martin Puchner

Granta

The Written World: How Literature Shaped History

Martin Puchner

Granta

The Written World: How Literature Shaped History

Martin Puchner

Granta

The Written World: How Literature Shaped History

Martin Puchner

Granta

The Written World: How Literature Shaped History

Martin Puchner

Granta

The Written World: How Literature Shaped History

Martin Puchner

Granta

The Written World: How Literature Shaped History

Martin Puchner

Granta

The Written World: How Literature Shaped History

Martin Puchner

Granta

The Written World: How Literature Shaped History

Martin Puchner

Granta

The Written World: How Literature Shaped History

Martin Puchner

Granta

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League, last-16. first leg Atletico Madrid v Juventus, midnight (Thursday), BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League, last-16. first leg Atletico Madrid v Juventus, midnight (Thursday), BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League, last-16. first leg Atletico Madrid v Juventus, midnight (Thursday), BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League, last-16. first leg Atletico Madrid v Juventus, midnight (Thursday), BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League, last-16. first leg Atletico Madrid v Juventus, midnight (Thursday), BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League, last-16. first leg Atletico Madrid v Juventus, midnight (Thursday), BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League, last-16. first leg Atletico Madrid v Juventus, midnight (Thursday), BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League, last-16. first leg Atletico Madrid v Juventus, midnight (Thursday), BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League, last-16. first leg Atletico Madrid v Juventus, midnight (Thursday), BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League, last-16. first leg Atletico Madrid v Juventus, midnight (Thursday), BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League, last-16. first leg Atletico Madrid v Juventus, midnight (Thursday), BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League, last-16. first leg Atletico Madrid v Juventus, midnight (Thursday), BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League, last-16. first leg Atletico Madrid v Juventus, midnight (Thursday), BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League, last-16. first leg Atletico Madrid v Juventus, midnight (Thursday), BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League, last-16. first leg Atletico Madrid v Juventus, midnight (Thursday), BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League, last-16. first leg Atletico Madrid v Juventus, midnight (Thursday), BeIN Sports

The specs: Fenyr SuperSport Price, base: Dh5.1 million Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo flat-six Transmission: Seven-speed automatic Power: 800hp @ 7,100pm Torque: 980Nm @ 4,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 13.5L / 100km

The specs: Fenyr SuperSport Price, base: Dh5.1 million Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo flat-six Transmission: Seven-speed automatic Power: 800hp @ 7,100pm Torque: 980Nm @ 4,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 13.5L / 100km

The specs: Fenyr SuperSport Price, base: Dh5.1 million Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo flat-six Transmission: Seven-speed automatic Power: 800hp @ 7,100pm Torque: 980Nm @ 4,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 13.5L / 100km

The specs: Fenyr SuperSport Price, base: Dh5.1 million Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo flat-six Transmission: Seven-speed automatic Power: 800hp @ 7,100pm Torque: 980Nm @ 4,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 13.5L / 100km

The specs: Fenyr SuperSport Price, base: Dh5.1 million Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo flat-six Transmission: Seven-speed automatic Power: 800hp @ 7,100pm Torque: 980Nm @ 4,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 13.5L / 100km

The specs: Fenyr SuperSport Price, base: Dh5.1 million Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo flat-six Transmission: Seven-speed automatic Power: 800hp @ 7,100pm Torque: 980Nm @ 4,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 13.5L / 100km

The specs: Fenyr SuperSport Price, base: Dh5.1 million Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo flat-six Transmission: Seven-speed automatic Power: 800hp @ 7,100pm Torque: 980Nm @ 4,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 13.5L / 100km

The specs: Fenyr SuperSport Price, base: Dh5.1 million Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo flat-six Transmission: Seven-speed automatic Power: 800hp @ 7,100pm Torque: 980Nm @ 4,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 13.5L / 100km

The specs: Fenyr SuperSport Price, base: Dh5.1 million Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo flat-six Transmission: Seven-speed automatic Power: 800hp @ 7,100pm Torque: 980Nm @ 4,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 13.5L / 100km

The specs: Fenyr SuperSport Price, base: Dh5.1 million Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo flat-six Transmission: Seven-speed automatic Power: 800hp @ 7,100pm Torque: 980Nm @ 4,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 13.5L / 100km

The specs: Fenyr SuperSport Price, base: Dh5.1 million Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo flat-six Transmission: Seven-speed automatic Power: 800hp @ 7,100pm Torque: 980Nm @ 4,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 13.5L / 100km

The specs: Fenyr SuperSport Price, base: Dh5.1 million Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo flat-six Transmission: Seven-speed automatic Power: 800hp @ 7,100pm Torque: 980Nm @ 4,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 13.5L / 100km

The specs: Fenyr SuperSport Price, base: Dh5.1 million Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo flat-six Transmission: Seven-speed automatic Power: 800hp @ 7,100pm Torque: 980Nm @ 4,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 13.5L / 100km

The specs: Fenyr SuperSport Price, base: Dh5.1 million Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo flat-six Transmission: Seven-speed automatic Power: 800hp @ 7,100pm Torque: 980Nm @ 4,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 13.5L / 100km

The specs: Fenyr SuperSport Price, base: Dh5.1 million Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo flat-six Transmission: Seven-speed automatic Power: 800hp @ 7,100pm Torque: 980Nm @ 4,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 13.5L / 100km