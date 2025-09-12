Smarter banking for UAE businesses: How NBF powers growth

National Bank of Fujairah is reinforcing its position as a pioneer in wholesale banking excellence with subscription-style value accounts and liquidity rewards to start-up packages, trade guarantees and 24/5 FX. The goal is to deliver reliable day-to-day execution, specialist insight and a partnership model that grows with clients.

“At NBF, we are focused on giving businesses the clarity and confidence they need to grow,” said Adnan Anwar, chief executive of NBF. “We enable that growth through predictable everyday banking with our Value Accounts, rewarding liquidity discipline through the CASA campaign, and providing the tools and expertise to compete across borders.

"By combining digital platforms with relationship-led service, we are proud to help clients turn ambition into action.”

Everyday banking with value you can plan around

NBF’s Business Banking Value Accounts give companies a predictable, subscription-style way to manage cash, payments and core services. The tiered structure includes practical benefits that finance teams use constantly, helping reduce hidden extras and simplify monthly budgeting:

Waived minimum balance and maintenance charges

Payroll and WPS support

Unlimited local transfers

Discounted FX rates and preferential trade finance pricing

A dedicated Relationship Manager

Bundling frequently used services into one account removes friction from routine banking so teams can focus on operations and growth.

Full details are here

Liquidity with purpose: the CASA Business Campaign

Running until November 25, the CASA Business Campaign rewards businesses that maintain or grow their average balances during the campaign period. For many SMEs and mid-caps, consistent average balances can translate into faster approvals and greater agility when opportunities arise. By tying recognition to good liquidity habits, the campaign strengthens long-term relationships and aligns day-to-day cash discipline with strategic growth goals.

At NBF, we are committed to being a partner you can rely on, and we believe in celebrating the growth we achieve together. Grow your business account balance with us for a chance to win exciting prizes. One lucky winner will drive away in a new, all-electric BYD Han. Two winners will each receive gold bars valued at up to Dh25,000 for each bar, and ten winners will win an Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. The raffle draw will take place on January 26, 2026.

Eligibility and prize tiers are set out at nbf.ae.

Built for founders: the Emerging Starter Package

Entrepreneurs and start-ups often need a first year of banking that is flexible and supportive while the company is finding product-market fit, hiring and building customer pipelines. NBF’s Emerging Starter Package is designed specifically for that stage and for businesses with trade licences issued within the last 24 months:

Zero minimum monthly average balance

First chequebook and debit card free

Preferential pricing on local and international transactions

A dedicated Relationship Manager

The package combines digital onboarding with the reassurance of human support from day one. It is valid for 12 months and then upgrades seamlessly as the business grows, helping founders keep momentum without administrative hurdles.

More information and application details are here.

Compete across borders with guarantees and FX that travel with you

Trade guarantees unlock opportunity. From bid and performance bonds to advance payment, retention and supply or payment guarantees, NBF’s instruments help businesses secure contracts and reassure counterparties without unnecessarily tying up working capital. NBF is currently running a limited-time campaign that waives commission and processing fees on cash-margin-backed guarantees for eligible new-to-bank or new-to-product clients who apply before 25 November 2025. This reduces upfront costs for firms pursuing larger tenders or entering new markets.

Businesses can learn more here

FX that moves at market speed

Through NBFX, NBF’s 24/5 digital trading platform, businesses can access spot, forwards, swaps, time options and NDFs with live pricing, straight-through processing, and full audit trails. This combines digital convenience with the expertise of NBF’s Global Markets team, helping companies manage currency risk and execute with confidence. It keeps treasury decisions and trade execution closely connected while providing the governance and transparency that boards and auditors expect.

Information on NBFX is available here.

Why this matters now

The UAE’s economy is competitive, fast-moving, and increasingly outward-looking. Many firms are growing across borders, managing multi-currency receivables, and bidding for larger, more complex projects. That environment rewards institutions that deliver dependable service and specialist advice every day, not only headline products.

NBF’s approach brings together predictable, value-based everyday banking, liquidity discipline through the CASA campaign, founder-friendly onboarding and the practical tools that support trade execution and currency management. It reflects a broader shift toward banking models that are both digital and human through intuitive platforms for speed and convenience, combined with experienced teams who understand sector realities and can advise on the details that matter.

How it all comes together

Value Accounts simplify the essentials of cash management and payments with predictable pricing and Relationship Manager support. The CASA Business Campaign rewards the kind of liquidity discipline that improves agility and strengthens the bank–client relationship over time. The Emerging Starter Package removes first-year hurdles for entrepreneurs and start-ups, aligning banking to the pace of early growth. Guarantees and NBFX close the loop for cross-border operations, helping firms win tenders, protect cashflow and manage currency risk with speed and clarity. Taken together, these elements form a coherent toolkit that mirrors the way UAE businesses actually operate, from supplier payments and payroll to bidding, project delivery and international trade.

Credibility and track record

NBF’s wholesale banking focus is long-standing and recognised in the market. The bank has supported businesses across the UAE with a network designed around relationship-led service, and its payments and digital capabilities have been acknowledged through industry recognition. For business leaders, that combination of practical delivery and specialist expertise is what turns banking from a cost centre into an enabler of growth. NBF has an extensive network of 14 branches and 66 ATM/CDM units across the UAE, which are efficient delivery channels.

Next steps

Dedicated and trained relationship managers that are available to guide with account opening and management

Call 600 565551 to speak with NBF’s Business Banking team.

Terms and conditions apply. Eligibility criteria apply. Fees and charges may apply. Foreign exchange and derivatives involve risk. Please consider your objectives and seek advice where appropriate.