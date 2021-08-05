Will Kanye West's 'Donda' album finally be released?

Anticipation is building as rapper Kanye West teases his fans that his 10th studio album Donda, named after his late mother, could be released sometime on Thursday.
West has reportedly been living inside Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium for more than a week while working on the new album after postponing the initial release, leaving many to wonder what it is that he is doing in there.
Now, another listening party from the same arena will be live-streamed with a new August 5 album release date for the album, West announced on Instagram.
Apple Music will air the event on Thursday at 9.30pm EST.
West unveiled Donda to crowds at the sold-out Atlanta venue on July 24 after announcing the first public listen of his highly anticipated album two days before.
He barely said a word while introducing his new music during the event, which brought out several big names including Rick Ross, Khloe Kardashian and his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian West, who showed up with their children.
Donda was originally scheduled to be released in late July, and though the album's new release date has been announced, it's not clear when or where the album will be available for purchase.
The Grammy winner’s album was named after his mother, Donda West, who died at the age of 58 in 2007 following plastic surgery complications.
Before the release, headphone-maker Beats released an extended clip of an advertisement featuring US track and field sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson. It features the song Glory, produced by West and Dr Dre, and it is believed that it will be one of the tracks on the new album.
This project is a follow-up to his 2019 gospel-themed album Jesus is King, which won a Grammy for Best Contemporary Christian Album.
Last year, West announced on Twitter — with colourful cover art and a track list — that he would release the new album. At the time, his tweets indicated that the project would drop on the same day as Taylor Swift’s project Folklore, but it was ultimately postponed.
Updated: August 5th 2021, 11:17 PM
The Written World: How Literature Shaped History
Martin Puchner
Granta
MATCH INFO
Uefa Champions League, last-16. first leg
Atletico Madrid v Juventus, midnight (Thursday), BeIN Sports
The specs: Fenyr SuperSport
Price, base: Dh5.1 million
Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo flat-six
Transmission: Seven-speed automatic
Power: 800hp @ 7,100pm
Torque: 980Nm @ 4,000rpm
Fuel economy, combined: 13.5L / 100km
