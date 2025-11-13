Asics signs with Dubai Marathon in landmark multi-year partnership

Asics has been announced as the official footwear and apparel partner and a Presenting Partner and sponsor of the Dubai Marathon for 2026, 2027 and 2028, a landmark partnership that reflects the brand’s long-term commitment to growing the running community and advancing its founding philosophy, A Sound Mind in a Sound Body, across the Middle East.

This partnership coincides with a milestone in the event’s history, as the Dubai Marathon celebrates its 25th race on February 1, 2026 - a testament to its legacy as one of the world’s fastest and most prestigious road races.

Asics joins at a pivotal time, bringing its global expertise and passion for running to further enhance the experience for elite athletes and everyday runners. With decades of supporting world-class marathons, the brand will introduce innovations inspired by leading international events, from pre-race preparation to post-race recovery, ensuring a truly world-class experience for all participants.

On race day, runners and spectators alike can look forward to an engaging Asics Experience Zone, featuring the brand’s latest innovations in performance footwear, apparel, and technology designed to help every runner perform at their best.

The partnership between ASICS and Dubai Marathon coincides with the event's 25th edition on February 1, 2026.

Beyond race day, Asics is committed to nurturing the future of running in the UAE. Through year-round programmes, training workshops, and wellness activations, the brand aims to inspire movement at every level, from first-time runners to seasoned athletes. Working alongside event organisers, Asics will also help attract some of the world’s top marathoners to Dubai, elevating the level of competition while motivating local runners to chase new personal bests. Together, these efforts strengthen Dubai’s reputation as one of the world’s premier running destinations.

By fostering a culture that celebrates both performance and participation, Asics encourages everyone to lace up and discover the connection, well-being, and joy that come from movement.

Asics brings global expertise and passion for running for both elite athletes and everyday runners.

“At Asics, we believe in the transformative power of movement to uplift both body and mind,” said Nikola Djordjevic, deputy general manager marketing, Asics Middle East. “Through our partnership with the Dubai Marathon, we aim to inspire runners across the region to move with purpose, connect through community, and experience the joy of running at its best.”

With this multi-year partnership, Asics continues to lead the conversation around performance, innovation, and wellness in the Middle East, championing a running culture that prioritises not just speed and endurance, but also mental clarity and balance.

The specs Engine: 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo Power: 398hp from 5,250rpm Torque: 580Nm at 1,900-4,800rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel economy, combined: 6.5L/100km On sale: December Price: From Dh330,000 (estimate)

SNAPSHOT While Huawei did launch the first smartphone with a 50MP image sensor in its P40 series in 2020, Oppo in 2014 introduced the Find 7, which was capable of taking 50MP images: this was done using a combination of a 13MP sensor and software that resulted in shots seemingly taken from a 50MP camera.

65 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirectors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EScott%20Beck%2C%20Bryan%20Woods%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAdam%20Driver%2C%20Ariana%20Greenblatt%2C%20Chloe%20Coleman%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Tailors and retailers miss out on back-to-school rush Tailors and retailers across the city said it was an ominous start to what is usually a busy season for sales.

With many parents opting to continue home learning for their children, the usual rush to buy school uniforms was muted this year.

“So far we have taken about 70 to 80 orders for items like shirts and trousers,” said Vikram Attrai, manager at Stallion Bespoke Tailors in Dubai.

“Last year in the same period we had about 200 orders and lots of demand.

“We custom fit uniform pieces and use materials such as cotton, wool and cashmere.

“Depending on size, a white shirt with logo is priced at about Dh100 to Dh150 and shorts, trousers, skirts and dresses cost between Dh150 to Dh250 a piece.” A spokesman for Threads, a uniform shop based in Times Square Centre Dubai, said customer footfall had slowed down dramatically over the past few months. “Now parents have the option to keep children doing online learning they don’t need uniforms so it has quietened down.”

Terror attacks in Paris, November 13, 2015 - At 9.16pm, three suicide attackers killed one person outside the Atade de France during a foootball match between France and Germany

- At 9.25pm, three attackers opened fire on restaurants and cafes over 20 minutes, killing 39 people

- Shortly after 9.40pm, three other attackers launched a three-hour raid on the Bataclan, in which 1,500 people had gathered to watch a rock concert. In total, 90 people were killed

- Salah Abdeslam, the only survivor of the terrorists, did not directly participate in the attacks, thought to be due to a technical glitch in his suicide vest

- He fled to Belgium and was involved in attacks on Brussels in March 2016. He is serving a life sentence in France

How to apply for a drone permit Individuals must register on UAE Drone app or website using their UAE Pass

Add all their personal details, including name, nationality, passport number, Emiratis ID, email and phone number

Upload the training certificate from a centre accredited by the GCAA

Submit their request

What are the regulations? Fly it within visual line of sight

Never over populated areas

Ensure maximum flying height of 400 feet (122 metres) above ground level is not crossed

Users must avoid flying over restricted areas listed on the UAE Drone app

Only fly the drone during the day, and never at night

Should have a live feed of the drone flight

Drones must weigh 5 kg or less

Veil (Object Lessons)

Rafia Zakaria

​​​​​​​Bloomsbury Academic

Zakat definitions Zakat: an Arabic word meaning ‘to cleanse’ or ‘purification’. Nisab: the minimum amount that a Muslim must have before being obliged to pay zakat. Traditionally, the nisab threshold was 87.48 grams of gold, or 612.36 grams of silver. The monetary value of the nisab therefore varies by current prices and currencies. Zakat Al Mal: the ‘cleansing’ of wealth, as one of the five pillars of Islam; a spiritual duty for all Muslims meeting the ‘nisab’ wealth criteria in a lunar year, to pay 2.5 per cent of their wealth in alms to the deserving and needy. Zakat Al Fitr: a donation to charity given during Ramadan, before Eid Al Fitr, in the form of food. Every adult Muslim who possesses food in excess of the needs of themselves and their family must pay two qadahs (an old measure just over 2 kilograms) of flour, wheat, barley or rice from each person in a household, as a minimum.

Set-jetting on the Emerald Isle Other shows filmed in Ireland include: Vikings (County Wicklow), The Fall (Belfast), Line of Duty (Belfast), Penny Dreadful (Dublin), Ripper Street (Dublin), Krypton (Belfast)

Brief scoreline: Manchester United 0 Manchester City 2 Bernardo Silva 54', Sane 66'

The biog Age: 59 From: Giza Governorate, Egypt Family: A daughter, two sons and wife Favourite tree: Ghaf Runner up favourite tree: Frankincense Favourite place on Sir Bani Yas Island: “I love all of Sir Bani Yas. Every spot of Sir Bani Yas, I love it.”

TOP%2010%20MOST%20POLLUTED%20CITIES %3Cp%3E1.%20Bhiwadi%2C%20India%0D%3Cbr%3E2.%20Ghaziabad%2C%20India%0D%3Cbr%3E3.%20Hotan%2C%20China%0D%3Cbr%3E4.%20Delhi%2C%20India%0D%3Cbr%3E5.%20Jaunpur%2C%20India%0D%3Cbr%3E6.%20Faisalabad%2C%20Pakistan%0D%3Cbr%3E7.%20Noida%2C%20India%0D%3Cbr%3E8.%20Bahawalpur%2C%20Pakistan%0D%3Cbr%3E9.%20Peshawar%2C%20Pakistan%0D%3Cbr%3E10.%20Bagpat%2C%20India%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cem%3ESource%3A%20IQAir%3C%2Fem%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Notable Yas events in 2017/18 October 13-14 KartZone (complimentary trials) December 14-16 The Gulf 12 Hours Endurance race March 5 Yas Marina Circuit Karting Enduro event March 8-9 UAE Rotax Max Challenge

ELIO Starring: Yonas Kibreab, Zoe Saldana, Brad Garrett Directors: Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, Adrian Molina Rating: 4/5

Polarised public 31% in UK say BBC is biased to left-wing views 19% in UK say BBC is biased to right-wing views 19% in UK say BBC is not biased at all Source: YouGov

RESULTS Main card Bantamweight 56.4kg: Mehdi Eljamari (MAR) beat Abrorbek Madiminbekov (UZB), Split points decision Super heavyweight 94 kg: Adnan Mohammad (IRN) beat Mohammed Ajaraam (MAR), Split points decision Lightweight 60kg: Zakaria Eljamari (UAE) beat Faridoon Alik Zai (AFG), RSC round 3 Light heavyweight 81.4kg: Taha Marrouni (MAR) beat Mahmood Amin (EGY), Unanimous points decision Light welterweight 64.5kg: Siyovush Gulmamadov (TJK) beat Nouredine Samir (UAE), Unanimous points decision Light heavyweight 81.4kg: Ilyass Habibali (UAE) beat Haroun Baka (ALG), KO second round

The specs Engine: Dual 180kW and 300kW front and rear motors Power: 480kW Torque: 850Nm Transmission: Single-speed automatic Price: From Dh359,900 ($98,000) On sale: Now