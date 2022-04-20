Elon Musk bonds with a chosen Twitter few on anniversary of Tesla tweets escapade

Former US president Donald Trump had less than 50 people he followed on Twitter but Tesla founder Elon Musk, another master of the platform, is far more willing to interact with followers and trolls.

Part of the internet lights up for Mr Musk on April 20, or in US usage 4/20, a reference to one of the inventor's most notorious escapades. Critics allege that a series of 2018 tweets about having the money to take Tesla private at $420 per share were written to manipulate the stock price, costing shareholders money.

The figure is linked to US slang for cannabis and triggered regulatory censure. Ordinarily, the South African-born magnate is known as one the world’s most savvy users of social media — sometimes sophisticated, sometimes not — but his conversations contribute to a devoted loyalty among his fans.

READ MORE Why does Elon Musk want to buy Twitter?

Among his army of 82 million followers are a relative few that he regularly interacts with, often because they are customers, investors and influencers.

And most of those speak out supporting Tesla, its ambitions and its products. It helps spread the word of Tesla and for the chosen few; it is a bonding moment with their hero.

Pranay Pathole’s @Ppathole account has more than 125,000 followers. He has tweeted the Tesla chief repeatedly before winning his attention for the first time in 2018. From Pune, India, he also fields requests to pitch business ideas to Mr Musk.

Pranay Pathole. Photo: @PPathole / Twitter

Omar Qazi is one of the people running @WholeMarsBlog, another of Mr Musk’s favourite accounts which has about 60,000 followers.

“The gravity of this guy and the impact he’s having in so many industries is so massive that you just get pulled in,” Mr Qazi said. “People are trying to attack you just for talking to him.”

happy tesla earnings eve pic.twitter.com/MShhQGffps — Whole Mars Catalog (@WholeMarsBlog) April 19, 2022

Mr Qazi has been a vocal Tesla supporter since about 2018 and is also a customer.

There were “basically a lot of people, a lot of very smart and powerful and well-connected people, betting against Tesla”, he said.

German Vivien Hantusch was a student when she first managed to secure a podcast interview with Mr Musk to talk about Tesla.

Her now-deactivated @flcnhvy account had about 134,200 followers. Videos posted online showed her last month with Mr Musk and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at a factory opening last month.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz with Dietmar Woidke, Minister President of the State of Brandenburg, and Elon Musk attend the opening of the Tesla factory in Gruenheide, Germany. AP

Psychologist Earl Banning runs the @28delayslater with 70,100 followers. He is known for popularising a trend of taking photos of dogs on Tesla cars. Mr Musk was also tempted to share a photo.

“Once you’re kind of known as one of the people that Elon responds to, people want to follow you,” Mr. Banning said.