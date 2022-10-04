Charger rule introduces single port across Europe

New rules to impose a uniform charger for devices from iPhones to electric toothbrushes have now gained the backing of European Parliament and will become law throughout the bloc.

Tuesday's vote introduced in the European Union a single charging port for mobile phones, tablets and cameras by 2024, a world first that is expected to affect iPhone maker Apple more than its rivals.

USB-C connectors used by Android-based devices the EU standard, forcing Apple to change its charging port for iPhones and other devices.

The change had been discussed for years and was prompted by complaints from iPhone and Android users about having to switch to different chargers for their devices.

Among big providers of electronic devices to European customers, Apple is expected to be among the most affected, but analysts also expect a possible positive impact because it could encourage shoppers to buy the company's latest gadgets instead of ones without USB-C.

The deal also covers e-readers, ear buds and other technologies, meaning it may also have an impact on Samsung , Huawei and other device makers, analysts said.

EU lawmakers supported the reform with a large majority, with 602 votes in favour and only 13 against.