Bayut celebrates Dubai and Abu Dhabi real estate professionalism and impact with its annual awards

Many of the country’s top real estate organisations and professionals have again been recognised by leading UAE property portal Bayut. The company gathered more than 350 industry leaders, top performers, and key stakeholders for its prestigious Bayut Awards 2024, honouring outstanding achievements in the real estate ecosystem. Bayut hosted the exclusive event at Atlantis The Royal where it recognised exceptional agencies, developers, and professionals considered to have demonstrated excellence and innovation, and created a lasting impact on the dynamic property landscape in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The property portal said winners were selected based on comprehensive performance data from 2024. And a distinguished jury, which included Sahar Khan (VP of marketing), Nicolas Majeau (chief strategy officer), Amash Malik (director of performance marketing), and Muneeb Farrukh (director of product), deliberated on the most deserving candidates. A hallmark of the awards was the People’s Choice categories. These empowered real estate enthusiasts across the UAE to vote for their favourite agencies directly on the Bayut website. Thousands participated and, as an incentive, one lucky voter was given the opportunity to win Dh25,000. Haider Khan, CEO of Bayut and Dubizzle Group, says Bayut takes pride in recognising the individuals and businesses “that push the boundaries of excellence in real estate”. He continues: “The Bayut Awards are a tribute to the relentless dedication, innovation, and integrity that drive this industry forward. “This year’s winners have set new benchmarks, reinforcing trust and transparency in the market. Their remarkable contributions shape the future of UAE real estate, and we look forward to celebrating even greater achievements together in the years to come.” Established in 2008, Bayut says that it “continues to elevate industry standards”, and the Bayut Awards remain a “symbol of success” that reinforce the company’s commitment to innovation and excellence. Bayut says more than 4,000 real estate agencies choose the portal as their advertising partner, with at least 400 million page views per year and more than 87.2 million visits, making it the number one trusted platform for people searching their property choices. Having concluded another landmark awards season, Bayut says it remains dedicated to “empowering real estate professionals with cutting-edge tools, insights, and well-deserved recognition”. So who were the Bayut Awards 2024 winners? Technology driven platform Bayut keeps innovation at its core with updated, detailed transactional and advertised insights, extensive area and building guides, and revolutionary new products and features, allowing end-users to make the most well-researched decisions when searching for properties in the UAE. The company - part of Dubizzle Group - has experienced accelerated growth since 2008 by focusing on increasing the number of real estate partners it works with as well as obtaining substantial traffic growth to claim the status of “market leaders” in the UAE’s competitive real estate portal landscape. It has an extensive portfolio across all seven emirates. Mr Khan joined Bayut joined as CEO in 2014 and has overseen multiple funding rounds from top venture capital firms such as Naspers, KCK, and Exor. In April 2020, the group merged with Netherlands-based OLX group in certain key markets, and was valued at $1billion, giving it coveted unicorn status.