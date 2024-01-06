US Secretary of Defence returns to work after hospital stay

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin was expected to return to work on Friday after being admitted to hospital for complications from a medical procedure.

His health issues come at a time of rising global tension, particularly in the Middle East.

“On the evening of January 1, Secretary of Defence Lloyd J Austin III was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre for complications following a recent elective medical procedure,” Pentagon Press Secretary Maj Gen Pat Ryder said in a statement.

“He is recovering well and is expecting to resume his full duties today.”

During Mr Austin's previously undisclosed absence from his post, the US military conducted a strike on a base in eastern Baghdad, which killed a pro-Iranian commander who had co-ordinated attacks on American forces in the region.

However, US Central Command activities in Iraq and Syria do not require Mr Austin's approval.

The US is also managing its support for Israel in its military operations on Gaza and Ukraine's defence against Russia, as well as fending off Houthi rebel attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea.

Charles Lister, senior fellow and director of the Syria and countering terrorism and extremism programmes at the Middle East Institute, posted on X that it showed “a deeply concerning lack of openness”.

Maj Gen Ryder told the Associated Press that Mr Austin's absence had not been disclosed earlier in the week because of privacy reasons and due to it being an “evolving” medical situation.

“At all times, the Deputy Secretary of Defence was prepared to act for and exercise the powers of the Secretary, if required,” Maj Gen Ryder's statement also read.