Backlash grows after Pentagon kept US defence chief Lloyd Austin's surgery a secret

Questions swirled over the state of Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin's health on Monday, after the Pentagon failed for several days to notify the public about his admission to hospital last week.

Mr Austin, 70, was taken to hospital on January 1 following complications from a recent elective medical procedure. The Pentagon only notified the public on January 5, at the end of a tumultuous geopolitical week that saw the US conduct a strike in Iraq and tensions spiralling in the Middle East.

“I could have done a better job ensuring the public was appropriately informed. I commit to doing better,” the Pentagon chief said at the weekend.

National Security Council Spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Monday that Mr Biden “respects the fact that Secretary Austin took ownership for the lack of transparency”.

“There's an expectation that when a cabinet official becomes hospitalised, that will be notified up the chain of command … Our main focus right now is on Secretary Austin's health and making sure that he gets all the care and support that he needs to to fully recover,” Mr Kirby added.

In a weekend statement, Roger Wicker, the top Republican on the influential Senate Armed Services Committee, said the episode “further erodes trust in the Biden Administration, which has repeatedly failed to inform the public in a timely fashion about critical events such as the Chinese spy balloon and the withdrawal from Afghanistan”.

The leaders of the House Armed Services Committee, the Congressional group that oversees the Department of Defence, released a bipartisan statement.

“While we wish Secretary Austin a speedy recovery, we are concerned with how the disclosure of the Secretary’s condition was handled,” the statement from Republican Mike Rogers and Democrat Adam Smith read.

“Transparency is vitally important. Secretary Austin must provide these additional details on his health and the decision-making process that occurred in the past week as soon as possible.”

Mr Austin returned to his duties on Friday. He initially had a medical procedure on December 22 but went into intensive care on January 1 after experiencing severe pain.

The White House confirmed that President Joe Biden had not been informed. That failure of transparency runs counter to standard practice with the president and his senior cabinet members.

On Sunday, the Pentagon said Mr Austin remained in hospital at Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre, where he “has full access to required secure communications capabilities and continues to monitor [the Pentagon's] day-to-day operations worldwide”.

The Pentagon Press Association, which represents defence journalists, expressed “outrage” at the Defence Department’s failure to notify the public and the media more quickly about Mr Austin's time in hospital.

Pentagon spokesman Maj Gen Pat Ryder said the National Security Council and Deputy Secretary of Defence Kathleen Hicks were not notified until January 4 that Mr Austin had been in hospital since January 1, the Associated Press reported.