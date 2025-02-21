Haider Khan, CEO of Bayut and Dubizzle Group, says Bayut takes pride in recognising the individuals and businesses that 'push the boundaries of excellence'. Supplied Image
Haider Khan, CEO of Bayut and Dubizzle Group, says Bayut takes pride in recognising the individuals and businesses that 'push the boundaries of excellence'. Supplied Image

Bayut celebrates Dubai and Abu Dhabi real estate professionalism and impact with its annual awards

More than 350 industry leaders and top performers gather for 2024 awards ceremony

February 21, 2025