Mediclinic Middle East recognised by SRC as Network of Excellence in endoscopy

Mediclinic Middle East has been recognised by Surgical Review Corporation (SRC) as a Network of Excellence in endoscopy, marking a significant milestone in its commitment to delivering safe, high-quality and patient-centred gastrointestinal care.

This designation recognises Mediclinic Middle East's commitment to delivering high standards of quality patient care and safety, while consistently supporting high standards of clinical quality, patient care and safety across multiple facilities.

It also reinforces the organisation's integrated model of care, ensuring patients benefit from the same level of expertise and excellence wherever they access endoscopy services within its Dubai network.

The recognition follows the accreditation of Mediclinic City Hospital, Mediclinic Parkview Hospital, Mediclinic Welcare Hospital and Mediclinic Dubai Mall, all part of Mediclinic Middle East's Dubai network, as SRC Centres of Excellence in Endoscopy.

Collectively, these accreditations enabled Mediclinic Middle East to achieve SRC's Network of Excellence in Endoscopy designation.

SRC accreditation is unique in recognising both the accredited facilities and the physicians delivering care. To achieve accreditation, providers undergo a rigorous independent assessment against internationally recognised standards, evaluating physicians' expertise and experience, clinical pathways, consultative services, equipment, patient education and continuous quality improvement.

Hein van Eck, chief executive of Mediclinic Middle East, said: "Achieving SRC Network of Excellence in Endoscopy is a proud milestone for Mediclinic Middle East and reflects our continued commitment to delivering safe, high-quality care across our network. More importantly, it demonstrates our commitment to ensuring every patient benefits from consistent standards of excellence, regardless of which of our accredited facilities they visit.

"This achievement reinforces our commitment to being a trusted healthcare partner for the communities we serve."

Dr Jacques Kobersy, chief medical officer of Mediclinic Middle East, said: "Endoscopy plays a vital role in the early detection, diagnosis and treatment of gastrointestinal conditions. Achieving this recognition across all four facilities reflects the strength of our clinical governance, multidisciplinary collaboration and commitment to continuous quality improvement across our network, supporting the delivery of care that is aligned with recognised quality and safety standards.

Gary M Pratt, chief executive of Surgical Review Corporation (SRC), said: "We are proud to recognise Mediclinic Middle East for its commitment to advancing and providing quality care for all patients. This accreditation signals that this network is dedicated to delivering high standards of quality and patient care."

This recognition reflects Mediclinic Middle East's commitment to advancing clinical quality and patient safety across its network.

Through its integrated model of care, the organisation continues to strengthen access to high-quality gastrointestinal services and consistent standards of excellence across its accredited facilities.