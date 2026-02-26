SOUEAST UAE unveils the all-new S08DM 7-seater plug-in hybrid SUV

SOUEAST UAE, exclusively distributed by Elite Group Holding, has introduced the all-new SOUEAST S08DM, a seven-seater plug-in hybrid SUV, that blends power and practicality with cutting-edge dual-mode hybrid technology.

The S08DM enters the UAE market at a time of growing demand for fuel-efficient and electrified SUVs that balance performance with long-distance capabilities. Designed to meet the needs of modern families and active lifestyles, the model combines a spacious seven-seat design with advanced dual-mode hybrid technology. Producing 355 horsepower and 530Nm torque, the system enables a combined driving range of up to 800 kilometres, while offering improved fuel efficiency. The introduction of this model reflects SOUEAST’s “Ease Your Life” global philosophy, and its commitment to accessible, future-ready mobility.

To celebrate this launch, SOUEAST hosted a signature test drive event, inviting media and influencers to be some of the first in the World to experience the new model firsthand and explore its performance and standout features. “With the S08DM, we are expanding our PHEV portfolio in the region with a model that brings together power, efficiency and practicality in a seven-seat SUV format,” said Mr Elie Nehme, Senior General Manager of SOUEAST UAE. “As interest in electrified mobility continues to grow across the country, this model aims to redefine the era of smart power.”

Beyond performance, the S08DM is positioned as a cost-efficient alternative within the competitive PHEV SUV segment offering top of the line features, at an extremely affordable price. The new model strengthens SOUEAST’s presence in the UAE SUV market and underscores the brand’s long-term strategy to expand its electrified vehicle offering in the region, through Elite Group Holding, the official distributor of SOUEAST vehicles.

The S08DM is equipped with a tilting 15.6-inch central smart screen, an advanced armrest refrigerator with both cooling and heating functions, and versatile seat configurations. It also has over 15 intelligent assisted driving systems, to ensure enhanced safety and confidence in every journey.

The special launch price for the SOUEAST S08DM model starts from AED 113,500 + VAT. The car is available for viewing and test drives at SOUEAST showrooms on Sheikh Zayed Road and in Deira (Dubai), in Abu Dhabi, and at the newly opened showrooms in Ajman and Al Ain. Customers can also explore the range at the brand’s display in Dubai Festival City Mall. To book a test drive, customers can visit their nearest SOUEAST showroom, call 800-SOUEAST (+971 800 7683278), or visit www.soueastuae.com.