How GC Coupons is powering the UAE's shift to smarter online shopping

Over the past decade, the UAE has rapidly transformed into one of the Middle East’s most dynamic e-commerce hubs. From luxury fashion to everyday essentials, the way residents shop has evolved with unprecedented speed.

Central to this change is a growing culture of digital savings, where consumers no longer pay the sticker price but actively seek out smarter ways to shop. At the forefront of this movement is GC Coupons, a home-grown platform founded in 2020 by Yash Bhojwani, which has since grown into one of the oldest and most trusted coupon platforms in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and other Gulf countries.

A shift in consumer behaviour

The UAE is among the most connected markets in the world, with smartphone penetration exceeding 95 per cent and online retail adoption accelerating year after year. According to retail analysts, this is not just about convenience; it is about value. Rising living costs, VAT and the global inflationary environment have encouraged shoppers to rethink their spending habits.

Where once discounts were associated with budget shopping, they have now become an integral part of everyday life, even among luxury buyers. Consumers are now turning to platforms like GC Coupons before checking out on popular retail websites — a habit that reflects a broader cultural shift towards smarter spending.

A trusted platform with scale

Since its inception, GC Coupons has facilitated more than 15 million coupon redemptions, helping more than seven million customers across the UAE, Saudi Arabia and the wider region save on their online purchases. Its consistent growth and long-standing presence have established the platform as a trusted name in the Gulf’s fast-moving e-commerce sector.

Founder Yash Bhojwani says the mission has always been clear: “Our focus is simple — we want to help shoppers save as much as possible on the retailers they already love. By working closely with leading brands, we ensure that customers across the region enjoy meaningful, additional savings every time they shop online.”

Exclusive access to leading retailers

One of the main reasons GC Coupons has become a household name is the strength of its partnerships. The platform provides exclusive coupon codes and promo codes for more than 2,000 retailers across the region, including household names such as Noon, Namshi, Max Fashion, 6th Street, Dyson, H&M, Carrefour, Mumzworld, Crocs, ALDO, Sun and Sand Sports, Sharaf DG, Bloomingdale’s, Level Shoes, adidas and Splash.

By working directly with these brands, GC Coupons ensures that customers are not getting generic discounts but are often accessing savings they cannot find elsewhere. For example, a shopper browsing fashion and saving with 6th Street Promo Codes or buying electronics with Noon Coupons can unlock additional value instantly through offers provided on the platform. This positions GC Coupons as an indispensable tool in the online shopping journey.

The rise of the savings economy

What makes the UAE unique is that this “savings culture” is not confined to price-sensitive shoppers. Luxury fashion buyers are as likely to look for coupons as parents ordering groceries online. The democratisation of discounts reflects the maturing of the e-commerce ecosystem in the Gulf, where convenience, variety, and affordability go hand in hand.

Industry experts note that platforms like GC Coupons are fuelling this savings economy by aggregating deals in one trusted destination. Instead of scouring multiple websites, consumers can now rely on a single platform to ensure they are making informed, cost-effective choices.

Serving a cross-border audience

Although the UAE is its primary market, GC Coupons has extended its reach across Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, and Egypt. This regional footprint allows shoppers across the GCC to access the same quality of savings while retailers benefit from exposure to a broader audience.

The cross-border nature of Gulf retail — where a shopper in Riyadh might order from a Dubai-based website — makes GC Coupons an essential bridge between local and regional e-commerce ecosystems.

A cultural shift towards smarter shopping

The wider significance of GC Coupons lies not just in the deals it provides but in the behavioural shift it represents. The UAE has long been seen as a high-spending market, but shoppers are now showing discernment and a willingness to seek out value.

This mirrors global trends where digital natives — Millennials and Gen Z — are driving a new era of informed, tech-driven consumerism. These shoppers expect convenience, transparency, and savings, all delivered through platforms that they can access instantly from their mobile devices.

Looking ahead

As e-commerce continues to grow in double digits, couponing is expected to play an even bigger role in the UAE’s retail economy. Analysts predict that platforms like GC Coupons will evolve from being optional to essential in the years ahead, much like loyalty programmes have become for supermarkets and airlines.

For GC Coupons, the focus remains on strengthening partnerships, expanding exclusives, and delivering seamless savings experiences for its millions of users. The platform’s growth story also reflects a larger truth: that in today’s retail landscape, value is just as important as variety.

GC Coupons has emerged as more than just a discount website; it is shaping how consumers in the UAE and the wider Gulf approach shopping. By offering exclusive access to leading retailers, helping millions of customers save, and serving as a trusted partner to both shoppers and brands, the platform is powering the region’s shift to smarter, more informed online spending.

For UAE consumers, this means one thing: shopping online has never been more rewarding.

