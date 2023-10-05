Biden bypasses federal laws to construct US border wall

President Joe Biden's administration on Thursday announced it would waive several federal laws to extend construction of the US southern border wall, reversing White House policy and a campaign promise.

In a notice posted on the Federal Register, the Department of Homeland Security said it was necessary to waive certain laws and other legal requirements to “ensure the expeditious construction of barriers and roads in the vicinity of the international land border in Starr County, Texas”.

In the early days of his presidency, Mr Biden said that taxpayer funds would not be used to build a border wall.

The DHS said the Rio Grande Valley Sector is an area of “high illegal entry”, with Border Patrol encountering more than 245,000 migrants trying to enter the US from this point of entry this year.

“Therefore, I must use my authority … to install additional physical barriers and roads in the Rio Grande Valley Sector,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in the notice.

“Therefore, DHS will take immediate action to construct barriers and roads.”

Mr Mayorkas said construction would be funded by a 2019 appropriation to build the border wall.

Texas Migrants Migrants being processed by US Border Patrol personnel under International Bridge II in Eagle Pass, Texas. AP

The announcement comes as Mr Biden is once again facing pressure from Republicans over his border policies. The recent migrant surge has put a strain on the Texas town of Eagle Pass in particular, prompting the town's mayor to declare a state of emergency.

The border wall was a central policy of former president Donald Trump's administration. The 2024 Republican front-runner has often attacked Mr Biden for his immigration policies.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Mr Trump asked whether “Joe Biden apologise to me and America for taking so long to get moving” on the border.

Mr Trump also shut down the government in 2018-2019 over demands to receive funding to construct the border wall. He lifted the shutdown 35 days later after receiving no funding.